5 things to do in NEO: Kwanzaa celebration, Nutcrackers and more

Kwanzaa celebration

The Djapo Cultural Arts Institute brings “The Light of Kinara” to Cleveland Public Theatre this weekend for a Kwanzaa celebration in the Gordon Square Arts District. Djapo founder Talise Campbell spotlights new choreography based on West African traditions with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.



‘The Nutcracker’ dances on

While several Northeast Ohio productions of the holiday favorite have concluded, “The Nutcracker” is still onstage in Cleveland and Ashtabula. Cleveland Ballet brings back Uncle Drosselmeyer and the gang through Sunday at Playhouse Square. You can also find the Sugar Plum Fairy dancing with Ballet Theatre Ashtabula at the Ashtabula Arts Center through Sunday.



George Kocar retrospective and ‘Funny Stuff’

Northeast Ohio artist George Kocar is known for the playful and mischievous characters found in his art. The former American Greetings illustrator was admitted to the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve in 2019. He now has his first retrospective exhibition there and has curated the companion show, “Funny Stuff,” featuring other Northeast Ohio artists. Both exhibits are on view through Jan. 11 in AAWR’s University Circle galleries.



‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)’

The actors of the Ohio Shakespeare Festival are fed up with typical holiday shows this season and instead stage a hilarious romp satirizing the classics. “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)” is a mashup of Scrooge, the Grinch, Charlie Brown and George Bailey all in one show. Holiday laughs can be had through Dec. 29 in Akron.



Lights on the Lake at Lakeview Park

Hop in the car and head to Lakeview Park in the Lorain County Metroparks for the festive and free drive-thru display Lights on the Lake. The lights go on at dusk and remain lit until 9 p.m. through Jan. 8, just a few minutes west of the Black River in Lorain along Lake Erie. While visitors must remain in the car for the light display, on Saturday you can stop by the park’s Sunset Terrace to decorate cookies, enjoy hot chocolate and take a photo with Santa.

