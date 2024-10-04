WCLV Program Guide 10-06-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Alexander Scriabin "Vers la flamme," Op 72 Vladimir Sofronitski, p

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 3 in D, Op. 18 Amadeus Quartet

Peter Tchaikovsky "Serenade melancolique," Op. 26 Esther Yoo, v; Philharmonia Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy

Dmitri Kabalevsky Violin Concerto in C, Op 48 Lydia Mordkovitch, v; Scottish National Orch/Neeme Jarvi

Alexander Scriabin Eight Etudes, Op 42 Sviatoslav Richter, p

Rafaello Fontana Sonata #13 Ensemble Sonnerie

Johann Sebastian Bach "Brandenburg" Concerto No. 5 in D, BWV 1050 Age of Enlightenment Orch//Elizabeth Wallfisch

Lou Harrison "Seven Pastorales" Brooklyn Phil/Dennis Russell Davies

Howard Hanson "Pastorale," Op 38 Randall Ellis, ob; S. Jolles, h; New York Chamber Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Germaine Tailleferre "Pastorale" in D (1919) Marcia Eckert, p

John Alden Carpenter "Twilight Reverie" Denver Oldham, p

Antonin Dvorak String Serenade in E, Op. 22 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

Eldon Rathburn "Two Railoramas" Ensemble

John Alden Carpenter "Skyscrapers" (1926) London Sym Orch/Kenneth Klein

Thomas Allen Levines Travel Journal Portland String Quartet

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Tielman Susato "The Danserye" (1551) New London Consort

Carl Maria von Weber "Invitation to the Dance," Op. 65 Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray

Hector Berlioz "Benvenuto Cellini," Op. 23 Montpellier Phil/Cyril Diederich

Guillaume LASCEUX Flutes Andre Isoir, o

Vincent D'Indy Piano Sonata in e (1907) Vladimir Pleshakov, p

Franz Joseph Haydn "The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross" St Luke's Orch/Julius Rudel

Peter Tchaikovsky "The Snow Maiden," Op. 12 (Incidental Music to Ostrovsky's Play) Orch/Andrey Chistiakov

Serge Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 in D, Op. 19 Julian Rachlin, v; Moscow Radio Sym Orch/Vladimir Fedoseyev

Muzio Clementi Symphony #3 in G, "Great National" Philharmonia Orch/Claudio Scimone

William Grant Still Folk Suite #2 Sierra Winds

Hamelin Etude #3 ("d'apres Paganini-Liszt") Marc-Andre Hamelin, p

Franz Liszt Six Grand Etudes after Paganini (1838) Barbara Nissman, p

Franz Liszt Fantasia on Beethoven's "Ruins of Athens" (1848-52) Leslie Howard, p; Budapest Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher

Franz Liszt "Am Grabe Richard Wagners" Kronos String Quartet

Victor Herbert String Serenade, Op 12 Los Angeles Chamber Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Richard Wilson "Tribulations" (1988) Mary Ann Hart, ms; Richard Wilson, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

William Billings: A Virgin Unspotted (1778)

William Billings: The Shepherd's Carol (1786)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Anniversary Accolades (IV) – Continuing our series with a miscellany of Czech, German, Austro-Hungarian and Swiss composers and performers who have achieved significant landmarks in 2024.

BEDRICH SMETANA (b. 1824): The Moldau, fr Ma Vlast (arr. Chorosinski) –Andrzej Chorosinski (1996 Sauer/City Hall, Wuppertal-Elberfeld, Germany)

ANTON BRUCKNER (b. 1824): Psalm 150 (trans. Albrecht) –Hansjörg Albrecht (1932 Willis/Westminster Cathedral, London, England)

FRANK MARTIN (d. 1974): Sonata da Chiesa –Enea Luzzani, flute; Tommaso Mazzoletti (2021 Brondino-Vegezzi-Bossi/St. Paul Reformed Church, Gland, Switzerland)

ANTON BRUCKNER (b. 1824): Symphonic Prelude in c (trans. Horn) –Hansjörg Albrecht (2003-2019 Klais/Church of St. Peter, Munich, Germany)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday – An hour of music that reflects on unity around the world on the Feast of St. Francis.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d (1740)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 (1733)

Giuseppe Torelli: Allegro from Trumpet Concerto (1700)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9 (1615)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in d (1740)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)

Felix Draeseke: Symphony No. 1 in G (1872)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Bird's Dance (1881)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Playford: Newcastle/Splendid Schilling Gao Hong, Pipa; Belladonna Baroque Quartet

Gao Hong: Celebration Gao Hong, Pipa; Kenwood Symphony Orchestra, Carleton College Chinese Music Ensemble; Dennis Friesen-Carper, conductor International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brent Sverdloff calling from Rhinebeck, NY

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 8 Andras Schiff, piano

Paulo Bellinati: Baiao de Gude Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo & Joao Luiz, guitar; Celil Refik Kaya, guitar The 35th Raritan River Music Festival, The Courtroom of the Historic Hunterdon County Courthouse, Flemington, NJ

Lalo Schifrin: Pampas Pablo Aslan, bass; Alex Brown, piano; Hector Del Curto, bandoneon, Cho-Liang Lin, violin; David Shifrin, clarinet; Satoshi Takeishi, percussion San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Trinity Baptist, Church San Antonio, TX

Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite magica Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar

Carlos Chavez: String Quartet No. 1: movement 1 Allegro Cuarteto Latinoamericano

Alfred Schnittke: Gratulations Rondo Lun Li, violin; Ying Li, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY

Ruperto Chapì: String Quartet No. 1 in G Major: Movements 2-3 Cuarteto Latinoamericano The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68: Movements 1-2 Charlotte Symphony Orchestra; Kwame Ryan, conductor Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Belk Theatre, Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Charlotte, NC

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Gateways Chamber Players, recorded 10/22/2023

Players, recorded 10/22/2023

Igor Stravinsky A Soldier’s Tale

Wynton Marsalis: A Fiddler’s Tale

J.P. Rameau: Suite in A minor (excerpt)—Daniil Trifonov, piano, recorded 12/12/2023

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/12/2023

Gustav Mahler: Frühlingsmorgen from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Ablösung im Sommer from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Revelge from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Urlicht from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Rheinlegendchen from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Hans und Grethe from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in E minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022

Charles Yang -- violin virtuoso, singer-songwriter and member of the string trio “Time For Three” returns to From the Top this week to collaborate with our young musicians and to co-host thje program with Peter Dugan. Charles plays some quixotic and playful contemporary music by composer Lera Auerbach with a teen cellist … snd he joins host Peter Dugan and a quintet of young players to perform a movement of Schubert’s “Trout Quintet.”

Li Yu Chen, violin, 17, from Bayside, NY performs Entranced with Mountain Scenery by Li Shangqian

AhHa Duo: Amy Baskurt, violin, 18, from New York, NY and Heather Wang, guitar, 18, from New York, NY perform Cantabile et Presto by Astor Piazzolla

Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello, 16, from San Antonio, TX with Charles Yang, violin, Three Dances in the Old Style, Op. 54 by Lera Auerbach

Maanas Varma, viola, 17, from Flower Mound, TX performs Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, Act 1 Scene 2: Masks by Sergei Prokofiev

Christian Luevano, double bass, 18, from Corinth, TX performs Double Bass Concerto No. 1, Mvmt 3 by Andrés Martin

Charles Yang, violin; Maanas Varma, viola; Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello; Christian Luevano, double bass; Peter Dugan, piano perform Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 “Trout”, Finale by Franz Schubert

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Karol Szymanowski: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

20:00 SPECIAL Music for the Days of Awe: An Observance of the Jewish High Holidays

At this time of year, Jews around the world gather together to celebrate new beginnings. Host Mindy Ratner guides you in a musical observance of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, known in Hebrew as Yamim Noraim, the Days of Awe.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Aging Out of the Foster Care System, Panelists: Jacqueline Fletcher - Director, Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services; Kai Saga - Director of Street Outreach, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH); Beverly Johnson - Program Director, Community of Hope. Moderator: Dan Moulthrop - CEO, The City Club of Cleveland

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Loyset Compère: Officium de Cruce (1475)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

