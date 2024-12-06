WCLV Program Guide 12-07-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Josef Suk Spring, Op 22a Tomas Visek, p
Albert Roussel Pour une fete de printemps, Op 22 Royal Scottish National Orch/Stephane Deneve
Antonin Dvorak Cypresses Panocha String Quartet
ANON 16th c Mohrentanz Philadelphia Renaissance Wind Band
Samuel Scheidt Canzona Gallicam New Mexico Brass Quintet
Wilhelm Stenhammar Serenade in C, Op 29 Uppsala Chamber Soloists
Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Concerto in C, BWV 1032 James Galway, f; Wurttemberg Chamber Orch/Jorg Faerber
Wilhelm Friedemann WF Bach Harpsichord Concerto in D, F 41 Claudio Astronio, hc;
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Solfeggietto Sarah Bullen, h
Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 Royal Phil/Andre Previn
Andre Previn Peaches (1978) Elizabeth Mann, f; Andre Previn, p
Richard Strauss Don Juan, Op. 20 Vienna Phil/Andre Previn
Serge Prokofiev Cinderella, Op. 87 London Sym Orch/Andre Previn
Claude Debussy La Mer London Sym/Andre Previn
Italian ANON 17th c Rossignol Piffaro (Renaissance Band)
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Peter Tchaikovsky Seven Songs, Op. 47 Wallfisch, English Chamber Orch/Simon
Friedrich Hartmann Graf Flute Quartet in G Ensemble Schonbrunn
Ernest John Moeran Fantasy Quartet for Oboe and Strings (1946) Sarah Francis, ob; English String Quartet
Franz Liszt Annees de pelerinage: 1st Year, Switzerland (1848-54) Daniel Barenboim, p
Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy London Sym/Pierre Monteux in concert
Hildegard von Bingen O cruor sanguinis Tapestry/Laurie Monahan
John Field Divertissement #1 in E for Piano and Strings Miceal O'Rourke, p; London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert
Frederic Chopin Barcarolle in F-Sharp, Op. 60 Garrick Ohlsson, p
Ernest Chausson Concert in D, Op 21, for violin, piano and string quartet Aaron Rosand, v; Seymour Lipkin, p; Miami String Quartet
Frederic Chopin etudes, Op. 25 Gyorgy Cziffra, p
Frederic Chopin Polonaise no.3 in A, Op.40 no.1, Military Philippe Entremont, p
Karl Goldmark Symphony #2 in E-Flat, Op 35 Rhenish Phil/Michael Halasz
Franz Joseph Haydn Notturno No. 7 in F, H II:28 Marten Root, f; Michael Niesemann, ob; Mozzafiato, L'Archibudelli Members
Gottfried Reiche Brass Sonata #21 Philadelphia Brass Ensemble
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Joaquin Nin "Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian" Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano
Antonio de Salazar "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek
Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek
Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar
Traditional Catalan "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Clara Sanabras, soprano The Cambridge Singers; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter
Esteban Salas "Claras luces" (Clear Lights) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez
Esteban Salas "Un musiquito nuevo" (The Little Musician) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez
Esteban Salas "Una nave mercantil" (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez
Jose Cascante "Oiga Nino Mio de mi Corazon" (Hear my child, my heart) Canto Egberto Bermudez
Manuel de Zumaya Recessional: "Angelicas milicias" Kevin Baum, David Munderloh, tenors Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings
Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan
Luys Milan Five Pavanes Andres Segovia, guitar
Alonso Lobo "Credo" from Missa Beata Dei genitrix Maria Stile Antico
Tomas Luis de Victoria "O magnum mysterium" (O great mystery) Stile Antico
Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico
Traditional Catalan Song of the Birds Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell
Traditional Catalan Fum, Fum, Fum Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell
Ariel Ramirez "Navidad Nuestra" - Folk Drama of the Nativity, based onthe Rhythms & Traditions of Hispanic Americ Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor Choral Arts Society of Washington; Instrumental & Percussion Ens Joseph Holt
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts Anthony McGill, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano
Franz Liszt: Totentanz, S. 126 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jonathan Darlington, conductor Smetana Hall, Municipal House, Prague, Czech Republic
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sarah Painting calling from South Hadley, Massachusetts
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Mvt 1 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
Jean Sibelius, arr. Jaakko Kuusisto: En saga, Op. 9 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Brad Balliett, bassoon; Jennifer Montone, horn; Blake Pouliot, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Nathan Schram, viola La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA
Florence Price: Somebody's knockin' at yo do', from Negro Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 2 Adagio Jonathan Biss, piano
Florence Price: Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY
Robert Schumann: Arabesque Jonathan Biss, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 "Pathétique" Movement 2 Adagio Cantabile Jonathan Biss, piano
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff
Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 Royal Phil/Andre Previn
Andre Previn Peaches (1978) Elizabeth Mann, f; Andre Previn, p
Richard Strauss Don Juan, Op. 20 Vienna Phil/Andre Previn
Claude Debussy La Mer London Sym/Andre Previn
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Friedrich Hartmann Graf Flute Quartet in G Ensemble Schonbrunn
Ernest John Moeran Fantasy Quartet for Oboe and Strings (1946) Sarah Francis, ob; English String Quartet
Franz Liszt Annees de pelerinage: 1st Year, Switzerland (1848-54) Daniel Barenboim, p
Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy London Sym/Pierre Monteux in concert
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022
Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts. We meet a sensational 11-year-old pianist, a self-directed flutist who describes the mouthwatering food he finds in his hometown, a violinist who shares a moving piece inspired by the Holocaust, a young harpist who explores her creativity on her own YouTube Channel, and a thoughtful teenage violinist with a multicultural background.
Alba Gilabert-Reid, 14, violin, from Quincy, MA - Czardas Vittorio Monti (1868 - 1922)
Masanobu Pires, 11, piano, from Sharon, MA - The Lark Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857) arr. Balakiev
Diego Arias, 18, flute, from Brownsville, TX - Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando Philippe Gaubert (1879 - 1941)
BREAK PIECE from Orli Shaham's MOZART Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #5 - Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K.332, II. Adagio Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)
Ella Saputra, 17, violin, from Schaumburg, IL - T'filah Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)
Izabella Tu, 17, harp, from Las Vegas, NV - Sonatina No. 2 François Joseph Naderman (1781-1835)
CLOSING TRACK from Orli Shaham's MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #10 - Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K.545, I. Allegro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera launches its 2024-25 season with an epic fairy tale by Richard Strauss: Die Frau ohne Schatten – The Woman Without a Shadow. The performance features a stellar international cast: South African soprano Elza van den Heever as the half-mortal, half-spirit Empress, who must acquire a human shadow in order to remain with her beloved husband; American soprano Lise Lindstrom as the unhappy Dyer’s Wife; Swedish soprano Nina Stemme as the Empress’s manipulative Nurse; German baritone Michael Volle as Barak, the humble Dyer; American tenor Russell Thomas as the Emperor; and American bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as the Spirit Messenger. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in Strauss’s dazzling, virtuosic score.
17:20 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Movie Quiz
John Williams (arr John C. Whitney): The Empire Strikes Back: Suite—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas
Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 [Monty Norman: James Bond Theme; Bill Conti: For Your Eyes Only; Sir Paul McCartney: Live & Let Die; John Barry: Goldfinger]—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas
Alan Silvestri (arr Calvin Custer): Forrest Gump: Feather Theme—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas
John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor’s Tale—Susan Joseph, clarinet; Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas
Howard Shore (arr Jerry Brubaker): The Two Towers: Suite—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas
John Williams (arr John Moss): Jurassic Park: Themes—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas
Hans Zimmer (arr John Wasson): Gladiator: Suite—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas
Klaus Badelt (arr Ted Ricketts): Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Suite—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with John Collum II
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Berlin Philharmonic, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano
Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C ‘Leningrad’
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks—Berlin Philharmonic,; Claudio Abbado, conductor
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Pablo Heras-Cassado, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in e Op 93
22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director & Conductor, Assistant Conductor Peter Wright – Holidays from the Iberian Peninsula, recorded 12/16/2023.
La Bomba, Matteo Flecha el Viejo (1481-1553)
Praeter rerum seriem, Vicente Lusitano (1520-1561)
Mi Zeh Y’maleil* arr. Joshua R. Jacobson (b. 1948) Dominic Aragon, solo
Psalm 118, Salamone Rossi (ca. 1570-1630)
Ríu, Ríu, Chíu, Anonymous (likely Flecha, 1556), Jelani Watkins, Kimberly Lauritsen, Albert Donze, Kira McGirr, John Mills, soloists
O Magnum Mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria (c.1548-1611)
Missa O magnum mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria
El Fuego, Matteo Flecha el Viejo
Fum, Fum, Fum arr. Alice Parker (b. 1925) & Robert Shaw (1916-1999)
23:25 QUIET HOUR
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)
Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1867)
Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)
Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)
Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)