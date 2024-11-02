WCLV Program Guide 11-04-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Jean Sibelius Kuolema, Op. 44 Ralf Gothoni, p Ondine ODE-847-2 Bach & Shostakovich: Preludes & Fugues Volume 2 5:03

0:05:03 Jean Sibelius Kuolema, Op. 44, No. 62 Finlandia Sinfonietta/Pekka Helasvuo Finlandia 95855-2 Sibelius Works for Small Orchestra 18:03

0:23:06 Edvard Jarnefelt Praeludium (1900) Gavle Sym Orch/Hannu Koivula Sterling CDS-1021-2 Armas Jarnefelt: Orchestral Works 2:47

0:27:38 Maurice Ravel Piano Trio in a Trio Solisti Bridge 9440 Trio Solisti Plays Ravel and Chausson 26:29

0:54:07 Gabriel Dupont Feuillets d'album Bo Ties, p MSR Classics MS-1699 Gabriel Dupont 1:34

1:00:00 Glauco Velasquez Impromptu Clara Sverner, p Marco Polo 8.223556 VELASQUEZ : Piano Works 2:32

1:02:32 Glauco Velasquez Devaneio Clara Sverner, p Marco Polo 8.223556 VELASQUEZ : Piano Works 2:58

1:05:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat, K. 495 Hermann Baumann, fh; St Paul Chamber Orch/Pinchas Zukerman Philips 412737-2 Die Hornkonzerte 16:37

1:23:44 Heitor Villa-Lobos Symphony No. 4, Victoria Sao Paulo Sym Orch/Isaac Karabtchevsky Naxos 8.506039 (6) VILLA-LOBOS, H.: Complete Symphonies 31:23

1:55:07 Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischutz Berlin Phil; Berlin Radio Cho/Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 97758-2 (2) Der Freischutz 1:24

2:00:00 Georg Philipp Telemann Overture in D John Wallace, tr; John Miller, tr; English String Orch/William Boughton Nimbus NI-5189 Telemann Trumpet Concertos 5:37

2:05:37 Georg Philipp Telemann Trio Sonata in E-Flat Allan Vogel, ob; Patricia Mabee, hc; Mark Chatfield, viga Delos DE-3214 Chamber Music - TELEMANN, G. / BACH, J.S. / COUPERIN, F. / BACH, J.C.F. (Bach's Circle) 10:54

2:16:31 Georg Philipp Telemann Darmstadt Overture (Suite) in C Concentus Musicus Wien/Nikolaus Harnoncourt MHS 11218-L (2) N/A 1:32

2:18:03 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-flat, Op. 23 Martin Jones, p Nimbus NI-1767 (5) Grainger Piano Music 3:30

2:21:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-flat, Op. 23 Andre Watts, p; Atlanta Sym Orch/Yoel Levi Telarc CD-80386 Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1/ Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 2 33:27

2:55:00 Alexander Scriabin Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Vladimir Sofronitski, p Profil PH-22006 (12) Scriabin Piano Works 1:48

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Burleigh Nature's Voices (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p Naxos 8.559061 BURLEIGH: Music for Violin and Piano 5:52

3:05:52 William Grant Still Pastorela Zina Schiff, v; Royal Scottish National Orch/Avlana Eisenberg Naxos 8.559867 William Grant Still 11:56

3:17:48 George Walker Piano Sonata #1 Steven Beck, p Bridge 9554 George Walker 14:24

3:32:12 Lou Harrison Suite #2 for guitar, harp & percussion Just Strings; Gene Sterling, per Bridge BCD-9041 Just West Coast: Microtonal Music for Guitar and Harp 1:41

3:33:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel Musicmasters MMD-60141-F Mozart: The Magic Flute and The Abduction from the Seraglio 21:27

3:55:20 Ulvi Cemal Erkin Five Drops Beyza Yazgan, p Bridge 9549 To Anatolia 1:29

4:00:00 Domenico Scarlatti Clavier Sonata in d, Kk 213 (L 108) Albert Fuller, hc Helicon Classics HE-1038 N/A 5:42

4:05:42 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata #23 in f, Op 57, Appassionata Daniel Barenboim, p DG 419602-2 Piano Sonatas Moonlight - Pathetique - Appassionata 26:33

4:33:47 Frank Martin Ballade for Flute and Strings (1941) Johannes Walter, f; Dresden Staatskapelle/Siegfried Kurz Berlin Classics 0091612-BC N/A 7:16

4:41:03 Frank Martin Viola Ballade (1972) Ronald Golan, vi; MIT Sym Orch/David Epstein Pantheon D-0981-X N/A 13:52

4:54:55 Marc-Antoine Charpentier Second air de trompette B, H, W Laubin, tr; Preston, o; Schmitt, ty DG 419245-2 Awake The Trumpet's Lofty Sound 3:30

5:00:00 Felix Mendelssohn Andante in D Roberto Prosseda, p London 4763038 Mendelssohn Discoveries: Rare Piano Works 5:03

5:05:03 Johan Wagenaar Driekoningenavond (Twelfth Night) Overture, Op 36 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly London 425833-2 Saul En David - Amphitrion - Cyrano De Bergerac - De Getemde Feeks 9:53

5:14:56 Alexander Mackenzie Twelfth Night, Op 40 BBC Scottish Sym/Martyn Brabbins Hyperion CDA-66764 N/A 19:02

5:35:52 Henryk Wieniawski Violin Concerto #2 in d, Op 22 Jascha Heifetz, v; London Phil/Sir John Barbirolli RCA 61734-2 (2) The Heifetz Collection, Volume 3: 1934-1937 18:35

5:54:27 Poldowski Colombine Lauralyn Kolb, s; Don McMahon, p Albany TROY-109 Songs by Clara Schumann, Poldowski, and Amy Beach 1:36

05:57:03 Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 2:07

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:06:53 Richard Rodgers: I Didn't Know What Time It Was (1939) Dawn Upshaw, soprano Symphony Orchestra Eric Stern Nonesuch 79406 3:39

06:12:12 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 S 161/6 (1849) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4851450 7:22

06:21:36 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 10:35

06:34:45 Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607) St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 471566 1:30

06:36:27 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat Op 53 'Heroic' (1842) Olga Kern, piano Harmonia Mundi 907402 6:45

06:44:15 Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447109 10:55

06:55:36 Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 2 (1911) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 4:21

07:03:57 Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture D 326 (1815) Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Manfred Huss Koch Intl 1121 5:55

07:11:37 Anton Arensky: Fantasia on Russian Folksongs Op 48 (1899) Konstantin Scherbakov, piano Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 570526 8:32

07:20:29 Cole Porter: Love for Sale (1930) Fine Arts Brass Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:33

07:23:41 Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Agony (1987) Chuck Wagner, baritone Symphony Orchestra Paul Gemignani RCA 6796 2:26

07:28:02 Regino Sainz de la Maza: Zapateado (1962) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 2:26

07:31:02 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 (1887) Seattle Symphony Chorale Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:26

07:40:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet WoO 1 (1791) Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 13:14

07:56:04 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40 (1884) Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 2:41

08:07:15 Franz Lehár: The Land of Smiles: Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (1929) Thomas Hampson, baritone London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56758 3:21

08:11:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 K 425 'Linz' (1783) Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm Deutsche Gram 4793449 9:23

08:22:03 Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quartet Op 47 (1844) Wu Han, piano Deutsche Gram 22906 7:35

08:30:08 George Frideric Handel: Almira: Rigaudon (1705) Academy for Early Music Berlin Harmonia Mundi 901852 0:50

08:31:14 Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43 (1934) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4794970 2:46

08:34:40 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920) Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez CSO Resound 901918 4:12

08:39:48 Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales Op 24 (1941) Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 14:24

08:55:06 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt Sony 592064 4:02

09:03:44 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 15:50

09:20:12 Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings Op 3 # 10 (1685) Crispian Steele-Perkins, trumpet Parley of Instruments Peter Holman Hyperion 66255 8:14

09:31:16 Quincy Jones: The Color Purple: Theme (1985) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 4:29

09:37:09 Leo Arnaud: Olympic Theme from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 0:55

09:39:05 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g RV 531 (1720) René Schiffer, cello Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 10:41

09:51:37 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé Op 60 (1934) Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:49

09:57:22 Franz Schubert: Finale from 'Wanderer Fantasy' D 760 (1822) Tomer Lev, piano Berlin Radio Symphony Ivor Bolton Hyperion 68459 3:31

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 4:23

10:07:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: E amore un ladroncello (1790) Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano Vienna Chamber Orchestra György Fischer Decca 430513 3:23

10:12:27 Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy D 760 (1822) Tomer Lev, piano Berlin Radio Symphony Ivor Bolton Hyperion 68459 20:50

10:35:33 David Diamond: Elegy in Memory of Maurice Ravel (1938) Orchestra of St Luke's John Adams Nonesuch 79249 6:12

10:42:34 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 5:34

10:50:47 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Op 55 (1895) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61434 32:38

11:24:42 Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 5:20

11:31:03 Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 1 in C (1800) Philharmonia Orchestra Francesco d'Avalos ASV 803 9:37

11:42:10 George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F Op 4 # 5 (1738) Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 8:22

11:51:12 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:07

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:35 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 (1892) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 9:18

12:17:21 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68 (1876) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 39:37

12:58:37 Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 2 'Bal de jeunes filles' (1933) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 1:19

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:07 Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902) William Appling, piano Albany 1163 4:46

13:06:42 May Aufderheide: The Thriller! (1906) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 2:25

13:11:24 Ignaz Moscheles: Les Contrastes 'Grand Duo' Op 115 (1846) Multipiano Ensemble Berlin Radio Symphony Ivor Bolton Hyperion 68459 14:10

13:27:52 Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862) London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433863 5:18

13:35:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 in D K 239 'Serenata Notturna' (1776) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 415669 13:16

13:51:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 1 in E-Flat Op 1 # 1 (1794) Joseph Kalichstein, piano Koch Intl 7724 31:11

14:25:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45 'Waltz' (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 9:55

14:37:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 (1720) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255 13:56

14:51:59 Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 (1844) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 8:19

15:01:43 Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809) Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 2:13

15:04:16 Carl Maria von Weber: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 Op 70 (1822) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584 4:10

15:10:38 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856) Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

15:26:20 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in d-Sharp Op 8 # 12 (1894) Vladimir Horowitz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:14

15:31:27 Jerome Moross: The Last Judgment (1953) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 23:05

15:56:02 Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 3:15

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:35 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873) Russian National Orchestra Carlo Ponti PentaTone 332 6:29

16:30:58 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance (1893) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:46

16:38:59 Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 6 in E D 819/3 (1824) Multipiano Ensemble Hyperion 68459 6:25

16:47:07 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C Op 9 # 5 (1722) Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 9:05

16:57:16 Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Cossack Dance (1885) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:19

17:05:08 Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:44

17:12:12 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto Op 33 (1876) Rudolf Firkusny, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 9:32

17:22:56 Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite (2007) Eroica Trio EMI 7351 11:40

17:38:24 Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

17:44:20 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:57

17:52:50 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:02 Arnold Schoenberg: Cello Concerto after Monn (1932) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa CBS 39863 16:45

18:26:35 Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 3 in b D 819/3 (1824) Multipiano Ensemble Hyperion 68459 6:21

18:35:21 Felix Mendelssohn & Ignaz Moscheles: Finale from Fantaisie & Variations on a Weber Theme Op 36 (1833) Alon Kariv, piano Berlin Radio Symphony Ivor Bolton Hyperion 68459 4:36

18:41:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A K 298 (1778) Sonora Slocum, flute Acis 98573 11:52

18:54:33 Ernest Chausson: Sicilienne from Concerto Op 21 (1891) Lorin Maazel, violin Cleveland Orch String Quartet Telarc 80046 4:21

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

19:01:37 John Ireland: Epic March (1942) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

19:12:15 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68 (1876) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 47:06

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:30 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2 (1901) Orchestre National de France Cristian Macelaru Deutsche Gram 4865505 11:31

20:14:24 Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 6 'Fantaisies symphoniques' H 343 (1953) Berlin Symphony Orchestra Claus Peter Flor RCA 7805 30:43

20:46:10 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 (1807) Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 12:44

21:02:33 Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga Op 25 (1893) English Chamber Orchestra Neil Thomson Naxos 574405 24:09

21:28:10 Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado Op 67/7 (1921) Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 2:16

21:31:59 Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Sumaré Op 67/9 (1921) Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 1:41

21:35:24 Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 4:55

21:41:27 Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b Op 61 (1910) Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 51:04

22:33:26 Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910) Ray Chen, violin Decca 4833852 2:12

22:38:12 Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 D 894 (1826) Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647 19:01

22:57:53 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 11 Op 30 # 5 (1835) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 2:01

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:41 Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991) Catherine Cantin, flute Deutsche Gram 445947 4:16

23:05:58 Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 (1912) Janine Jansen, viola Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 8:27

23:14:25 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' S 566 (1848) Charlotte Hu, piano PentaTone 259 4:17

23:18:50 Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770) Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 7:10

23:26:01 Henri Rabaud: Eglogue Op 7 (1894) Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Marco Polo 223503 5:16

23:31:18 Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945) Julius Baker, flute Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Sony 4271 4:34

23:36:02 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G Op 37 # 2 (1839) Byron Janis, piano EMI 56780 6:20

23:42:22 Hildegard von Bingen: Beata nobis gaudia (1150) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 2907546 2:42

23:45:05 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 (1914) Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 5:13

23:50:27 Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie Op 27 (1898) Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 918 5:48

23:56:26 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied (1905) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 3:34

