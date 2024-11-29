WCLV Program Guide 12-01-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Arnold Bax Dance of the Wild Irravel London Phil/Bryden Thomson

Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite in E, BWV 1006a Kim Heindel, lute-harpsichord Dorian

Arnold Bax Concertante for Three Wind Instruments and Orchestra Gillian Callow, eh; John Bradbury, cl; Jonathan Goodall, horn; BBC Philharmonic

Jacques Ibert Cinq pieces en Trio Chicago Chamber Musicians

Alexander Glazunov Chopiniana, Op 46 Moscow Symphony/Vladimir Ziva Naxos

Frederic Chopin Variations brillantes, Op. 12, on a theme fr Herold's Ludovic Malcolm Frager, p

Felix Mendelssohn Variations serieuses in d, Op 54 Murray Perahia, p

Franz Berwald Symphony #3 in C, Sinfonie singuliere Stockholm Phil/Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt

Hugo Alfven Ballet, The Prodigal Son Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg

Wilhelm Peterson-Berger Marit's Songs, Op 12 Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Bengt Forsberg, p

Charles-Valentin Alkan Twelve Etudes, Op 35 Bernard Ringeissen, p

Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice NBC Sym Orch/Arturo Toscanini

Gabriel Pierne Introduction and Variations on a Folk Dance (1930) Paris Saxophone Quartet

Jacques Offenbach Le voyage dans la lune Philharmonia Orch/Antonio de Almeida

Georges Onslow String Quartet in c, Op 8/1 Ensemble A

Charles-Valentin Alkan Twelve Studies in the Minor Keys, Op 39 Bernard Ringeissen, p

Charles-Valentin Alkan Esquisses, Op 63 Laurent Martin, p



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Benjamin Godard Jocelyn Eroica Trio

aul Taffanel Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino Dionne Jackson, f; Marija Stroke, p

Albert Roussel Joueurs de flute, Op 27 (1924) Jonathan Snowden, f; Andrew Litton, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 36 in C, K. 425, Linz English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner

Lynn Palmer Classical Suite Judy Loman, h

George Frideric Handel Overture in d (Chandos Anthem No. 2) Black Dyke Mills Band/Peter Parkes

George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 1 in g, Op. 4, No. 1 Simon Preston, o; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Manuel Ponce Prelude and Fugue on a Theme of Handel Jorge Federico Osorio, p

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No.6 in B-Flat, Op.18 Juilliard String Quartet

Heitor Villa-Lobos Twelve Etudes for Guitar (1928) Wolfgang Lendle, g

Nikolai Medtner Six Fairy Tales, Op 51 Nicolai Medtner, p

Nikolai Medtner Fairy Tale in f, Op 26/3 Geoffrey Tozer, p

Nikolai Medtner Fairy Tale in e, Op 34/2 Geoffrey Tozer, p

Robert Schumann Marchenbilder, Op. 113 Nobuko Imai, vi; Roger Vignoles, p

Serge Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2 in g, Op. 63 Frank Peter Zimmermann, v; Philharmonia Orch/Mariss Jansons

Vincenz Stelzmuller Stelzmuller Tanz' Boskovsky Ensemble/Willi Boskovsky

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

William Byrd: The Bells (1600)

William Byrd: Mass for Four Voices (1592)

Alonso Lobo: Missa 'Beata Dei genetrix Maria' (1602)

Richard Dering: Quem vidistis, pastores? (1618)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Cornucopia of Delight - New recordings may be available through many online streaming sources, but the CD is still alive, as this sampler of recently releases shows

FRANCIS GRIER: Let the bells peal (Carillon for All Saints) Stephen Farr (2013 Dobson/Merton College Chapel, Oxford, England) This year marks the 50th anniversary of Dobson Pipe Organ Builders of Lake City, IA.

GERALD HENDRIE: Brillantemente (i.), fr 6 Concert Studies Tom Winpenny (1962 Harrison/St. Alban’s Abbey England)

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Psalm Prelude David von Behren (1997 Schoenstein/1st-Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NB)

DAN LOCKLAIR: The Lord is my light Choir of Royal Holloway/Rupert Gough; David Goode (1888 Willis/St. Paul’s Church, Knightsbridge, London, England)

JOHN GARDNER: Piece for Organ, Op. 10 & Finale, Op. 241, no. 2 Tom Winpenny (1999 Nicholson/Christchurch Priory, England)

J.S.BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 –Felix Hell (2018 Klais/National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, Taiwan)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 Savior of the Nations, Come - On this program, we’ll explore various organ and choral settings of this chorale tune, which ushers in the season of expectation and preparation known as Advent. Join Peter DuBois as we begin the progression toward Christmas

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1714)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 36 'Schwingt freudig euch empor' (1731)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

John Wasson: Festival Fanfare for Christmas (1997)

John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy (2000)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval (1835)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Michel Corrette: Nouveau noël from Symphonie des noëls No. 4 (1781)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Kevin Puts: Credo: I. the Violin Guru of Katonah Miro Quartet

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to Nabucco World Youth Symphony Orchestra with members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Jader Bignamini, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mitchell Shapiro calling from Fort Lee, NJ

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 2 in A Major, from Sechs Klavierstucke, Op. 118 Khatia Buniatishvili, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 18 Miro Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, 97 East Genesee Street, Skaneateles, NY

Karim Al-Zand: Visions from Another World, Mvt 3: The Spinning Ballerina ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Visions Take Flight Innova 1016 Music: 4:12

Reena Esmail: Teen Murti ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Denney Theater, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Houston, TX

Camille Saint-Saens: Fantaisie for violin & harp, Op. 124 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Yura Lee, violin; Jacques Forestier, violin, Teng Li, viola; Julie Albers, cello ChamberFest Cleveland, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Hespèrion XXI, Jordi Savall, Music Director (recorded 4/3/2024)

V. RUFFO Selections from Capricci in musica a tre voci

E. DE' CAVALIERI Sinfonia from Rappresentatione di Anima, et di Corp

E. DE' CAVALIERI "Ballo del Granduca" from La Pellegrina

ANON. "Greensleeves" to a Ground

S. SCHEIDT "Galliard battaglia" from Ludi musici

G. FRESCOBALDI Canzona à 2 Canti, No. 3 from Canzoni da sonare a 1–4, bc, … libro primo

A. FALCONIERI Ciaccona from Il primo libro di canzone ...

GARCÍA DE ZÉSPEDESI Guaracha “Ay que me abrazo ¡ay!” from Convidando está la noche

G. KAPSBERGER Folia from Libro I d'intavolatura di chitarrone

ANON. Diferencias sobre la Folía

A. FALCONIERI Passacalle from Il primo libro di canzone

B. MARINI Passacaglio, Op. 22, No. 25

T. MERULA Ciaccona, Op. 12, No. 20

A. VALENTE "Gallarda Napolitana" from Intavolatura de cimbalo

ANON. Tonada del Chimo (encore)

ANON. Cachua Serranita (encore)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue—Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nezet Seguin, conductor and music director, Marcus Roberts Trio (recorded 1/23/2024)

Tanie Leon: Stride—Boston Symphony, Andris Nelsons, conductor (recorded 1/29/2024)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/29/2022

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022

Brothers from Chicago talk Formula One racing and share performances of Ysaÿe and Kovács, an award-winning chamber group from San Francisco plays a fiery Spanish trio, and a teen violinist talks about his interest in neuroscience and performs Mozart.

Henry Auxenfans, 15, violin, from Chicago, IL – Caprice d'après l'étude en forme de valse de Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858 - 1931)

Louis Auxenfans, 17, clarinet, from Chicago, IL – Hommage a J. S. Bach by Béla Kovács (1937 - 2021)

Aveta Trio, teenage piano trio, from San Francisco, CA – Piano Trio in C Major, Mvmt 3 by Gaspar Cassadó (1897 - 1966)

BREAK MUSIC: Peter Dugan, piano; Deep River, Traditional Spiritual

Reice Hudson, 16, flute, from Louisville, KY – Cantabile et presto by George Enescu (1881 - 1955) Reice is a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award Recipient

Ajay Mallya, 19, violin, from Cupertino, CA – Violin Sonata No. 18 in G Major, K. 301, Mvmt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)

20:00 SPECIAL Charles-Valentin Alkan, International Man of Mystery with Mark Satola

Alkan: ‘20 Years Old’ from Grand Sonata ‘The Four Ages’ Op 33 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

Alkan: 2nd Movement from Symphony for Piano Solo Op 39 No. 5 Ronald Smith, piano

Alkan: The Feast of Aesop Op 39 No. 12 Raymond Lewenthal, piano

Alkan: Paraphrase on Psalm 137 ‘Super flumina Babylonis Op 52 Laurent Martin, piano

Alkan: Sonatine for Piano Op 61 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christpher Auerbach-Brown: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano (1994-96) Karin Harrell, violin; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Tarantino, piano

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Casse-tete (2006) Solaris Woodwind Quintet

Dawn Sonntag: Variations on a 13th Century Melody (2005) Almeda Trio

Ty Alan Emerson: Iron and Aire Gary Louis, alto saxophone; Janice Martin, violin; Kirsten Taylor, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Leading Through Stories: Harnessing the Power of Film, Theater, and Literature to Change the World - Panel: Hermoine Malone, Michael Obertacz, Matt Weinkam

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse sentimentale (1882)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

