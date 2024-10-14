Les Délices Shares 'Arcadian Dreams'

[Airdate: October 15, 2024]

This weekend, Les Délices will bring a program called "Arcadian Dreams" to Cleveland and Hudson. "Arcadia" is a poetic concept where nature and humanity are in perfect balance, however, human nature often gets in the way and the solo cantatas on the program explore that concept and the resulting drama. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Les Délices' director Debra Nagy and soprano Hannah De Priest about the program.

Arcadian Dreams

Saturday, October 19, 2024, 2:00 pm

Hudson Library & Historical Society

Sunday, October 20, 2024, 7:30 pm

Harkness Chapel – CWRU Campus