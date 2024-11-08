WCLV Program Guide 11-10-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Antonio Vivaldi The Four Seasons, Concerto No. 3 in F major, Op. 8, RV 293, "Autumn" North Wind Quintet

Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in e, R 273 Giuliano Carmignola, v; Venice Baroque Orch/Andrea Marcon

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Sinfonia Brevis in E-Flat, Op. 28 Frankfurt Radio Sym/Alun Francis

Hugo Wolf Italienisches Liederbuch Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p

Cecile Chaminade Valse-Caprice Enid Katahn, p

Amy (Mrs HHA) Beach Piano Quintet in f-sharp, Op 67 Joanne Polk, p; Lark String Quartet

Anna Bon Trio Sonata #4 La Donna Musicale

George Frideric Handel Trio Sonata in B-Flat, HWV 380 Burkhard Glaetzner, Ingo Goritzki, ob's; W H Bernstein, hc; S Pank, viga

Jean-Philippe Rameau La Princesse de Navarre English Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Jean-Philippe Rameau Nouvelles suite de pieces de clavecin (1728) Trevor Pinnock, hc

Ottorino Respighi The Birds (Gli uccelli) New Zealand Sym Orch/Andrew Schenck

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Song, Oiseaux, si tous les ans, K. 307 Mitsuko Shirai, ms; Hartmut Holl, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Quartet in F, K. 370 Adaskin String Trio; Thomas Gallant, ob

Ignaz Moscheles Concertante in F Mathieu Dufour, f; Alex Klein, ob; Czech National Sym/Paul Freeman

Ignaz Moscheles Etudes, Op 70 Michael Ponti, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Theodore Wiprud El Jaleo Yoonie Han, p

Aaron Copland The City Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer

Nino Rota The Leopard film music (1963) Benedetto Lupo, p; Granada Orch/Josep Pons

Luigi Cherubini String Quartet #6 in A Melos String Quartet

Christian Sinding Serenade Jerome Lowenthal, p

Claude Debussy Images, Set 1 Samson Francois, p

Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus (1739) Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Bruggen

Jean-Philippe Rameau La Poule Alain Lefevre, p

Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46 Prague Sym Orch/Vaclav Smetacek

Bohuslav Martinu Eight Preludes, H 181 Eleonora Bekova,p

Giuseppe Verdi La Traviata Royal Phil/Tullio Serafin

Marc-Olivier Dupin Fantasia on Arias from Verdi's La Traviata Alexander Trostiansky, v; I Musici de Montreal/Yuli Turovsky

William Walton String Quartet in a (1945-7) Gabrieli String Quartet

Frederic Chopin Mazurkas, Op. 56 Karen Kushner, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' (1709)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 80 'Ein feste Burg is unser Gott' (1724)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 3 'Have Mercy upon Me' (1718)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature (1627)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Concert Experience – With live performances there’s always something unexpected.

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Toccata in F, BuxWV 156.

FRANZ LISZT (trans. Robillard): Funérailles, fr Harmonies poétiques et religieuses –Loreto Aramendi (1987 Kney/St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN)

RACHEL LAURIN: Fugue in G (Big Ben), Op. 87 (fr 12 Short Pieces, Vol. 6).

IGOR STRAVINSKY (trans. Demers): Firebird Suite –Isabelle Demers (1929 Skinner/Union Depot-Museum Center, Cincinnati, OH)

The Cincinnati Museum Center’s spectacular Skinner organ will be heard in three concerts this season: Peter Richard Conte (11/13/24), Jean-Baptiste Robin (2/26/25) and Bryan Anderson (4/30/25).

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Veterans Day/Remembrance Day - Following closely after All Saints come the observances of Veterans Day in the US, and Remembrance Day in the UK. Peter DuBois shares beautiful and poignant sacred choral and organ music to mark these solemn occasions

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710)

Pierre Danican Philidor: Suite No. 5 (1717)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Te Deum (1684)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Felix Mendelssohn: Mitten wir im Leben sind mit dem Tod umfangen (1830)

Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 6 in E (1824)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

E. J. Moeran: Second Rhapsody (1924)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Samuel Scheidt: Galliard Battaglia (1621)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Cecile Chaminade: Serenade aux Etoiles, op. 142 Elisabeth Weinzierl, flute; Eva Schieferstein, piano

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: David Harris calling from Farmer City, Illinois

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Song Without Words in D minor Elisa Tomellini, piano

Cecile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor, Op. 11 Anna Geniushene, piano; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Sterling Elliott, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Jacques Casterede: 5 Bagatelles No. 1, Incantation Cobus Du Toit, Christina Jennings, Julie Thornton, Brook Ellen Ferguson, flutes

Florence Price: Quartet No. 2 in A minor for Strings Movement 2: Andante cantabile Sphinx Virtuosi

Nikolai Kapustin: Trio for Flute, Cello, and Piano, Op. 86 Julie Thornton, flute; Bion Tsang, cello; John Novacek, piano The Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Ludwig van Beethoven: Grosse Fuge in B-flat Major, Op. 133 Opus13 Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – National Symphony Orchestra. Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director & conductor; James Ehnes, violin – recorded 2/12/2024

Alban Berg: Selections from Lyric Suite

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55 ‘Eroica’

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D for Lute, Strings & Continuo RV 93—Miloš, guitar; Les Violons du Roy – recorded 11/30/2024

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/2/2024

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Anton Webern): Ricercare from A Musical Offering BWV 1079

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor Opus 7

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 1 (encore)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022

This special episode is dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Sphinx Organization. Featuring musical excerpts from a live performance by critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra, the Sphinx Virtuosi, and stories told by the musicians, leaders, and educators whose lives have been changed by Sphinx. It also explores the pivotal role Sphinx has played in expanding diversity in the arts.

All Works performed by the Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra

Xavier Foley: Ev’ry Voice

Samuel Coleridge Taylor: Four Noveletten, Mvt 1 Allegro Moderato

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, II Andante Cantabile

Jessie Montgomery: Banner

Ricardo Herz: Mourinho

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen Suite (1895)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Conner: Children’s Suite Anthony Fuoco, piano

Dolores White: Six Miniatures Linda Miller, flute; Daniel Perreira, cello

James Wilding: Melencolia (2013) Caroline Oltmanns, piano; Stacie Mickens, horn; Brian Kiser, tuba and cowbell

Margaret Brouwer: Mandala (2001) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Work Ahead for the Next Congress: A Conversation with: Shontel Brown (D-11) and Max Miller (R-7)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

David Conte: Ave Maria (1991)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Patrick Zimmerli: Arioso from Sonata for Solo Cello 'Kol Nidre' (2012)

Sir John Tavener: Mother of God, here I stand (2004)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

