WCLV Program Guide 10-27-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Amy Beach Songs, Op. 29 Katherine Kelton, ms; Catherine Bringerud, p
Camille Saint-Saens "Andromaque" incidental music Malmo Sym/Jun Markl
Georges Bizet "Les Pecheurs de perles" Antony Gray, p
Edward Burlingame Hill Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat, Op. 47 Austin Sym/Peter Bay
S Knaebel "Medley Quickstep" Chestnut Brass Company
Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata undecima Musica Fiata
Arcangelo Corelli Trio Sonata in G, Op 1/9 English Concert/Trevor Pinnock, o
Anna Bon Trio Sonata #5 La Donna Musicale
Louise Farrenc Symphony #1 in c, Op 32 North German Radio Phil/Johannes Goritzki
Girolamo Frescobaldi Canzona trigesimaprima, detta "L'Arnolfina" Musica Fiata
Serge Prokofiev "Romeo and Juliet," Op. 64 Cleveland Orch/Lorin Maazel
Serge Prokofiev Flute Sonata in D, Op. 94 Keith Bryan, f; Karen Keys, p
Serge Prokofiev Six Piano Pieces, Op. 52 Frederic Chiu, p
Ernest Bloch Concerto Grosso no.1 Eastman-Rochester Orch/Howard Hanson
Ernest Bloch "Five Sketches in Sepia" Istvan Kassai, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Josef Strauss Polka, "A Letter to the Editor," Op 240 Vienna Philharmonic/Riccardo Muti
Johann Strauss II "The Gypsy Baron" Vienna Philharmonic/Riccardo Muti
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata #6 in F, Op 10/2 James Brawn, p
Ludwig van Beethoven "Bagatelle" Tubadours
Ludwig van Beethoven Eleven Bagatelles, Op. 119 John O'Conor, p
Ferdinand Ries Piano Concerto in E-flat, Op 42 Christopher Hinterhuber, p; New Zealand Sym Orch/Uwe Grodd
Hugo Wolf "Italienisches Liederbuch" Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p
Antonio Caldara Sinfonia #9 Slovak Chamber Orch/Bohdan Warchal
Georges Bizet Symphony in C, "Roma" Lille National Orch/Jean-Claude Casadesus
Igor Stravinsky "Suite italienne" Truls Mork, vc; Lars Vogt, p
Ottorino Respighi "Sevres de la vieille France" Czech Radio Sym Orch, Bratislava/Adriano
Charles Tomlinson Griffes "Four Roman Sketches," Op 7 David Allen Wehr, p
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov "Caucasian Sketches," Suite #1, Op 10 USSR Radio Sym Orch/Vladimir Fedoseyev
Bela Bartok Hungarian Sketches Equale Brass
Charles Tomlinson Griffes Two Sketches (based on Indian Themes) Kohon String Quartet
Arthur Farwell "Impressions of the Wa-Wan Ceremony of the Omahas", Op 21 Dario Muller, p
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To Know My End' (c.1800)
Howard Hanson: Lumen in Cristo (1974)
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)
E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at the Eastman School (III) – Continuing our series of programs featuring in-concert performances and conversations.
DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in d, BuxWV 140 --Ryan Greene, organist; Dan Millenberg & Nathan Barcelona, pumpers
LOUIS VIERNE: Aria, fr Symphony No. 6, Op. 59 --Dominic Fiacco
GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Freu dich sehr, o meine Seele (excerpts) --Jonghee Yoon
MAX REGER: Te Deum (ii.), fr 12 Orgelstücke, Op. 59, no. 12 --Matthew Barry
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation – It was the catalyst for whole new dimensions of sacred music and we are still the beneficiaries. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, music from the time of the Reformation, as well as works that resulted from the creative expression that has blossomed since.
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia (1726)
George Frideric Handel: Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne (1713)
Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)
Franz Liszt: Liebestod from Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1867)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 27 in D (1772)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Frédéric Chopin: Boléro (1833)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter Symphony" - Movement 3. Menuetto: Allegretto Orchestra of St. Luke's; Donald Runnicles, conductor
Melody Eotvos: The Deciding Machine Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Piano Puzzler: Contestants: Lynda and Doug Miller calling from Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 "The Joke" Movement 4 Presto Finale. Presto Emerson String Quartet
Robert Kahn: Trio in G minor, Op. 45, Movement 3: Presto Kellan Toohey, clarinet; Parry Karp, cello; Jennifer Hayghe, piano Colorado MahlerFest, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, CO
Miguel del Aguila: Sambeada WindSync
Alan Shulman: Theme and Variations for viola, strings and harp Michael Klotz, viola; Lauren Hayes, harp; Caroga Arts Ensemble; Alexander Platt, conductor Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY
Mason Bynes: Two Stepping WindSync Chamberfest Cheboygan, Cheboygan Opera House, Cheboygan, MI
Igor Stravinsky, arr. Samuel Dushkin: Divertimento, "The Fairy's Kiss" Suite for violin and piano Geneva Lewis, violin; Evren Ozel, piano Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC
14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Marcus Roberts Trio
Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka (1947 version)
Kurt Weill: Symphony No. 2
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
Anonymous: Diferencias sobre la Folía—Hespèrion XXI, Jordi Savall
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/13/2024
Ernst Krenek: Kleine Symphonie, Opus 58 15:00
Gustav Mahler (arr Ernst Krenek): Adagio from Symphony No. 10
Béla Bartók (arr Konopka): String Quartet No. 3 for String Orchestra
Béla Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19
Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912)
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022
The young musicians on this week’s From the Top bring quite a range of musical choices to the program including a Nocturne … a romance … a portrait of a poet … and a piece that chronicles the African diaspora. We’ll also meet a young piano duo whose members are a bit like the odd couple, but they perform the music of Rachmaninoff with remarkable unity.
Luke Magee, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL and Elio Gaviria, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL perform It’s Lovely Here and Floods of Spring, for piano duo by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged by Viktor Babin
Anika Veda, flute, 17, from Palatine, IL performs Portraits of Langston, I. Helen Keller, IV. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman
Zachary Allen, oboe, 17, from Skokie, IL performs The Door of No Return, Mvmt.3 by Althea Talbot-Howard
Emma Servadio, violin, 17, from Jersey City, NJ performs Three Romances for Violin and Piano by Clara Schumann
Son Duong, piano, 17, from San Potomac, MD performs Nocturne In F# Major, Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin
Alex Laing, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber arr. Laing and Dugan
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony in d 'Die Nullte' (1864)
Florence Price: Adoration (1951)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jack Gallagher: Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant:” mvt. 3 “Slowly” (2010-13) — London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta
Stephen Griebling: Jefferson Epic — Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Randall Fusco, Dawn Sonntag, pianos
Jeffrey Rathbun: Three Diversions for Two Oboes — Frank Rosenwein, Jeffrey Rathbun, oboes
Margaret Brouwer: Crosswinds (1995) — Cassatt String Quartet
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 2024 Election: Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Forum. Panel: The Honorable Michael P. Donnelly, Lisa Forbes, and Melody J. Stewart. Moderator: Karen Kasler
23:00 QUIET HOUR
John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)
Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 'Mercury' (1771)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1750)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620)