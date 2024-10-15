Trobár Shares Christine de Pizan's Defense of Women

[Airdate: October 22, 2024]

The ensemble Trobár will present a series of concerts called A Room of Her Own: Christine de Pizan's Defense of Women. Christine de Pizan (1364-c.1430) was a court writer who found success in medieval France writing both prose and verse. She often engaged in public debate with intellectuals and authorities defending the value of women. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Allison Monroe and Chris Szajbert about this project which shares words and music from Pizan's life and circle of influence.

A Room of Her Own: Christine de Pizan's Defense of Women

October 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Tucker Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

2747 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

October 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

The Estuary at Inlet Dance Theatre

2937 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113