WCLV Program Guide 11-24-24

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Jean-Philippe Rameau Le temple de la gloire Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Jean-Philippe Rameau Pieces de clavecin en concerts (1741): Troisieme concert Caen Chamber Orch/Jean-Pierre Dautel Calliope

Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Cyclopes Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, g's

C Assad Rachenitsa (Bulgarian folk dance) Cavatina Duo

Vladigerov A Legend About the Lake, Op. 40 Bulgarian Radio Sym/Alexander Vladigerov

Alexander Scriabin Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Vladimir Sofronitski, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on the Mount of Olives, Op 85 Das Neue Orchester/Christoph Spering

Johann Georg Albrechtsberger Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabaleta, h; Paul Kuentz Chamber Orch/Paul Kuentz

Charles-Valentin Alkan Grande Sonate: Les Quatre Ages, Op 33 Raymond Lewenthal, p

Lowell Liebermann Album for the Young, Op 43 Stephen Hough, p

Gabriel Faure Pelleas et Melisande, Op. 80 Montreal Sym Orch

Francis Poulenc Chansons francaises (1945-6) Cambridge Singers/John Rutter Collegium

Arthur Honegger Trois pieces (1919) Annette Middelbeek, p

Arthur Honegger Souvenir de Chopin (1947) Annette Middelbeek, p

Arthur Honegger Concerto da camera E Biessen, f; M Hannecart-Jakes, eh; Netherlands Radio Phil/Jean Fournet

Edward MacDowell Six Idyls after Goethe, Op 28 James Barbagallo, p

Ludwig (Louis) Spohr String Quintet #5 in g, Op 106 Budapest Haydn Quartet, Sandor Papp, vi

French ANON 13th c Montpellier Codex Anonymous Four

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

George Butterworth Two English Idylls (1911) English Chamber Orch/Jeffrey Tate

Gerald Tyrwhitt, Lord Berners The Triumph of Neptune Suite Royal Liverpool Phil/Barry Wordsworth

Johannes Brahms Four Serious Songs, Op. 121 Daniel Shafran, vc; Anton Ginzburg, p

Franz Berwald Serious and Joyful Fancies Royal Phil/Ulf Bjorlin

George Frideric Handel Acis and Galatea Atlanta Sym Chamber Cho, Atlanta Sym Orch

Johannes Brahms Piano Pieces, Op 118 London Brass

Albert Roussel Suite in F, Op 33 Orch de Paris

Sigismond Thalberg Nocturne in E, Op 28 Ian Hominick, p

Franz Liszt Ce qu'on entend sur la montagne Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Kurt Masur

Italian Anon 16th c Gagliarda, La traditora Ensemble Doulce Memoire

Henry Purcell Fantasia: Three parts on a ground, Z 731 Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Bruggen

George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 8 in A, Op. 7, No. 2 George Malcolm, o; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Frideric Handel Messiah Davitt Moroney, Olivier Baumont, hc

Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Spanish ANON 17th c Giga Nuria Llopis Areny, h

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Song of Thanksgiving (1945)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Mass in g (1922)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: O vos omnes (1922)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hurricane Mama Revisited – A 20th anniversary celebration of the iconic Glatter-Götz/Rosales organ, with its forest of pipes, that graces the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, CA.

NICOLAUS BRUHNS: Praeludium in e –Christoph Bull

ANTONIO SOLER (arr. Biggs): Emperor’s Fanfare, fr Concerto No. 6 –Wayne Foster.

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Waltz of the Flowers, fr Nutcracker Ballet –Namee Han & Wayne Foster.

LEO SOWERBY: Carillon –Philip Allen Smith (Sable Arms Productions 2012). These performances are derived from a compelling documentary of the Walt Disney Concert Hall Organ written, directed and produced by Raoul Mongilardi and issued as DVD/CD by Sable Arms Productions.

FRANZ LISZT: Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen Variations –Martin Haselböck

LEIGH HARLINE & NED WASHINGTON (arr. Bull): When you wish upon a star –Christoph Bull (Bull Music 076)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christ the King & Thanksgiving – The Liturgical Year concludes this week with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King even as we mark the traditional American holiday of Thanksgiving. Here’s an hour to celebrate both with great choral and organ music!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Georg Philipp Telemann: Two Pieces from 'Heroic Music' (1740)

Henry Purcell: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day (1692)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Randy Newman: Family Album: Outdoors But Not 'The Red River Valley' (2013)

Randy Newman: Family Album: Emil Teaches Sonja Henie How to Skate (2013)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Tsfasman: Suite for Piano and Orchestra movement 2: Lyrical Waltz Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Verbier Festival Orchestra; Kent Nagano, conductor

Reza Vali: Funebre for solo violin and orchestra Vesa-Matti Leppanen, violin; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Fawzi Haimor, conductor

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Stacy Fahrion calling from Denver, CO

Bela Bartok: Bear Dance Jeno Jando, piano Album: Bartok: Piano Music, Vol. 3

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, WAB 109: Mvt 1 Feierlich. Misterioso Verbier Festival Orchestra; Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor

Joshua Roman: Duet Joshua Roman, cello; Tessa Lark, violin

Rebecca Clarke: Morpheus Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Audrey Andrist, piano

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; Stanislav Kochanovsky, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 in G Major for Solo Cello – Prelude Joshua Roman, cello

Mark Summer: Julie-O Joshua Roman, cello

Joshua Roman: Immunity Joshua Roman, cello

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Orchestre de Paris, Klaus Mäkelä, Music Director Conductor – recorded 3/16/2024

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird

Igor Stravinsky: Excerpt from The Rite of Spring—Vicky Chow, piano (recorded 5/29/2013)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Modest Mussorgsky: Excerpt from Pictures at an Exhibition--Chicago Symphony, Ricardo Muti, conductor (recorded 10/04/2023)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska, conductor; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/26/2024

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus Arcticus

Julia Perry: Stabat Mater

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2024

This week, we're giving thanks for the power of music. Guest Host Orli Shaham joins our musicians for a feast of beautiful performances and meaningful conversations about gratitude and the importance of music in our lives. You’ll hear performances of Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, Tchaikovsky, and more!

Peter Olmeda, 18, Cello, from Winchester, Massachusetts - Theme and Variations on "Draw the Sacred Circle Closer" by Adolphus Hailstork (b.1941)

Perry Moskowitz, 17, Piano, from Ipswich, Massachusetts - Sonata No. 13 in Eb major "Quasi una Fantasia" Op. 27, No. 1, I. Andante-Allegro by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Sonata in D Major No 18, K 576, 3rd mvmt by W.A. Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Orli Shaham, piano

Noah Ferris, 18, Cello, from Amherst, Massachusetts - Cello Sonata in D Minor, L. 135, I. Prologue by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Lillian Arnold Mages, 15, Violin, from Waltham, Massachusetts - Melodie by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Victoria S. Bi, 16, Piano, from Plano, Texas - Nocturne Op. 62, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Sonata in A major No. 11, K.331, 3rd mvmt “Alla Turca” by W.A. Mozart, performed by Orli Shaham, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Lady Evergreen Song (1987) — Rosalind Rees, mezzo; Gregg Smith Singers

Donald Erb: Clarinet Concerto (1985) — Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Grand Rapids Symphony/Catherine Comet, cond.

Howie Smith: Songs for the Children (1986) — Howie Smith, alto saxophone, WX7 MIDI wind controller; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon — Solaris Wind Quintet



22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

The Legacy of Tamir Rice, Subodh Chandra, TaTonya Goldsby, Samaria Rice

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Frank Bridge: Entr'acte 'Canzonetta' (1938)

Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (1850)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)