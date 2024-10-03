5 things to do in NEO: Akron Latin Festival, hayrides at the Chalet and more

Akron Latin Festival

Downtown Akron’s Cascade Plaza comes alive with culture on Saturday for the 4th annual Akron Latin Festival . Bring your dance moves and groove to the beats of live music from Grupo Fuego, Alberto Ventura and more, plus enjoy a full slate of food vendors offering a wide range of cuisines. Join in on a community mural project, and don’t forget to take a swing at a piñata while you visit from 4-9 p.m.



Hayrides at the Chalet

View the early autumn colors aboard a tractor-drawn hay wagon at the Chalet in Strongsville . Bring the whole family on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. to also enjoy music, dancing, face painting and many opportunities for festive photos. Wagons operate rain or shine on a first-come, first-served basis and depart every half hour.



Curiosities on Medina’s square

Unleash a love of the unusual at the Curiosities and Cryptids Festival on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Uptown Park in Downtown Medina. Kids can participate in sensory-friendly activities throughout the day while adults shop local vendors and meet authors of books that explore cryptids, legends and other mysteries.



‘All Dolled Up’ in University Circle

Travel through two centuries of fashion and culture with the Western Reserve Historical Society’s newest exhibition, “All Dolled Up: 200 Years of Dolls and Miniatures.” From hand-painted porcelain dolls to the early years of Barbie and American Girl, the displays are sure to bring back fond memories of childhood for the young and young at heart. The exhibit is on view now through next fall at the Cleveland History Center.



Art of the Afghan Rubâb and Tabla