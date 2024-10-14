The Cinematic Symphony Orchestra Debuts with SUPERHEROES

[Airdate: October 15, 2024]

The Cinematic Symphony Orchestra is a new ensemble in Northeast Ohio dedicated to the performance of music composed for the silver screen. WCLV's John Mills spoke with the ensemble's founder, Dr. Andrew Keller, about the Orchestra and their debut performance, SUPERHEROES.

SUPERHEROES - Live in Concert

Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Maltz Performing Arts Center