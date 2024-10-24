5 things to do in NEO: Halloween at the Farmpark, ‘Star Wars’ in Canton

Halloween Drive-Thru

Halloween inflatables, skeletons and tombstones dot the landscape of Lake Metropark’s Farmpark. Drive through the Kirtland campus after dark Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The Halloween Drive-Thru continues rain or shine from the comfort of your vehicle 6:30-8:30 p.m.



Sound bath at the Sculpture Center

Meditate in the gallery Saturday morning at the Sculpture Center in Cleveland, which currently features fashion objects inspired by poetry and drag created by Chicago-based artist Bun Stout. Bring a yoga mat or blanket for an hour-long meditation to the sounds of vibrating crystal singing bowls in the gallery. Lindsay Stefans leads the class from 11 a.m. to noon with advance online registration.



‘Star Wars’ with the Canton Symphony

Spend a family-friendly Saturday afternoon with the Canton Symphony paying tribute to “Star Wars” and its influences. Costumes are encouraged for the concert, which will include the "Star Wars Suite," as well as music that inspired composer John Williams, such as Paul Dukas’ "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice." The concert in Umstattd Hall begins at 3 p.m. Come an hour early for a pre-show lecture or to explore a table of instruments set up for children in the lobby.



Bored Teachers comedy show

Teacher-comedians take the stage at MGM Northfield Park on Saturday with their Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real! Comedy Tour. While the target audience is current and former teachers, the jokes have broad appeal. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and you can stay out late since it isn’t a school night.



‘not-for-profit’

Cleveland Public Theatre presents a satire about an education nonprofit and its struggles with complicated organizational politics. Written by francisca da silveira, “not-for-profit (or the equity, diversity and inclusion play),” features a range of generational voices. Join a post-show conversation with the playwright after the Friday performance in honor of nonprofit workers. Saturday is opening night, with a post-show celebration. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays as well as Sundays at 3 p.m. through Nov. 9.

