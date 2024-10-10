5 things to do in NEO: Rainbow Weekend, International Cat Show and more

Rainbow Weekend in Kent

October is LGBT History Month, and Kent's Rainbow Weekend celebrates starting Friday. Enjoy art shows, an open mic, gender affirming clothing swaps, Drag Race 5K, Rainbow Walk and more around town. On Saturday at 1 p.m., catch the documentary "1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture" about the origins of the anti-gay movement playing at the Kent State Hotel Ballroom.

Tabby takeover

The Cat Fanciers’ Association based in Alliance presents its International Cat Show at the I-X Center in Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday. See famous cats, fancy cats and adoptable cats from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Meet and greets include Farrah Pawcett (a cat with the perfect coif), human influencer “The Mad Catter” as well as feline behavioral specialists.

The Constitution on stage

Cleveland Play House presents a play perfect for those wanting something even scarier than Halloween: Politics. "What the Constitution Means to Me" opens in the Outcalt Theatre in Playhouse Square on Saturday and runs through November 3 - the Sunday before Election Day. The Tony-nominated play examines how America’s founding document has impacted people throughout history.



Murder was the case

At Cleveland's Imposters Theater, comedy combines with casualties in "The Mysterious Death of Archibald Crackerbarrel: He was Murdered!" The sketch show is billed as "a tour through the spooky and kooky world of murder mysteries" with haunted mansions, ominous invitations and "demonic marketing specialists." The 90-minute show runs Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. with additional performances Oct. 18 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.



Latino films

Closing out Hispanic Heritage Month, LatinUs Theater presents the first-ever Cleveland Latino International Film Festival starting Friday at 7 p.m. The inaugural event takes place at the Pivot Center in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Check out three days of films, documentaries and shorts from Latino filmmakers during this free festival with RSVP recommended.