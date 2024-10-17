WCLV Program Guide 10-18-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Barbara Strozzi "La riamata da chi amava" Pamela Murray, s; Pamela Dellal, ms; Favella Lyrica

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 43 in E-Flat, "Mercury" Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

Amy Beach Romance Shea-Kim Duo

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich Violin and Cello Concerto Kalichstein Laredo Robinson Trio; Florida State University Orch/Michael Stern

Amy Beach Songs, Op. 51 Katherine Kelton, ms; Catherine Bringerud, p

Franz Liszt "Annees de pelerinage:" 1st Year, Switzerland (1848-54) Jerome Rose, p

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No.5 in A, Op.18 Amadeus Quartet

Moritz von Lichnowsky Variations on Paisiello's "Nel cor piu non mi sento" Werner Genuit, p

Francois Joseph Gossec Symphony in G, Op 12/2 Orchestre de Bretagne/Stefan Sanderling

Jacques Ibert "Petite suite en 15 images" Andrey Gugnin

Jean-Philippe Rameau "Castor et Pollux" Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Bruggen

Jean-Philippe Rameau "Concert en Sextuor" #4 Les Talens Lyriques/Christophe Rousset

Jean-Philippe Rameau "Le temple de la gloire" Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in a, Op. 99 Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, v; London Sym Orch/Maxim Shostakovich

Alexander Scriabin "Two Poems," Op 69 Vladimir Sofronitski, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Grothe "Illusion" Prima Carezza

Franz von Suppe "Poet and Peasant" Vienna Phil/Zubin Mehta

Franz Lehar Luxembourg Waltzes (on themes from The Count of Luxembourg) Vienna Johann Strauss Orch/Willi Boskovsky

Franz Lehar The Merry Widow Ballet Adelaide Sym Orch/John Lanchbery

Edouard Dupuy Flute Concerto No. 1 in d Toke Lund Christiansen, f, Copenhagen Collegium Musicum/Michael Schonwandt

Agathe Backer Grondahl "In the Blue Mountains-A Fairy Tale Suite," Op 44 Liv Glaser, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "The Marriage of Figaro," K. 492 Michael Newman; Laura Oltman, g's

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C, K. 338 London Mozart Players/Jane Glover

Halsey Stevens Trumpet Sonata (1956) Wynton Marsalis, tr; Judith Lynn Stillman, p

Leonard Bernstein Clarinet Sonata (1941) Chester Brezniak, cl; Jeffrey Chappell, p Centaur CRC-2663 Clarinet Now 10:27

4:54:06 Leonard Bernstein "Five Anniversaries" Zuill Bailey, vc; Lara Downes, p

Jose Serebrier "Casi un Tango" (2002) Bournemouth Sym Orch/Jose Serebrier

Jose Serebrier "Aires de Tango" Rachel Barton Pine, v

Igor Stravinsky "Tango" (1940) Aleck Karis, p

Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C, Op. 53, "Caracteristique" New Philharmonia Orch/Antal Dorati

Serge Bortkiewicz Preludes, Op 33 Pierre Huybregts, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)

Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 for Horn & Strings (1804)

John Taverner: Magnificat à 5 (1540)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria' (1898)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

George Gershwin: Short Story (1925)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue (1720)

Gregorian Chant: Requiem: Dies Irae

Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

David Diamond: Kaddish (1989)

Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)

Georgia Stitt: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed (2014)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Humoresque (1895)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March (1711)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Concerning Hobbits (2001)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 3 in f (1807)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1796)

Henri Tomasi: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g (1740)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 in F 'Egyptian' (1899)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main Title & 'The Larrabee Estate' (1954)

Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 11 in D (1776)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Luther Henderson: The Saints' Hallelujah (1986)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title (1994)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1816)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen (1947)

Ferenc Farkas: 18th Century Dances from Old Hungary (1959)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Rodolphe Kreutzer: Grand Quintet for Oboe & Strings (1795)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée (1988)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva (1960)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1917)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Cello Sonata No.2 (1949)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings (1730)

Herbert L. Clarke: The Debutante (1917)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in b (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Federico Mompou: Suite Compostelana: Cuna (1962)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

