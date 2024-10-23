© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Public Radio Music Day

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 23, 2024

Listen all Day Wednesday October 23 as we celebrate great music in NE Ohio by sharing just some of the thousands of hours of recorded music by local artists in WCLV's library. The Cleveland Orchestra, Apollo's Fire, the Akron Symphony, Les Delices, CIM, Oberlin, CityMusic, BlueWater, and solo artists like Antonio Pompa-Baldi, Yolanda Kondonassis, Peter Takacs, Jason Vieaux and so many others. Since 1962, WCLV has been a megaphone for artists who have come from all over the world to enrich Cleveland's arts scene. Bringing People Together is what we're toasting on Public Radio Music Day!
