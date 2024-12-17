WCLV Program Guide 12-18-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bruce Saylor Carol medley, A Christmas Garland Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson

English Trad Carol, In the Bleak Midwinter Gloriae Dei Ringers/Richard Pugsley

Arnold Bax Winter Legends (1930) Margaret Fingerhut, p; London Phil/Bryden Thomson

English Trad Carol, Masters in This Hall The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring

Trad Veni, veni, Emmanuel (O Come, O Come, Emmanuel) Ronn McFarlane, l; Carolyn Surreck, viga

Various Christmas Medley Haarlem Women's Cho/Leny van Schaik

Robert Russell Bennett Christmas Medley #4 Robert Shaw Chorale & Orch/Mr Shaw

Luigi Boccherini Symphony in E-Flat, Op 12/2 (G 504) New Philharmonia Orch/Raymond Leppard

French Trad Carol, Angels from the realms of glory The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring

John Corigliano Kaleidoscope Ursula Oppens & Jerome Lowenthal, p's

John Corigliano Lullaby for Natalie Anne Akiko Meyers, v; London Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

John Harbison The Three Wisemen (1988) Bill Kurtis, n; Chicago Chamber Musicians

English Trad Carol, We Three Kings of Orient Are Tubadours

Heinrich von Herzogenberg Die Geburt Christi Steiner, s; Werner, ms; Lichdl, t; Gaiser, b; Orch; Cho/Matthias Bamert

English Trad Carol, God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Tubadours

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Trad American What Wondrous Love is This (Wondrous Love) Ronn McFarlane, l; Carolyn Surreck, viga

Traditional Glory to the Newborn King (Spiritual Medley) Chanticleer

Morten Lauridsen O Magnum Mysterium Anne Akiko Meyers, v; Philharmonia Orch/Kristjan Jarvi

Giovanni Gabrieli Motet, O magnum mysterium Musica Sacra Cho/Richard Westenburg

Mauro Giuliani Pieces faciles et agreables, Op 74 Mikael Helasvuo, f; Jukka Savijoki, g

Luigi Cherubini String Quartet #5 in F (1836) Melos String Quartet

English Trad Here We Come A-Wassailing The Pennsylvaians/Fred Waring

Peter Appenzeller Carol, Neues Quempas-Lied II Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd

Henry Doktorski Prelude and Fugue on Good Christian Men, Rejoice Henry Doktorski, accordion

Henry Doktorski Theme and Variations on Coventry Carol Henry Doktorski, accordion

Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker, Op. 71 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

German Trad Carol, Kindlein zart Maria Stader, s; Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 Stuttgart Bach Collegium/Helmuth Rilling

Igor Stravinsky Scherzo fantastique, Op. 3 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Johann Sebastian Bach Variations on Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Sym/Seiji Ozawa

Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110, Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (May our mouth be filled with laughter) Soloists; Collegium Vocale Cho and Orch/Philippe Herreweghe

Bach/Berners In dulci jubilo Gordon Fergus-Thompson, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Jacques Offenbach: Master Péronilla: Overture (1878)

Edward MacDowell: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1889)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941)

Robert Browne Hall: March 'Gardes du Corps' (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral (1918)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

Dag Wirén: March from Serenade for Strings (1937)

Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South (1938)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses of Dagon (1877)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Rustic March (1904)

Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)

Franz Schubert: Agnus Dei from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 (1722)

Traditional: Today in Bethlehem

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)

Oskar Nedbal: Valse triste (1902)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: In War-time (1896)

Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses (1905)

Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947)

Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 (1928)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 59 'Fire' (1769)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Anonymous: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 in d (1923)

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)

Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Concerto Grosso in f 'Christmas' (1721)

Samuel Scheidt: In dulci jubilo (1620)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra (1955)

John Williams: Sugarland Express: Theme (1974)

John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)

William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol (1786)

Traditional: Baloo, Lammy

Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten

Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Masque 'On Christmas Night' (1926)

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director and Conductor

O virtus sapientiae Hildegard of Bingen (1098-1179)

Devotee Shruthi Rajasekar (b. 1996)—Lalit Subramanian, carnatic vocalist

Vieille Prière Bouddhique Lili Boulanger (1893-1918)—Natalie Mealey, piano; Peter Wright, tenor

~~ Moment of Mindfulness ~~

Rejoice in the Lamb, Op. 30 Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)—Lauren Vanden Broeck, soprano; Joanna Tomassoni, alto; Manuel Gomez, tenor; Brian Wacker, bass Natalie Mealey, organ

Dona nobis pacem* Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) from Mass in B Minor, BWV 232—Natalie Mealey, organ

The Shield of the Heart is the Heart Missy Mazzoli (b. 1980)--Bryan Munch, soloist

“Environmental Dialogue” Pauline Oliveros (1932-2016) from Sonic Meditations

“Earth Seen from Above” Meredith Monk (b. 1942) from ATLAS

“Knee Play 5” Philip Glass (b. 1937) from Einstein on the Beach—Natalie Mealey, organ; Benjamin Seah, violin; Emily Capece, Jennifer Rozsa, Dominic Aragon, spoken solos

Take What You Need Reena Esmail (b. 1983)—Emily Capece, song leader; Benjamin Seah, violin

22:00 SPECIAL Carols as Home with the Imani Winds hosted by Toyin Spellman-Diaz

An hour of modern takes on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

Jingle Bells – Traditional

Let it Snow – Jule Styne

Silent Night – Hans Gruber

O Holy Night – Adolphe Adam

This Christmas – Donny Hathaway

The Christmas Song – Mel Torme

I Saw Three Ships – Traditional

Go Tell it on the Mountain – Traditional

Christmas Time is Here- Vince Guaraldi

Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovich

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Ralph Blane/Hugh Martin

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

