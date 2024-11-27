WCLV Program Guide 11-28-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Claude Debussy Images, Set 2 Claudio Arrau, p

Claude Debussy Preludes, Book 2 Krystian Zimerman, p

Claude Debussy Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune Louise DiTullio, f; Hollywood Bowl Orch/John Mauceri

Franz Joseph Haydn Die Jahreszeiten (The Seasons) Bonney, Johnson, Schmidt; Monteverdi Cho, English Baroque Soloists/Gardiner

Leonard Bernstein Five Anniversaries Andrew Cooperstock, p

Johann Hermann Schein Banchetto musicale (1617) New York Kammermusiker

Johann Hermann Schein Nu danket alle Gott Cantus Colln/Konrad Junghanel

Morton Gould Housewarming Louisville Orch/Lawrence Leighton Smith

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F, Op. 68, Pastoral Leningrad Phil/Evgeny Mravinsky

Leonard Bernstein Thirteen Anniversaries Andrew Cooperstock, p

Johann Sebastian Bach Fantasia in G, BWV 572 Fretwork Viol Quintet

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in G, Op. 77, No. 1 Takacs String Quartet

Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym Orch/Hiroshi Wakasugi

Bohuslav Martinu La Revue de Cuisine (Kitchen Revue) St Paul Chamber Orch/Christopher Hogwood

Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps (1909) London Phil/Sir Adrian Boult

Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym Orch/Hiroshi Wakasugi

Henry Purcell The Yorkshire Feast Song Roger Voisin, v; Kapp Sinfonietta

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

American Trad Hymn tune, The Pilgrims

Jeremiah Ingalls Hymn, Harvest Hymn Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen

Percy Grainger Harvest Hymn Collage Northeastern

Ralph Vaughan Williams A Song of Thanksgiving Frederica von Stade, ms; Hanks, n; Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Utah Sym/J Silverstein

Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29, Wir danken dir, Gott (We thank you, God) Vienna Boys' Cho, Vienna Concentus Musicus/Harnoncourt

Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor, Op. 64 St Paul Chamber Orch/Pinchas Zukerman, v

Felix Mendelssohn Songs Without Words, Op 67 William Kapell, p

Franz Waxman Mr. Skeffington (1944) Moscow Sym/William Stromberg

Richard Strauss Le bourgeois gentilhomme, Op. 60 Australian Chamber Orch/Christopher Lyndon

Alan Bullard Recipes John Turner, r; Peter Lawson, p

Felix Mendelssohn Elijah, Op 70 Edinburgh Festival Cho, Age of Enlightenment Orch/Paul Daniel

Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 8 in D Northern Chamber Orch/Nicholas Ward

Felix Mendelssohn Six Duets, Op 63 Sophie Daneman, s; Nathan Berg, br; Eugene Asti, p

Giovanni Rovetta Mass of Thanksgiving Taverner Consort & Players/Andrew Parrott

Georg Philipp Telemann Tafelmusik, Bk 1 Freiburg Baroque Orch/Gottfried von der Goltz

Johann Hermann Schein Banchetto Musicale Collegium Terpsichore/Fritz Neumeyer Boston Skyline BSD-118 Dance Music Of the High Renaissance 7:05

Edvard Grieg Old Norwegian Romance With Variations, Op. 51 Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham

Edvard Grieg 23 Small Pieces (1859) Einar Steen-Nokleberg, p

06:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Sam Petrey

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Alec Wilder: Carl Sandburg Suite (1960)

Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)

07:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

John Williams: Fanfare for a Special Occasion (1980)

Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations (1992)

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Pioneer Dances (1970)

08:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

John Mauceri: An American in London (1990)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

09:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man “Benedictus” – Daniel Hope, violin

Linda Williams: William Tell Overture - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Gustav Holst: "Mercury" from The Planets Suite - New York Philharmonic

Antonin Dvorak: "Largo" from New World Symphony - Los Angeles Philharmonic

Richard Wagner: Overture to "Tannhauser" - Oslo Philharmonic

Antonio Vivaldi: "Autumn" from "The Four Seasons" - London Philharmonic

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz - Jay Ungar and Molly Mason

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D Minor: Largo - Angel Romero, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture - Cleveland Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fur Elise - Francois-Rene Duchable, piano

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - Minnesota Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 - Zoltan Kocsis, piano, San Francisco Symphony:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Canon in D Major - Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia - Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra

10:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Mark Satola

Peter Boyer: Celebration Overture (1997)

Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960)

David Amram: This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie (2007)

11:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Simna

Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928)

14:00 SPECIAL This Land: Thanksgiving with The American Sound

William Grant Still Serenade (Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Avlana Eisenberg)

Michael Torke First movement, from Sky (Tessa Lark, violin/Albany Symphony Orchestra/Miller)

Reena Esmail When the Guitar (Conspirare/Los Angeles Guitar Quartet/Craig Hella Johnson)

Barbara Harbach Arcadian Reverie (Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/Trevor)

Korine Fujiwara “Peasebottom,” from Fiddle Suite: Montana (Carpe Diem String Quartet)

Jerod Impichaachaaha’ Tate “Shell Shaker,” from Lowak Shoppala Fire & Light (Lynn Moroney,

storyteller; Chelsea Owen, soprano; Stephen Clark, baritone/Nashville String Machine/Tate)

Daniel Bernard Roumain Prayer (Lara Downes, piano/PUBLIQuartet)

15:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Rob Grier

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

16:00 SPECIAL Songs of Thanks

Fiddle Tune by Chris Foss

Wankantanhan Hotan’inpe, Traditional, arranged by William Linthicum-Blackhorse

El Manisero by Moises Simons

Wedding Qawwali by A.R. Rahman

Choros No. 3 by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Little Potato by Malcolm Daglish

That Which Remains by Andrea Ramsey

Fatherhood Is by Paul Scholz

Simple Gifts by Joseph Bracket, arranged by Stephen Caracciolo

23rd Psalm (dedicated to my mother) by Bobby McFerrin

I Would Live in Your Love by Christopher Harris

Canto a Eleggua by Yudelkis Lafuente

Feed the Birds from Mary Poppins by Julie Andrews

What a Wonderful World by Bob Thiele and George Weiss, arranged by Paul John Rudoi

17:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Mills

Eric Whitacre: I thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

George Gershwin: Gershwin Song-book (1932)

Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape (1954)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

Amy Beach: From Blackbird Hills (1922)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

Nicolas Flagello: Serenata per Orchestra (1968)

Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)

Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Horatio Parker: Reverie from 'Six Lyrics' (1891)

George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata 5 in B-Flat (1707)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: No l (1904)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Fr hlingsglaube' (1838)

