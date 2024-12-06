WCLV Program Guide 12-07-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Josef Suk Spring, Op 22a Tomas Visek, p

Albert Roussel Pour une fete de printemps, Op 22 Royal Scottish National Orch/Stephane Deneve

Antonin Dvorak Cypresses Panocha String Quartet

ANON 16th c Mohrentanz Philadelphia Renaissance Wind Band

Samuel Scheidt Canzona Gallicam New Mexico Brass Quintet

Wilhelm Stenhammar Serenade in C, Op 29 Uppsala Chamber Soloists

Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Concerto in C, BWV 1032 James Galway, f; Wurttemberg Chamber Orch/Jorg Faerber

Wilhelm Friedemann WF Bach Harpsichord Concerto in D, F 41 Claudio Astronio, hc;

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Solfeggietto Sarah Bullen, h

Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 Royal Phil/Andre Previn

Andre Previn Peaches (1978) Elizabeth Mann, f; Andre Previn, p

Richard Strauss Don Juan, Op. 20 Vienna Phil/Andre Previn

Serge Prokofiev Cinderella, Op. 87 London Sym Orch/Andre Previn

Claude Debussy La Mer London Sym/Andre Previn

Italian ANON 17th c Rossignol Piffaro (Renaissance Band)

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Peter Tchaikovsky Seven Songs, Op. 47 Wallfisch, English Chamber Orch/Simon

Friedrich Hartmann Graf Flute Quartet in G Ensemble Schonbrunn

Ernest John Moeran Fantasy Quartet for Oboe and Strings (1946) Sarah Francis, ob; English String Quartet

Franz Liszt Annees de pelerinage: 1st Year, Switzerland (1848-54) Daniel Barenboim, p

Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy London Sym/Pierre Monteux in concert

Hildegard von Bingen O cruor sanguinis Tapestry/Laurie Monahan

John Field Divertissement #1 in E for Piano and Strings Miceal O'Rourke, p; London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert

Frederic Chopin Barcarolle in F-Sharp, Op. 60 Garrick Ohlsson, p

Ernest Chausson Concert in D, Op 21, for violin, piano and string quartet Aaron Rosand, v; Seymour Lipkin, p; Miami String Quartet

Frederic Chopin etudes, Op. 25 Gyorgy Cziffra, p

Frederic Chopin Polonaise no.3 in A, Op.40 no.1, Military Philippe Entremont, p

Karl Goldmark Symphony #2 in E-Flat, Op 35 Rhenish Phil/Michael Halasz

Franz Joseph Haydn Notturno No. 7 in F, H II:28 Marten Root, f; Michael Niesemann, ob; Mozzafiato, L'Archibudelli Members

Gottfried Reiche Brass Sonata #21 Philadelphia Brass Ensemble



06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Joaquin Nin "Villancico Basque, Castilian, Cordoban, Andalusian, Galian" Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Bengt Forsberg, piano

Antonio de Salazar "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Agustin Barrios Villancico de navidad (Christmas Carol) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar

Traditional Catalan "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Clara Sanabras, soprano The Cambridge Singers; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra John Rutter

Esteban Salas "Claras luces" (Clear Lights) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez

Esteban Salas "Un musiquito nuevo" (The Little Musician) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez

Esteban Salas "Una nave mercantil" (The merchant ship bringing bread from heaven) Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez

Jose Cascante "Oiga Nino Mio de mi Corazon" (Hear my child, my heart) Canto Egberto Bermudez

Manuel de Zumaya Recessional: "Angelicas milicias" Kevin Baum, David Munderloh, tenors Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan

Luys Milan Five Pavanes Andres Segovia, guitar

Alonso Lobo "Credo" from Missa Beata Dei genitrix Maria Stile Antico

Tomas Luis de Victoria "O magnum mysterium" (O great mystery) Stile Antico

Francisco Guerrero "Beata Dei genitrix Maria" (Blessed Mary, mother of God) Stile Antico

Traditional Catalan Song of the Birds Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell

Traditional Catalan Fum, Fum, Fum Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell

Ariel Ramirez "Navidad Nuestra" - Folk Drama of the Nativity, based onthe Rhythms & Traditions of Hispanic Americ Manuel Melendez, tenor; Jose Sacin, tenor; Pablo Talamante, tenor Choral Arts Society of Washington; Instrumental & Percussion Ens Joseph Holt

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts Anthony McGill, clarinet; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Gabriela Montero, piano

Franz Liszt: Totentanz, S. 126 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Jonathan Darlington, conductor Smetana Hall, Municipal House, Prague, Czech Republic

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sarah Painting calling from South Hadley, Massachusetts

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Mvt 1 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

Jean Sibelius, arr. Jaakko Kuusisto: En saga, Op. 9 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Brad Balliett, bassoon; Jennifer Montone, horn; Blake Pouliot, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Nathan Schram, viola La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

Florence Price: Somebody's knockin' at yo do', from Negro Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 2 Adagio Jonathan Biss, piano

Florence Price: Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Robert Schumann: Arabesque Jonathan Biss, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 "Pathétique" Movement 2 Adagio Cantabile Jonathan Biss, piano

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 Royal Phil/Andre Previn

Andre Previn Peaches (1978) Elizabeth Mann, f; Andre Previn, p

Richard Strauss Don Juan, Op. 20 Vienna Phil/Andre Previn

Claude Debussy La Mer London Sym/Andre Previn

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Friedrich Hartmann Graf Flute Quartet in G Ensemble Schonbrunn

Ernest John Moeran Fantasy Quartet for Oboe and Strings (1946) Sarah Francis, ob; English String Quartet

Franz Liszt Annees de pelerinage: 1st Year, Switzerland (1848-54) Daniel Barenboim, p

Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy London Sym/Pierre Monteux in concert

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022

Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts. We meet a sensational 11-year-old pianist, a self-directed flutist who describes the mouthwatering food he finds in his hometown, a violinist who shares a moving piece inspired by the Holocaust, a young harpist who explores her creativity on her own YouTube Channel, and a thoughtful teenage violinist with a multicultural background.

Alba Gilabert-Reid, 14, violin, from Quincy, MA - Czardas Vittorio Monti (1868 - 1922)

Masanobu Pires, 11, piano, from Sharon, MA - The Lark Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857) arr. Balakiev

Diego Arias, 18, flute, from Brownsville, TX - Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando Philippe Gaubert (1879 - 1941)

BREAK PIECE from Orli Shaham's MOZART Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #5 - Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K.332, II. Adagio Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Ella Saputra, 17, violin, from Schaumburg, IL - T'filah Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)

Izabella Tu, 17, harp, from Las Vegas, NV - Sonatina No. 2 François Joseph Naderman (1781-1835)

CLOSING TRACK from Orli Shaham's MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #10 - Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K.545, I. Allegro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera launches its 2024-25 season with an epic fairy tale by Richard Strauss: Die Frau ohne Schatten – The Woman Without a Shadow. The performance features a stellar international cast: South African soprano Elza van den Heever as the half-mortal, half-spirit Empress, who must acquire a human shadow in order to remain with her beloved husband; American soprano Lise Lindstrom as the unhappy Dyer’s Wife; Swedish soprano Nina Stemme as the Empress’s manipulative Nurse; German baritone Michael Volle as Barak, the humble Dyer; American tenor Russell Thomas as the Emperor; and American bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as the Spirit Messenger. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in Strauss’s dazzling, virtuosic score.

17:20 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Movie Quiz

John Williams (arr John C. Whitney): The Empire Strikes Back: Suite—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas

Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 [Monty Norman: James Bond Theme; Bill Conti: For Your Eyes Only; Sir Paul McCartney: Live & Let Die; John Barry: Goldfinger]—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas

Alan Silvestri (arr Calvin Custer): Forrest Gump: Feather Theme—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas

John Williams: The Terminal: Viktor’s Tale—Susan Joseph, clarinet; Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas

Howard Shore (arr Jerry Brubaker): The Two Towers: Suite—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas

John Williams (arr John Moss): Jurassic Park: Themes—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas

Hans Zimmer (arr John Wasson): Gladiator: Suite—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas

Klaus Badelt (arr Ted Ricketts): Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Suite—Vogtland Philharmonic/Stefan Fraas

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Visit with John Collum II

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Berlin Philharmonic, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C ‘Leningrad’

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks—Berlin Philharmonic,; Claudio Abbado, conductor

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Pablo Heras-Cassado, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in e Op 93

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director & Conductor, Assistant Conductor Peter Wright – Holidays from the Iberian Peninsula, recorded 12/16/2023.

La Bomba, Matteo Flecha el Viejo (1481-1553)

Praeter rerum seriem, Vicente Lusitano (1520-1561)

Mi Zeh Y’maleil* arr. Joshua R. Jacobson (b. 1948) Dominic Aragon, solo

Psalm 118, Salamone Rossi (ca. 1570-1630)

Ríu, Ríu, Chíu, Anonymous (likely Flecha, 1556), Jelani Watkins, Kimberly Lauritsen, Albert Donze, Kira McGirr, John Mills, soloists

O Magnum Mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria (c.1548-1611)

Missa O magnum mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria

El Fuego, Matteo Flecha el Viejo

Fum, Fum, Fum arr. Alice Parker (b. 1925) & Robert Shaw (1916-1999)

23:25 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Alexander Borodin: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1867)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

