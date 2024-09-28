WCLV Program Guide 09-29-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Johann Strauss II "Schatz-Walzer," Op. 418 Orch/Robert Stolz RCA 67890-2 (12) Wiener Musik 5:19

0:05:19 Robert Schumann "Faschingsschwank aus Wien," Op. 26 Yves Nat, p EMI/Ang CZS7-67141-2 (4) Schumann Oeuvres pour piano 18:22

0:23:41 Josef Strauss Waltzes, "Dorfschwalben aus osterreich (Village Swallows)," Op 164 Vienna State Opera Orch/Anton Paulik Vanguard OVC-8078/80 (3) N/A 6:17

0:31:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio #4 in D, Op 70/1, "Ghost" Itzhak Perlman, v; Lynn Harrell, vc; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p EMI CDFB5-85496-2 (2) Beethoven Complete Piano Trios 23:05

0:54:38 Ludwig van Beethoven 25 Irish Songs, WoO 152 Eberhard Buchner, t; Brahms Trio Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 1:33

1:00:00 Johann Sebastian Bach "The Art of Fugue," BWV 1080 Stephanie Ho & Saar Ahuvia, p New Focus Recordings FCR-181 (2) N/A 5:38

1:05:38 Percy Grainger "The Warriors (Music to an Imaginary Ballet)" Philharmonia Orch/John Eliot Gardiner & Achim Holub DG 445860-2 The Planets/ The Warriors 18:21

1:25:26 Fernando Sor Six Divertimenti, Op 8 Goran Krivokapic, g Naxos 8.570502 Sor - Opus 6, 7, 8, 9 Krivokapic 10:59

1:36:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in D, K. 205 Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman Erato 45713-2 Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Serenata Notturna, Symphonie No. 43, Divertimento, Marche 18:24

1:54:49 Ludwig Maurer Five Pieces New York Brass Quintet Mentor MEN-108 Romantic Age Brass 1:38

2:00:00 Alexander Glazunov Two Impromptus, Op 54 Duane Hulbert, p Bridge 9102 Alexander Glazunov: Music for Piano 5:02

2:05:02 Alexander Borodin Symphony no.3 in A minor Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi DG 435757-2 (2) 3 Symphonies / Prince Igor: Overture - Polovtsian Dances / Notturno / In The Steppes Of Central Asia / Petite Suite 15:59

2:21:01 Alexander Glazunov "Chant du Menestrel," Op 71 Mstislav Rostropovich, vc; Boston Sym Orch/Seiji Ozawa DG 437952-2 (2) Great Works For Cello And Orchestra 4:13

2:25:14 Charles Gounod "Faust" Boston Sym Orch/Seiji Ozawa DG 423698-2 Gaite Parisienne / Faust / Espana / Mignon 1:38

2:26:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21 Mito Chamber Orch/Seiji Ozawa Lon 4832566 N/A 27:24

2:54:16 Felix Mendelssohn "Songs Without Words," Op. 67 Livia Rev, p Hyperion CDA-66221/2 (2) Song Without Words 1:47

3:00:00 Franz Schubert Song, "Der Musensohn," D 764 Bryn Terfel, br; Malcolm Martineau, p DG 445294-2 An Die Musik (Favorite Schubert Songs) 1:55

3:01:55 Franz Schubert Song, "Gretchen am Spinnrade," D 118 Yuja Wang, p DG B0016606-02 Fantasia 3:36

3:05:31 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 12 in c minor, D. 703, "Quartettsatz" Cypress String Quartet Avie AV-2307 Schubert: String Quintet, Quartettsatz 8:57

3:14:28 Franz Schubert "Tischlied", D 234 Simon Keenlyside, br; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion CDJ-33024 The Hyperion Schubert Edition, Volume 24 1:29

3:15:57 Franz Liszt "A Faust Symphony" Lucille Chung, p Signum SIGCD-533 N/A 17:51

3:33:48 Franz Liszt "A Faust Symphony" (1854-57) Klaus Konig, t; Leipzig Radio Men's Cho, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Kurt Masu EMI/Ang CDFB5-68595-2 (2) N/A 20:54

3:54:42 Charles Gounod "Faust" Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray Mercury 432014-2 French Opera Highlights 1:41

4:00:00 Frederic Chopin Impromptu no.2 in F-sharp, Op.36 Samson Francois, p EMI/Ang 646106-2 (36) Chopin: Piano Works 5:34

4:05:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G, K. 525, "Eine kleine Nachtmusik" ("A Little Night Music") Pittsburgh Sym/William Steinberg Seraphim 69027-2 Mozart: K.550/K.525/K.239/Overtures 14:57

4:22:05 Gabriel Faure "Pelleas et Melisande," Op. 80 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner Argo 410552-2 Pavane, Pelleas Et Melisande, Masques Et Bergamasques Suite, Fantasie for Flute 2:42

4:24:47 Claude Debussy "Pelleas et Melisande" Berlin Phil/Claudio Abbado DG 471332-2 Pelleas Et Melisande Suite, Etc 29:54

4:54:41 Jean Sibelius "Pelleas et Melisande," Op. 46 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi BIS LP-237 Sibelius - Symphony No.6 and Pelleas & Melisande 1:48

5:00:00 Frederick Delius "Dance for Harpsichord" (1919) Igor Kipnis, hc Angel S-36095 Bach Goes To Town 2:20

5:02:20 Alec TEMPLETON Bach Goes to Town (Prelude and Fugue in Swing) Igor Kipnis, hc Angel S-36095 Bach Goes To Town 2:54

5:05:14 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 La Petite Bande/Sigiswald Kuijken RCA-DHM 77008-2 (2) Suites (Overtures) 20:03

5:27:00 Paul Hindemith "Ragtime" Philharmonia/Jose Serebrier ASV CDDCA-945 Kammermusik Nr. 3 op. 36 Nr. 2 fur obligates Violoncello und zehn Solo-Instrumente 3:57

5:30:57 Scott Joplin "Felicity" Rag William Albright, p MusicMasters 67102-2 Marches, Waltzes, and Rags of Scott Joplin 4:16

5:35:13 Igor Stravinsky "Ragtime" Boston Sym Chamber Players DG 463667-2 Walzer- Transriptionen 4:38

5:39:51 Johann Strauss II Waltz, "Wine, Women and Song," Op. 333 Boston Sym Chamber Players DG 463667-2 Walzer- Transriptionen 13:12

5:53:03 Alban Berg "Seven Early Songs" Evelyn Lear, s; Orch/Winfried Zillig VAI VAIA-1049 N/A 1:48

06:02:43 Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101 # 5 (1923) Paul Riedo, organ Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 58 3:25

06:07:39 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 9 'O praise the Lord with one consent' (1718) James Bowman, countertenor The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 505 24:02

06:33:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' BWV 227 (1723) Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 20:03

06:54:34 Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6 (1852) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:26

06:58:43 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Spring Dance Op 47 # 6 (1888) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:19

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Stanford Standard - Though overshadowed by some of his illustrious pupils, the elegant if conservative music of Sir Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924) still deserves our attention

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Preludes & Fugues in C/c, Op. 193, no. 1/2 (1923) Jane Watts (1914-1972 Hill, Norman & Beard/St. John’s Cathedral, Brisbane, Australia) Priory 517

STANFORD: In Modo Dorico, Op. 132, no. 1 Tom Winpenny (1892 Binns/Queen’s College, Cambridge, England) Resonus 10104

STANFORD: Fantasia & Toccata in d, Op. 57 (1894-1917) Daniel Moult (1890 Hill/Town Hall, Sydney, Australia) Fugue State Films 012

STANFORD: Preludes Founded on Old Irish Church Melodies (St. Columba & Gartan), Op. 101, nos. 6 & 5 (1907) James Lancelot (1877 Willis/Durham Cathedral, England) Priory DVD 12

STANFORD: Benedictus & Agnus Dei, from Morning Services Op. 10 (1879) & Op. 115 (1909) Durham Cathedral Choir/Kenneth Wright; James Lancelot (1877 Willis/Durham Cathedral, England) Priory 437

STANFORD: Te Deum laudamus, fr Op. 10 (1879) Leeds Philharmonic Chorus; BBC Philharmonic/Richard Hickox; Darius Battiwalla (1859 Gray & Davidson-1972 Wood, Wordsworth/Leeds Town Hall, England) Chandos 9548

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Bruckner @ 200 / Holst @ 150 - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share sacred choral music marking the milestone birthdays of two great 19th and 20th century composers

09:02:36 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Overture (1683) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 2:28

09:07:17 George Frideric Handel: Ode for St Cecilia's Day HWV 75 (1739) Lucy Crowe, soprano Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5183 52:52

10:04:41 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 2 Op 59 # 2 (1881) Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:17

10:09:21 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 Op 59 # 3 (1881) Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:04

10:14:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G K 525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

10:35:03 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21

10:44:59 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39 (1899) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 39:43

11:25:42 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon RV 569 (1720) Pascale Giguére, violin Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 12:05

11:39:20 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 6:53

11:47:37 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 S 244/9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:41

11:59:19 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 Op 28 # 7 (1839) Grigory Sokolov, piano Deutsche Gram 4794342 0:44

Henriette Bosmans: Impressions: Calm Night Lucia Swarts, cello; Elena Malinova, piano Album: Out of the Shadows Challenge 72888 Music: 4:31

Pedro Saenz: Trio for Violin, Viola, & Cello Michael Roth, violin; Leah Ferguson, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Unitarian Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT Music: 9:55

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Danusha Goska calling from Paterson, NJ Music: 10:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 Movement 2 Adagio Daniel Barenboim, piano Album: 50 Best Relaxing Piano Warner Music: 4:35

Henriette Bosmans: Sonata for Cello and Piano in A minor Ekstasis Duo Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 21:45

Felipe Villanueva: Tercera Mazurka Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Album: Salon Mexicano Cedille 132 Music: 4:13

Francis Poulenc: Sonata No. 1 FP 119: 1. Allegro con fuoco Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:30

Richard Heuberger arr. Fritz Kreisler: Midnight Bells from Der Opernball Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:19

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne & Cortege Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:21

Anatol Kos-Anatolsky: Kolomiyka from the ballet Soychyne Krylo ("The Jay's Wing") Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 2:30

Johannes Brahms: Sonata No. 1 in G major, Op. 78: 1. Vivace ma non troppo Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:32

Percy Grainger arr. Fritz Kreisler: Molly on the Shore Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:57

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Riccardo Muti, conductor; Leonidas Kavakos, violin; recorded 10/04/2023

Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Modest Mussorgsky: ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’

Umberto Giordano: Intermezzo from ‘Fedora’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in F K 332—Daniil Trifonov, piano; recorded 12/12/2023

Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia from ‘L’Olimpiade’—Les Violons du Roy; recorded 11/30/2023

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O'Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christoph Sietzen, percussion – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/7/2023

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A K 201

Johannes Maria Staud: Whereas the Reality Trembles [World Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Hubert von Goisern: Improvisation on the song ‘Jodler für Willi’ (encore)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 ‘Ukrainian’

17:45:16 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 9 D 944 'Great C Major' (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 0002 13:53

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - This week, we are treated to iconic performances from the late Romantic period including Amy Beach’s swoon-worthy Romance, Cassado’s dance suite for solo cello, and Fauré's devastatingly beautiful Élégie on alto saxophone. We also meet a clarinetist who speaks about spending time in nature in his home state of Washington and a 15-year-old double bassist with a wide range of interests, including making people feel comfortable with classical music

Laura Wang, 18, Violin, from Lexington, Massachusetts (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23 by Amy Beach (1867-1944) (6:09)

Aydin Iqbal, 17, Clarinet, from Bellevue, Washington Première Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) (7:50)

Maereg Million, 15, Double Bass, from Wayland, Massachusetts Chanson Triste, Op. 2 by Serge Koussevitzky (1874-1951) (4:06)

Excerpt from A Child is Born by Thad Jones Performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Sanket Vankayalapati, 17, Saxophone, from Weston, Massachusetts Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), arr. James M. Guthrie (b. 1953) (6:16)

Benjamin Smith, 18, Cello, from Columbia, Missouri (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Suite for Cello Solo - III. Intermezzo e Danza Finale by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966) (5:43)

Reprise of Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23 by Amy Beach Performed by Laura Wang and Peter Dugan

19:04:37 Richard Strauss: Dance Suite after Couperin (1923) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Erich Leinsdorf ASV 809 27:45

19:34:10 Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47 (1905) Itzhak Perlman, violin Boston Symphony Erich Leinsdorf Sony 975227 29:16

20:06:03 Gustav Holst: The Planets Op 32 (1917) Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 49:24

20:56:46 Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1 (1887) Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 2:58

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Toyland electronic realization by the composer (private CD) 7:27

Dawn Sonntag: Come Up from the Fields Dawn Sonntag, soprano; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 11-18-12) 8:22

Roger Zahab: “...some measures for living” George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Crystal718) 8:29

Lisa Rainsong: The Only Thing that Matters Lisa Rainsong, soprano; Anne Lockard, piano (CCG 12-11-05) 19:46

Daniel McCarthy: Visions in Funk (String Quartet No. 3) Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 10:05

21:58:23 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 Op 67 # 3 (1849) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:22

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of US History - Ned Blackhawk

22:57:43 Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55

23:02:16 Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977) Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 907182 6:22

23:08:39 Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917) Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 5:25

23:14:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

23:19:44 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C Op 87 # 1 (1951) Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469 8:07

23:27:52 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638) Choir of King's College, Cambridge Stephen Cleobury EMI 82160 4:30

23:32:22 Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980) Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 4:05

23:36:37 Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 5:20

23:41:58 Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 5:21

23:47:15 Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 6:21

23:53:44 Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 (1946) Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

