WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Les Délices Brings 'Moonlit Mozart' to Northeast Ohio

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT
[Airdate: October 2, 2024]

Les Délices' 2024-25 concert season opens this weekend with a concert called "Moonlit Mozart." The program features music for wind octet, including music from two Serenades and transcriptions of selections from The Magic Flute and Don Giovanni. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Les Délices' director, Debra Nagy, about the program.

Thursday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Akron

Friday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m. "Harmonie"
Presented by Early Music Columbus
First Community Church South

Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.*
Arts Center at Disciples Christian Church

Sunday, October 6 at 4:00 p.m.*
West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church

*Pre-concert conversation led by WCLV's John Mills 45 minutes before the concert
John Mills
