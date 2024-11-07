5 things to do in NEO: Two-piece music fest in Cleveland, Rocky River art show and more

Two-piece bands at the Beachland

To celebrate the release of their fifth full-length album, “Down Down Domino,” Cleveland indie-folk duo the Baker’s Basement hosts the Cleveland Miniature Two-Piece Fest at Beachland Tavern on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. with additional performances by local duos Factual Brains, The Super Babes and Urban Lair.

Avant-Garde art show

Shop a vast collection of creations from more than 50 local artisans at the Rocky River Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show . From jewelry to home décor to fashion accessories, there’s a spectrum of creations to peruse. The event runs Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., at Rocky River Memorial Hall.



Feed a chickadee in Geauga County

Escape stress and relax with nature feeding wild birds by hand. Dress warmly and head to the West Woods Nature Center in Russell Township any day between 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to grab a packet of seeds and walk to the hand feeding station. Park officials say chickadees and other wild birds are so used to humans in this location, they’ll be eating out of your hand in no time.



Warren Philharmonic concert

Enjoy the symphonic sounds of the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra for its 2024 fall concert on Saturday at 7 p.m. More than 45 professional musicians playing 50 different instruments perform works by Richard Strauss, Antonin Dvorak and more. The Warren G. Harding High School Symphonic Band opens the show at First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Warren.



Three Stooges Film Fest