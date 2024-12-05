5 things to do in NEO: ‘O Christmas Tea,’ Cleveland Pride Band concert and more

‘O Christmas Tea’

There are a few opportunities in Northeast Ohio to catch a touring holiday show with a British twist. The London duo James and Jamesy combine singing and dancing with comedy and audience participation in "O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy." The show stops at Lorain Palace Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a performance at Cleveland’s Agora on Saturday at 3 p.m. There are also performances in Warren and Akron the following weekend.



Happy Holi-Gays

Jingle along with the songs of the season as the Cleveland Pride Band presents its winter concert, Happy Holi-Gays. The big brass and jazz sounds of the area’s LGBTQ+ and ally marching band are sure to have you up on your feet and dancing Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland.



Christmas at Central Park

Visit Central Park – in Northeast Ohio – for an evening of festivities to help ring in the holiday season. Christmas at Central Park in Green is Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy crafting stations, cookie decorating, train rides, complimentary food and more. Don’t miss Santa’s ride in on a fire truck to light the town Christmas tree, followed by a fireworks show and live music.



Winter nature hike

Enjoy the beautiful views and fresh air of the Medina County Park District with its Healthy Dose of Nature hiking series. Join a naturalist at the Oenslager Nature Center Saturday at 10 a.m. to embark on a three-to-five-mile hike on one of the park’s many trails. Hikers age 10 and above are welcome, and be sure to wear appropriate footwear.



McKinley Museum open house

The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum in Canton invites guests for a holiday open house on Friday from 6-8 p.m. See the museum decked out in holiday decor, listen to live music from the East Canton Echoes and check out the winter sky from the Hoover-Price Planetarium. Visitors can also view the current Winter Wonderland exhibition featuring vintage winter coats, sleds, sports equipment and many more unique winter-themed items.