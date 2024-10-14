© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Cinematic Symphony Orchestra Debuts with SUPERHEROES

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published October 14, 2024 at 9:35 AM EDT
Cinematic Symphony Orchestra
Cinematic Symphony Orchestra

[Airdate: October 15, 2024]

The Cinematic Symphony Orchestra is a new ensemble in Northeast Ohio dedicated to the performance of music composed for the silver screen. WCLV's John Mills spoke with the ensemble's founder, Dr. Andrew Keller, about the Orchestra and their debut performance, SUPERHEROES.

SUPERHEROES - Live in Concert
Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Maltz Performing Arts Center
