WCLV Program Guide 10-27-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Amy Beach Songs, Op. 29 Katherine Kelton, ms; Catherine Bringerud, p

Amy Beach Songs, Op. 29 Katherine Kelton, ms; Catherine Bringerud, p

Camille Saint-Saens "Andromaque" incidental music Malmo Sym/Jun Markl

Georges Bizet "Les Pecheurs de perles" Antony Gray, p

Edward Burlingame Hill Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat, Op. 47 Austin Sym/Peter Bay

S Knaebel "Medley Quickstep" Chestnut Brass Company

Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata undecima Musica Fiata

Arcangelo Corelli Trio Sonata in G, Op 1/9 English Concert/Trevor Pinnock, o

Anna Bon Trio Sonata #5 La Donna Musicale

Louise Farrenc Symphony #1 in c, Op 32 North German Radio Phil/Johannes Goritzki

Girolamo Frescobaldi Canzona trigesimaprima, detta "L'Arnolfina" Musica Fiata

Serge Prokofiev "Romeo and Juliet," Op. 64 Cleveland Orch/Lorin Maazel

Serge Prokofiev Flute Sonata in D, Op. 94 Keith Bryan, f; Karen Keys, p

Serge Prokofiev Six Piano Pieces, Op. 52 Frederic Chiu, p

Ernest Bloch Concerto Grosso no.1 Eastman-Rochester Orch/Howard Hanson

Ernest Bloch "Five Sketches in Sepia" Istvan Kassai, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Josef Strauss Polka, "A Letter to the Editor," Op 240 Vienna Philharmonic/Riccardo Muti

Johann Strauss II "The Gypsy Baron" Vienna Philharmonic/Riccardo Muti

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata #6 in F, Op 10/2 James Brawn, p

Ludwig van Beethoven "Bagatelle" Tubadours

Ludwig van Beethoven Eleven Bagatelles, Op. 119 John O'Conor, p

Ferdinand Ries Piano Concerto in E-flat, Op 42 Christopher Hinterhuber, p; New Zealand Sym Orch/Uwe Grodd

Hugo Wolf "Italienisches Liederbuch" Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p

Antonio Caldara Sinfonia #9 Slovak Chamber Orch/Bohdan Warchal

Georges Bizet Symphony in C, "Roma" Lille National Orch/Jean-Claude Casadesus

Igor Stravinsky "Suite italienne" Truls Mork, vc; Lars Vogt, p

Ottorino Respighi "Sevres de la vieille France" Czech Radio Sym Orch, Bratislava/Adriano

Charles Tomlinson Griffes "Four Roman Sketches," Op 7 David Allen Wehr, p

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov "Caucasian Sketches," Suite #1, Op 10 USSR Radio Sym Orch/Vladimir Fedoseyev

Bela Bartok Hungarian Sketches Equale Brass

Charles Tomlinson Griffes Two Sketches (based on Indian Themes) Kohon String Quartet

Arthur Farwell "Impressions of the Wa-Wan Ceremony of the Omahas", Op 21 Dario Muller, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To Know My End' (c.1800)

Howard Hanson: Lumen in Cristo (1974)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at the Eastman School (III) – Continuing our series of programs featuring in-concert performances and conversations.

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in d, BuxWV 140 --Ryan Greene, organist; Dan Millenberg & Nathan Barcelona, pumpers

LOUIS VIERNE: Aria, fr Symphony No. 6, Op. 59 --Dominic Fiacco

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Freu dich sehr, o meine Seele (excerpts) --Jonghee Yoon

MAX REGER: Te Deum (ii.), fr 12 Orgelstücke, Op. 59, no. 12 --Matthew Barry

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation – It was the catalyst for whole new dimensions of sacred music and we are still the beneficiaries. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, music from the time of the Reformation, as well as works that resulted from the creative expression that has blossomed since.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia (1726)

George Frideric Handel: Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne (1713)

Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Franz Liszt: Liebestod from Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1867)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 27 in D (1772)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Frédéric Chopin: Boléro (1833)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter Symphony" - Movement 3. Menuetto: Allegretto Orchestra of St. Luke's; Donald Runnicles, conductor

Melody Eotvos: The Deciding Machine Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Piano Puzzler: Contestants: Lynda and Doug Miller calling from Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 "The Joke" Movement 4 Presto Finale. Presto Emerson String Quartet

Robert Kahn: Trio in G minor, Op. 45, Movement 3: Presto Kellan Toohey, clarinet; Parry Karp, cello; Jennifer Hayghe, piano Colorado MahlerFest, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, CO

Miguel del Aguila: Sambeada WindSync

Alan Shulman: Theme and Variations for viola, strings and harp Michael Klotz, viola; Lauren Hayes, harp; Caroga Arts Ensemble; Alexander Platt, conductor Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Mason Bynes: Two Stepping WindSync Chamberfest Cheboygan, Cheboygan Opera House, Cheboygan, MI

Igor Stravinsky, arr. Samuel Dushkin: Divertimento, "The Fairy's Kiss" Suite for violin and piano Geneva Lewis, violin; Evren Ozel, piano Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Marcus Roberts Trio

Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka (1947 version)

Kurt Weill: Symphony No. 2

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Anonymous: Diferencias sobre la Folía—Hespèrion XXI, Jordi Savall

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/13/2024

Ernst Krenek: Kleine Symphonie, Opus 58 15:00

Gustav Mahler (arr Ernst Krenek): Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Béla Bartók (arr Konopka): String Quartet No. 3 for String Orchestra

Béla Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19

Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022

The young musicians on this week’s From the Top bring quite a range of musical choices to the program including a Nocturne … a romance … a portrait of a poet … and a piece that chronicles the African diaspora. We’ll also meet a young piano duo whose members are a bit like the odd couple, but they perform the music of Rachmaninoff with remarkable unity.

Luke Magee, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL and Elio Gaviria, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL perform It’s Lovely Here and Floods of Spring, for piano duo by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged by Viktor Babin

Anika Veda, flute, 17, from Palatine, IL performs Portraits of Langston, I. Helen Keller, IV. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman

Zachary Allen, oboe, 17, from Skokie, IL performs The Door of No Return, Mvmt.3 by Althea Talbot-Howard

Emma Servadio, violin, 17, from Jersey City, NJ performs Three Romances for Violin and Piano by Clara Schumann

Son Duong, piano, 17, from San Potomac, MD performs Nocturne In F# Major, Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin

Alex Laing, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber arr. Laing and Dugan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony in d 'Die Nullte' (1864)

Florence Price: Adoration (1951)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant:” mvt. 3 “Slowly” (2010-13) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta

Stephen Griebling: Jefferson Epic — Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Randall Fusco, Dawn Sonntag, pianos

Jeffrey Rathbun: Three Diversions for Two Oboes — Frank Rosenwein, Jeffrey Rathbun, oboes

Margaret Brouwer: Crosswinds (1995) — Cassatt String Quartet

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 2024 Election: Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Forum. Panel: The Honorable Michael P. Donnelly, Lisa Forbes, and Melody J. Stewart. Moderator: Karen Kasler

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1750)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620)

