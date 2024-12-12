5 things to do in NEO: ‘Unsilent Night,’ Creepy Christmas and more

A different kind of caroling in Tremont and Kent

When Akron native Phil Kline composed "Unsilent Night," he envisioned hordes of people playing festive tape loops through boomboxes. Fast forward 30 years, and revelers are using phones and Bluetooth speakers to spread holiday cheer with the reverberating piece of festive, experimental music. Join the crowd Friday night at the Lincoln Park Gazebo in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood or Sunday night in Downtown Kent.

The Land of the Sweets

Ohio Contemporary Ballet presents Nutcracker Adventure: Passport to Land of the Sweets. The event is designed for young children and their families with interactive activities, photo ops and sweet treats. OCB members will, of course, perform excerpts from the classic Nutcracker ballet. It happens Sunday at 3 p.m. at the company’s facility in Shaker Heights.

A nightmare before Christmas

If you feel like Halloween gets short shrift among the holidays, A Creepy Christmas could be the ticket. The Akron Haunted Schoolhouse is once again “turning holiday cheer into chilling fear,” according to its event website. See lights and decorations designed for a holiday scare and stay for a cocktail party afterward. Visitors 21 and over can enjoy the frights on Friday or Saturday from 7-11 p.m.

Christmas in Hungary

The Cleveland Hungarian Museum hosts its annual children's program on Saturday at 2 p.m. Located in the Galleria in Downtown Cleveland, it promises a puppet show, mézeskalács (gingerbread) cookie-decorating and folk dancing. Kids ages 3-13 are invited, and they can also meet Mikulás Bácsi (St. Nicholas). Registration is required by contacting Andrea Meszaros at (440) 247-5144 or meszarosandyneni@gmail.com.

Local art on the West Side

Two West Side arts hubs present holiday markets this weekend, teeming with giftable items from local artists. On Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, Lakewood's Screw Factory presents its annual holiday market. On Saturday and Sunday, 78th Street Studios spotlights its 20th annual Cleveland Bazaar.