Good Company Brings Joel Thompson to Cleveland

[Airdate: November 6, 2024]

This weekend, as part of their Contemporary Composers Series, Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble is welcoming composer Joel Thompson to Cleveland for a masterclass and concert. Good Company's Music Director, Michael Carney, spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the upcoming series.

Masterclass

Friday, November 8; 9:00 a.m. to noon

Harkness Chapel, Case Western Reserve University

Concert "Hold Fast to Dreams"

Sunday, November 10; 4:00 p.m.

Lakewood Presbyterian Church