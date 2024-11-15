WCLV Program Guide 11-17-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Rene Gerber Aucassin et Nicolette Craiova Phil/Modest Cichirdan

Guy Ropartz String Quartet No. 3 in G (1925) Stanislas String Quartet

Theodore Dubois Suite in f for Piano and String Orchestra Cedric Tiberghien, p; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Andrew Manze

Rene Gerber Suite francaise No. 2 Craiova Phil/Modest Cichirdan

Dmitri Shostakovich Preludes and Fugues, Op. 87 Tatiana Nikolaeva, p

Serge Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf, Op. 67 John Gielgud, n; Academy of London/Richard Stamp

Hugo Pierson Overture, Romeo and Juliet English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones

Frederick Delius A Village Romeo and Juliet London Sym/Sir John Barbirolli

Serge Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet, Op 64 Martha Argerich, p; Sergei Babayan, p

Richard Strauss Four Last Songs Jessye Norman, s; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Kurt Masur

Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel einmal anders Chicago Pro Musica

Richard Strauss Eight Songs, Op. 10 Angela Gheorghiu, s; Malcolm Martineau, p

Richard Strauss Don Quixote, Op. 35 Janos Starker, vc; Bavarian Radio Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quichotte St Andrew Camerata/Leonard Friedman

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Jacques Offenbach La Vie parisienne Cologne Radio Orrch/Pinchas Steinberg

Jacques Offenbach Gaite Parisienne New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Francois Couperin Concert Royal #4 in e Smithsonian Chamber Players/Kenneth Slowik

Jean-Baptiste Lully Ballet des Plaisirs Aradia Baroque Ensemble/Kevin Mallon

Francois Couperin Pieces de clavecin, Bk 3 (1722): 13e ordre in b Charivari Agreable Ensemble

Francois Couperin Concert Royal #4 in e Smithsonian Chamber Players/Kenneth Slowik

John Phillip SOUSA Humoresque on Gershwin's 'Swanee' Royal Artillery Band/Keith Brion

Walter Piston Symphony #2 (1943) Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

David Guion Valse Arabesque Eugene Rowley, p

George Frideric Handel Concerto grosso in d, Op. 6, No. 10 English Northern Sinfonia/George Malcolm

Dmitri Shostakovich Preludes, Op. 34 Summit Brass

Franz Liszt Transcendental Studies (1838) Janice Weber, p

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in C, Op. 50, No. 2, Prussian Angeles String Quartet

Robert Schumann Introduction and Allegro Appassionato (Konzertstuck), Op. 92 Christian Zacharias, p; Lausanne Chamber Orch

Robert Schumann Introduction and Allegro Concertante, Op. 134 Peter Frankl, p; Bamberg Sym Orch/Janos Furst

John Powell At the Fair: Sketches of American Fun (1907) Nicholas Ross, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms (1930)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Psalm 13 (1935)

Vincent Persichetti: Psalm for Band (1952)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Scandinavian Sojourn - Another exploration of Nordic repertoire with the irrepressible James D. Hicks

VIDAS PINKEVICIUS: March & Scherzo, fr Lithuanian Folk Suite, Op. 150. MALLE MALTIS: Standstill on Midsummer Night Hedi Vissma, kannel/dulcimer (1910 Link-2013 Gaida/Pauluskirche, Ulm, Germany)

ANDERS BÖRJESSON: Paraphrase on Ekorren/The Squirrel (1913 Setterquist-2013 Åkerman & Lund/Olaus Petri Church, Örebro, Sweden)

KRISTIAN BLAK: A Greenlandic Village, fr 3 Settings of Folk Themes from Greenland (1964 Casavant/Cendral Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN)

PER STEENBERG: Prelude & Fugue on Fedrelands Hymne

FRIDTHJOV ANDERSSEN: Festival Prelude on Fra himlen høyt (1884 Nielsen-2009 Kuhn/Uranienborg Church, Oslo, Norway)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! - We celebrate the November birthdays of several notable composers on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Sacred choral and organ music of Sigfrid Karg-Elert, Aaron Copland, Ennio Morricone, and Benjamin Britten will fill the airwaves. Join Peter DuBois for the festivities

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Miserere (1685)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C 'Pleasure' (1725)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone (1597)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 4th tone à 15 (1597)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 3 in b (1824)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning (1990)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128 Movement 4 Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Piano Puzzler: "Blue Skies" in the style of Brahms Intermezzo Op.119 No.2 Contestant: Kate Lamberton calling from Hanover, Pennsylvania

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E minor, Op. 119, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Cesar Franck: Piano Trio No. 1 in F-sharp minor, Op. 1 No.1: Mvts. 2-3 Stephen Waarts, violin; Jonathan Swensen, cello; Juho Pohjonen, piano ChamberFest Cleveland, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH

Jessie Montgomery: Voodoo Dolls PUBLIQuartet

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Movement 2 In gemachlicher Bewegung Taipei Music Academy & Festival Orchestra; Kent Nagano, conductor Taipei Music Academy & Festival, Concert Hall of National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying), Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

Jessie Montgomery: Peace for clarinet and piano Anthony McGill, clarinet; Conrad Tao, piano La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

Louis Spohr: Septet in A minor, Op. 147 Marya Martin, flute; Bixby Kennedy, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Stella Chen, violin; Nick Canellakis, cello; Michael Stephen Brown, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Vienna Philharmonic, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor (recorded 3/03/2024)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9

Peter Tchaikovsky: First movement from Violin Concerto in D—Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Chicago Symphony, Ricardo Muti, conductor (recorded 10/04/2023)

Felix Mendelssohn: Excerpt from Variations Serieuses—Daniil Trifonov, piano (recorded 12/12/2023)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, piccolo – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/9/2024

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Oberon

Oded Zehavi: Aurora [World Premiere; Cleveland Orchestra Commission]

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e Op 98

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - This week’s From the Top features a moving and sensitive performance of the music of Dvorak performed by a teenage cellist from Chicago, a young violinist from Washington, D.C. who loves to contemplate dark matter when he’s not practicing the music of Bach, a teenage trombone quartet made up of two sets of siblings and more

Noah Chen, cello, 17, from Chicago, IL performs Lasst mich allein, Op. 82, B. 157, No.1 by Antonín Dvořák, host Peter Dugan, piano

The Bone Rangers trombone quartet featuring Owen Riordan, trombone, 16, from Dyer, IN; Deaglan Sullivan, trombone, 18, from Evergreen Park, IL; Padric Sullivan, trombone, 15, from Evergreen Park, IL; and Calleigh Riordan, bass trombone, 14, from Dyer, IN perform Excerpts from City of Arts and Sciences by David Faleris

Xuanyan Jessie Gong, piano 15, from Jericho, NY perform Moments Musicaux, Op. 16 No. 6 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Jeremy Foster, violin, 18, from Washington, DC perform Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001: Siciliana by J.S. Bach (1685 - 1750)

Taki Salameh, composer, 18, from Skokie, IL presents Piano Trio by Taki Salameh peformed by Geregana Haralampieva, violin; Samuel DeCaprio, cello and Thomas Weaver, piano

Peter Dugan, piano, performs Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

David Amram: This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie (2007)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Urban Sprawl Alarm Will Sound/Alan Pierson, cond.

Mary Ann Griebling: Viñetas de Criasturas de España Yang Zeng, violin; José Herrara, cello; Pedro Martinez, cello

Monica Houghton: Ménage à Trois Almeda Trio

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds Almeda Trio

Donald Erb: Aura II Lynn Harrell, cello

Clint Needham: Cradle My Heart Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory Motet Choir/Dirk Garner cond.; Duo Amaral, guitars

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 50 Years of IPM: To Nurture and Affirm Justice, Solidarity, and Peace - Dorothy Nyong’o, Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Agnus Dei (1749)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Thomas Morley: Response Pavin (1599)

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)

Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)

