5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland’s Kokoon Club in Canton, holiday fun and more

Modernism in Canton

Several new exhibitions open this week at the Canton Museum of Art, including a look back at Cleveland’s own Kokoon Club. In the early 20th century, a group of bohemian artists who embraced modernism held their own exhibits and galas, where people would wear elaborate handmade costumes. Another new museum exhibit features contemplative paintings by Cuyahoga Falls artist Kit Palencar. These shows and two others open Tuesday and continue through March 2.



Rock in Cleveland

Welshly Arms, the globetrotting rockers from Cleveland, play the House of Blues Friday night. In you're not already a fan, the band is behind the catchy Cleveland Guardian's theme "We Are Cleveland." Welshly Arms is even taking requests on Facebook for their Thanksgiving weekend show. Doors open and 7 and music starts at 8.



Gifts made here

Support local artists and makers at holiday shopping bazaars in Cleveland and Akron. From earrings themed for the season to purses made with reclaimed materials, one-of-a-kind creations are available at the 5th Street Arcades in Cleveland on Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. In Akron, it’s a weekend-long affair starting Friday, 5-9 p.m., and continuing Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 159 S. Main St. and Summit Artspace at 140 E. Market St.



Holiday Pops in Playhouse Square

If you need a little Christmas music - right this very minute - the Cleveland Pops Orchestra presents A Jolly Holiday with the Pops in Playhouse Square Sunday. Enjoy jazzy takes on holiday classics and partake in the singalong with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Connor Palace Theatre. The Cleveland Ballet and Santa join the fun too.



Lights aglow in Medina

The Medina County Fairgrounds are decked for the Holiday Lights Drive-Thru. Starting Friday, enter the parade of lights off West Smith Road for some seasonal cheer. At the end of the display, drop off a letter for Santa Claus in the mailbox. The visiting hours are 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6-9 p.m. on Sundays and certain weekdays.

