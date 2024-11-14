5 things to do in NEO: Music for veterans, pizza week and more

Honoring veterans in song

The Firelands Symphony Orchestra in Huron opens its season with An American Salute recognizing veterans. The program includes pieces by Charles Ives, Richard Rodgers and more. Guest pianist Kathryn Brown performs Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue" to mark its centennial. The FSO also welcomes guest vocalist and former artist-in-residence Kirsten C. Kunkle Sunday at 4 p.m. at Sawmill Creek Convention Center.

Cleveland Pizza Week

What’s better than pizza for dinner? How about pizza for days? More than three dozen restaurants are serving up $9 pies through Sunday during Cleveland Pizza Week. Most are in Cuyahoga County, though there are participating locations as far away as Elyria, Mentor and Fairlawn, too. Map a tasty quest online or download the pizza week app. Organizers advise tipping well, being prepared if certain specialty pies sell out and planning to dine-in (as opposed to carryout or delivery).

Cleveland’s bridge war

If you lived in Ohio City in 1836, you would probably remember the battle cry “Two bridges or none!” If not, learn what it meant this Saturday during a program about the war over the Columbus Street Bridge. Historian Judy MacKeigan explores the site of the 1836 conflict between Ohio City and Cleveland. Presented by Cleveland Metroparks, it’s from 1-2 p.m. and starts at Merwin’s Wharf.



Colombian cultural garden

The Cleveland Cultural Gardens were established in 1916 and represent the city’s rich ethnic diversity. The first Latin American garden, honoring Colombia, will be dedicated Sunday at 3 p.m. It’s the 35th garden along the two-mile stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near University Circle.

Tributes in Akron

Northeast Ohio loves its tribute bands, and three of them are in Akron this weekend. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Akron Civic Theatre’s Knight Stage ignites with the swamp rock sound of Creedence The Tribute, a salute to Creedence Clearwater Revival. At the same time, the Goodyear Theater presents Toast, a tribute to ‘70s soft-rockers Bread. On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Goodyear, It Was 50 Years Ago Today takes the stage. The Beatles tribute features hitmakers in their own right: ‘80s yacht rocker Christopher Cross, British R&B singer Maxi Priest and Jason Scheff, the voice of Chicago during the band’s late ‘80s rebirth.