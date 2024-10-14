© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Les Délices Shares 'Arcadian Dreams'

John Mills
Published October 14, 2024 at 9:24 AM EDT
Soprano Hannah De Priest

[Airdate: October 15, 2024]

This weekend, Les Délices will bring a program called "Arcadian Dreams" to Cleveland and Hudson. "Arcadia" is a poetic concept where nature and humanity are in perfect balance, however, human nature often gets in the way and the solo cantatas on the program explore that concept and the resulting drama. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Les Délices' director Debra Nagy and soprano Hannah De Priest about the program.

Arcadian Dreams
Saturday, October 19, 2024, 2:00 pm
Hudson Library & Historical Society

Sunday, October 20, 2024, 7:30 pm
Harkness Chapel – CWRU Campus
John Mills
