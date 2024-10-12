WCLV Program Guide 10-13-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Giuseppe Iacchini Trio Sonata in D, Op 5/1 Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman

Jan Dismas Zelenka Trio Sonata #1 in F Paul Dombrecht, ob; Ensemble

Roy Harris Piano Suite (1939) Geoffrey Burleson, p

Roy Harris Symphony #7 (1955) Ukraine National Sym Orch/Theodore Kuchar

Harry Thacker Burleigh "Saracen Songs" Dina Caneryn Foy, s; Polly Brecht, p

Lowell MASON Hymn, Nearer, My god, to Thee Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Richard P Condie

Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn Tune Preludes Bournemouth Sinfonietta/George Hurst

Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan Cincinnati Sym/Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor, Op. 64 Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, v; New York Chamber Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Felix Mendelssohn "Songs Without Words," Op. 62 Livia Rev, p

2:00:00 Emile Waldteufel Polka, "Minuit", Op 168 Slovak Phil/Kurt Redel Pierre Verany PV-787101 Le Bal de Paris 4:51

Jaromir Weinberger "Schwanda, the Bagpiper" Dallas Wind Sym/Frederick Fennell; Paul Riedo, o (Sym Hall, Dallas)

Bedrich Smetana "The Bartered Bride" Royal Liverpool Phil/Libor Pesek

Bedrich Smetana Three Poetic Polkas, Op. 8 Andras Schiff, p

Antonin Dvorak "Love Songs," Op 83 Dagmar Peckova, ms; Irwin Gage, p

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in F, Op. 74, No. 2 Tatrai String Quartet

Hugo Wolf "Italienisches Liederbuch" Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Dinicu "Hora Staccato" Sarah Chang, v; Charles Abramovic, p

Felix Mendelssohn "On Wings of Song," Op 34, No. 2 Sarah Chang, v; Charles Abramovic, p

Felix Mendelssohn "Variations concertantes," Op 17 Marcy Rosen, vc; Lydia Artymiw, p

Karl Goldmark "Der gefesselte Prometheus (Prometheus Bound)," Op 3 Budapest Phil/Andras Korodi

Ludwig van Beethoven "The Creatures of Prometheus," Op 43 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Robert Starer Two-Piano Concerto (1993) Joshua Pierce, Dorothy Jonas, p's; Polish Radio-TV Sym Orch/David Amos

R Askue "A Jig" Deborah Friou, h

Charles Gounod "Faust" Corelli, t; Ghiaurov, b; Sutherland, s; London Sym Orch/Bonynge

Albert Roussel Trio for Flute, Viola and Cello, Op 40 Robert Willoughby, f; Kathryn Plummer, vi; Catharina Meints, vc

Bedrich Smetana Shakespeare Festival March Slovak Radio Sym Orch/Robert Stankovsky

Josef Bohuslav Foerster "From Shakespeare" Suite, Op 76 Prague Sym Orch/Smetacek

Thomas Morley Song, "O Mistress Mine" Roderick Williams, br; Musicians of the Globe

Ludwig van Beethoven "Elegie auf den Tod eines Pudels", WoO 110 Karl Schmitt-Walter, br

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 3 in D, Op. 18 Cleveland Quartet

Sergei Liapunov "Rhapsody on Ukrainian Themes", Op 28 Michael Ponti, p; Westphalian Sym Orch/Siegfried Landau

Heino Kaski "East Karelian Rhapsody" (1926) Finnish Radio Sym Orch/Pertti Pekkanen

Percy Grainger "Lincolnshire Posy" Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Song of Thanksgiving (1945)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Mass in g (1922)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at the Eastman School (I) - The first in a series of programs featuring in-concert student performances and conversations

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS: Prelude & Fugue in E-flat, Op. 99, no. 3 Yuhe Su

LEO SOWERBY: Very slowly (ii.), fr Sonatina Augustine Sobeng

DAVID CONTE: Pastorale Daniel Minnick

HERBERT HOWELLS: Rhapsody in c#, Op. 17, no. 3 Adam Chlebek

PAOLO QUAGLIATI: Toccata dell’ ottavo tono & Canzon II William Porter (1770 Anonymous/Memorial Art Gallery Rochester, NY)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns and Anthems of Praise - This edition of With Heart and Voice will offer uplifting hymns, anthems, and organ music of praise and thanksgiving. Join Peter DuBois for this eclectic mix of music!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C 'Jig' (1690)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Vesperae à 32 (1674)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus (1859)

Percy Grainger: Harvest Hymn (1932)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922)

Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture (1902)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-Flat 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Manuel Ponce: Intermezzo No. 1 (1920)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano

Lennox Berkeley: Divertimento in B-flat Major, Op. 18 Lexington Symphony; Jonathan McPhee, conductor Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rob Scheinberg calling from Hoboken, NJ

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 Stephen Hough, piano

Kevin Lau: If Life Were a Mirror Min-Jeong Koh, violin; Bo Yon Koh, piano ROCO, Asia Society Building, Houston, TX

Komitas Vardapet: Al Ailux and Tsirani Tsar (two pieces) Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano

Claude Debussy: En Blanc et Noir Kirill Gerstein, piano; Thomas Ades, piano

Ralph Vaughan Williams, arr. Adam Johnson: The Lark Ascending Jonathan Morton, violin; Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Les Violons du Roi, Miloš, guitar recorded 11/30/2023.

Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia from 'L'Olimpiade'

Alessandro Marcello: Adagio from Oboe Concerto in D Minor

Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet in D Major, G. 448

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A Minor, Op. 6, No. 4

Georg Philipp Telemann: Overture Suite in B-flat Major, TWV55:B8, 'Burlesque Overture'

Jean-Philippe Rameau: "Les Arts et les heures" from 'Les Boréades'

George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Suite in B-flat Major, HWV 434

Sylvius Leopold Weiss: Passacaglia for Lute in D Major

Henry Purcell: Suite from 'The Fairy Queen'

Henry Purcell: Curtain tune on a Ground from 'The History of Timon of Athens'

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in D Major for Lute, Strings, and Continuo, RV 93

Antonio Vivaldi: Larghetto from Trio Sonata in C RV 82 (encore)

Harold Arlen: Over the Rainbow from 'The Wizard of Oz' (encore)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Barbara Hannigan, conductor; Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/11/2023

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E minor ‘Mourning’

Claude Vivier: Lonely Child

György Ligeti: Lontano for Orchestra

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This week’s line-up of young talent includes a 16-year-old pianist from Texas who’s a budding music historian – she performs a 20th century Polish toccata on the program … an award winning Texan teenage sax quartet serenades us with a melodic contemporary work … and we meet a young tenor from Maine who helps out on his Dad’s lobster boat when he’s not practicing music by Henry Purcell

Samuel Igbo, violin, 16, from Boerne, TX performs Fantasie No. 1 for Violin by Florence Price

Ellen Foreman, piano, 16, from San Antonio, TX performs Sonata No. 2: III. Vivo (Toccata) by Grazyna Bacewicz

Noah Carver, voice, 18, from Beals, ME performs Music for a While by Henry Purcell

Amelia Cannavo, violin, 17, from Barnegat Light, NJ performs Rhapsody No. 2 for Violin by Jessie Montgomery

The Aurelian Quartet performs Phantom Dance by: Yosuke Fukuda with teenagers from the Dallas, TX area: Gian Carlo Lay, soprano saxophone, Jaden Coleman, alto saxophone, Andrew George, tenor saxophone, and Aadarsh Bailreddy, baritone saxophone

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Conner: Children’s Suite Anthony Fuoco, piano

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio in two movements Gramercy Trio

Edward Miller: Anacrusis (1976) Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London, cond.

Monica Houghton: Epigram for String Quartet Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello

Paul Ferguson: Rooms for Tourists from Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - 2024 State of the Schools - Warren G Morgan

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

