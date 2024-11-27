WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Riccardo Drigo La Flute Magique Covent Garden Opera Orch/Richard Bonynge

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute, K. 620 Miah Persson, Bryn Terfel, Scottish Chamber Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras

Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Mozart's Bei Mannern, WoO.46 David Finckel, vc; Wu Han, p

Fernando Sor Variations on a theme from Mozart's Magic Flute, Op 9 Narciso Yepes, g

Barbara Harbach Following the Sacred Sun (2021) London Phil/David Angus

Barbara Harbach Gloria Barbara Harbach, o

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Onder de Linde groen James David Christie, o

Richard Wagner Der fliegende Hollander (The Flying Dutchman) London Phil/Adrian Boult

Peter van Anrooy Piet Hein Rhapsody Netherlands Radio Sym Orch/Kees Bakels

Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Sonata #3 in A, Op 69 Antonio Meneses, vc; Menahem Pressler, p

Hugo Wolf Italienisches Liederbuch Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p

Michael Fine Skipping Stones (2013) Alice K Dade, f; John Novacek, p

Easley Blackwood Two Nocturnes, Op 41 (1996) Easley Blackwood, p

Torke Javelin (1996) Boston Pops/John Williams

Noam Elkies E Sonata, Op 40 (1996) Alice K Dade, f; John Novacek, p

Johann Sebastian Bach Das Orgelbuchlein, BWV 599/644 Lionel Rogg, o (Silbermann instrument, Arlesheim, Switzerland)

Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Two Violins in d minor, BWV 1043 Vladimir Spivakov, violin; Arkady Futer, violin, Moscow Virtuosi/Vladimir Spivakov, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach Das Orgelbuchlein, BWV 599/644 Lionel Rogg, o (Silbermann instrument, Arlesheim, Switzerland)

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Frederic Chopin Preludes, Op.28 Alain Lefevre, p

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 97 in C Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Bruggen

Niels Gade Four Piano Pieces, Op 34 Anker Blyme, p

Rued Langgaard Sphinx (1909) Danish National Radio Sym Orch/Thomas Dausgaard

Wilhelm Ramsoe Brass Quartet #4, Op 37 New York Brass Quintet

Niels Gade Folkdances, Op 31 Anker Blyme, p

Domenico Scarlatti Clavier Sonata in C, Kk 461 (L 8) Victoria Drake, h

Domenico Scarlatti Flute & Continuo Sonata in e, K 81 John Solum, f; Igor Kipnis, hc; Arthur Fiacco, vc

Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Leonidas Kavakos, v; Lahti Sym Orch/Osmo Vänskä

Jean Sibelius Six Songs, Op. 86 Monica Groop, ms; Love Derwinger, p

Arcangelo Corelli Trumpet Sonata in D Accademia Bizantina/Carlo Chiarappa

Tomaso Albinoni Adagio in g Yale Cellos

Peter van Anrooy Piano Quintet in A Maarten Bon, p; Netherlands Radio Chamber Orch

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner

Carlos Chávez Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano Southwest Chamber Music

Traditional Catalan El Noi de la Mare Lars Hannibal, guitar

Franz Liszt Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos" Alberto Reyes, piano

Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31 Jacob Heringman, lute

Luis de Milan Pavana No. 1 in a Jacob Heringman, lute

Juan García de Zéspedes Hermoso amor The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Ruperto Chapì y Lorente String Quartet No. 1 in G Brodsky Quartet

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Kevin Puts: Credo: I. the Violin Guru of Katonah Miro Quartet

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to Nabucco World Youth Symphony Orchestra with members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Jader Bignamini, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mitchell Shapiro calling from Fort Lee, NJ

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 2 in A Major, from Sechs Klavierstucke, Op. 118 Khatia Buniatishvili, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 18 Miro Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, 97 East Genesee Street, Skaneateles, NY

Karim Al-Zand: Visions from Another World, Mvt 3: The Spinning Ballerina ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Visions Take Flight Innova 1016

Reena Esmail: Teen Murti ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Denney Theater, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Houston, TX

Camille Saint-Saens: Fantaisie for violin & harp, Op. 124 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Yura Lee, violin; Jacques Forestier, violin, Teng Li, viola; Julie Albers, cello ChamberFest Cleveland, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022

Brothers from Chicago talk Formula One racing and share performances of Ysaÿe and Kovács, an award-winning chamber group from San Francisco plays a fiery Spanish trio, and a teen violinist talks about his interest in neuroscience and performs Mozart.

Henry Auxenfans, 15, violin, from Chicago, IL – Caprice d'après l'étude en forme de valse de Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858 - 1931)

Louis Auxenfans, 17, clarinet, from Chicago, IL – Hommage a J. S. Bach by Béla Kovács (1937 - 2021)

Aveta Trio, teenage piano trio, from San Francisco, CA – Piano Trio in C Major, Mvmt 3 by Gaspar Cassadó (1897 - 1966)

BREAK MUSIC: Peter Dugan, piano; Deep River, Traditional Spiritual

Reice Hudson, 16, flute, from Louisville, KY – Cantabile et presto by George Enescu (1881 - 1955)

**Reice is a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award Recipient

Ajay Mallya, 19, violin, from Cupertino, CA – Violin Sonata No. 18 in G Major, K. 301, Mvmt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini (1863)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 in E-Flat (1825)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow (2009)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Richard Strauss: Die Frau ohne Schatten: Empress Awakening Scene (1919)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

Alexandre Desplat: The Tree of Life: Theme (2011)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff

Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: The Woman Next Door: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin: Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe: Then You May Take Me to the Fair Julie Andrews, John Cullum

Alan Jay Lerner-Burton: Lane On a Clear Day You Can See Forever John Cullum

Burton Lane: Overture from On a Clear Day

Alan Jay Lerner-Burton Lane: Melinda, John Cullum

Alan Jay Lerner-Burton Lane: Finale from On a Clear Day

Richard Rodgers: Strangers John Cullum, Inga Swenson

Meredith Willson: Demo from 1491 Meredith Willson

Sherman Edwards: Molasses to Rum John Cullum

Gary Geld-Peter: Udell I've Heard It All Before John Cullum

Gary Geld-Peter: Udell Overture from Shenandoah Orchestra

Gary Geld-Peter: Udell The Pickers Are Coming John Cullum

Gary Geld-Peter: Udell Meditation John Cullum

Richard Rodgers: Overture from Androcles and the Lion

Richard Rodgers Filler: No More Waiting John Cullum, Inga Swenson

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Piano Trio in d (1850)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conductor; Marc-André Hamelin, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Aaron Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring (1945)

George Gershwin (arr Ferde Grofé): Rhapsody in Blue (original jazz band version)

Duke Ellington: New World A-Comin'

Aaron Copland: Suite from The Tender Land

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices, Amanda Powell, soprano, Debra Nagy, recorder & direction; Julie Andrijeski & Allison Monroe, violins; Rebecca Landell, viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, organ; Daniel Swenberg, theorbo & baroque guitar

Noel, Noel

Traditional, arr. Debra Nagy: The Coventry Carol

John Playford: Divisions on Greensleeves (What Child is This)

arr. Nagy: Drive the Cold Winter away

Tarquinio Merula: Canzonetta Spirituale La Nanna

Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde: Canzon no. 3

Michael Praetorius, arr. Nagy: In dulci Jubilo

Christian Geist: Wie schön leuchtet schön der Morgenstern

Praetorius, arr. Les Délices: Es ist ein ros entsprungen

Dietrich Buxtehude: Also hat Gott die Welt beliebet, BuxWV 5

Traditional, arr. Les Délices: The Wexford Carol

Traditional: Tomorrow will be my dancing day (instrumental)

Arr. Les Délices: Make we joy now in this fest

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)

Maximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Gabriel Faure: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)

Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)