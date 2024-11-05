© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Good Company Brings Joel Thompson to Cleveland

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published November 5, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST
Good Company

[Airdate: November 6, 2024]

This weekend, as part of their Contemporary Composers Series, Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble is welcoming composer Joel Thompson to Cleveland for a masterclass and concert. Good Company's Music Director, Michael Carney, spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the upcoming series.

Masterclass
Friday, November 8; 9:00 a.m. to noon
Harkness Chapel, Case Western Reserve University

Concert "Hold Fast to Dreams"
Sunday, November 10; 4:00 p.m.
Lakewood Presbyterian Church
