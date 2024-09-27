WCLV Program Guide 09-28-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Aram Khachaturian "Gayaneh" (1942, rev 1957) St Petersburg State Sym Orch/Andre Anichanov Naxos 8.5508 KHACHATURIAN, A.I.: Gayane Suites Nos. 1-3 5:16

0:05:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Sonata in E-Flat, K. 481 Andrew Smith, v; Joshua Pierce, p MSR Classics MS-1800 (6) Mozart: The Violin Sonatas 23:18

0:29:59 Carey Blyton "The Golden Road to Samarkand" (1991) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland Dutton CDLX-7190 British Light Music Premieres 9:10

0:39:09 Otar Taktakishvili Flute Sonata (1968) Manuela Wiesler, f; Roland Pontinen, p BIS CD-419 The Russian Flute 15:30

0:54:39 Sulkhan Tsintsadze Miniatures for String Quartet on Georgian Folksongs Georgian State String Quartet Sony SMK-66363 Sulkhan Nasidze/ Sulkhan Tsintsadze - Georgian State String Quartet ?- String Quartets 1:52

1:00:00 Alexander Borodin "Petite Suite" Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi DG 435757-2 (2) 3 Symphonies / Prince Igor: Overture - Polovetsian Dances / Notturno / In The Steppes Of Central Asia / Petite Suite 5:28

1:05:28 Modest Mussorgsky "Intermezzo in modo classico" Russian State Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov RCA 68406-2 Without The Sun: Works For Orchestra 7:48

1:13:16 Anatol Liadov "Kikimora (Russian Folk Tale)," Op 63 Mexico City Phil/Enrique Batiz ASV CDDCA-657 The Enchanted Lake & Other Orchestral Works 8:39

1:21:55 Anatol Liadov "Baba-Yaga (Russian Folk Tale)," Op 56 Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev DG 447084-2 The Enchanted Kingdom 3:35

1:27:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 16 in B-Flat, K. 570 Mikhail Pletnev, p Mel/BMG 25181-2 Pletnev: Tchaikovsky, Shchedrin, Prokofiev, Mozart 27:36

1:54:51 Anon 13th c, French "Danse" Pro Arte Recorder Ensemble Lyrichord LEMS-8030 The Recorder 1:42

2:00:00 Haydn Wood "Moods Suite" Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper Marco Polo 8.223402 N/A 4:50

2:04:50 Ernest John Moeran Rhapsody #2 (1924) Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley Chandos CHAN-8639 N/A 12:52

2:17:42 Ernest John Moeran "Songs of Springtime" King's Singers EMI/Ang CDC7-49765-2 N/A 1:14

2:18:56 Ludwig (Louis) Spohr Double Quartet #3, Op 87 St Martin's Academy Chamber Ensemble Hyperion CDD-22014 (2) Spohr: Double Quartets 36:09

2:55:05 Friedrich Silcher Chorus, "Rosestock, Holderbluh" Teisendorf Mens' Chorus/Ernst Gruber Christophorus CHR-74614 N/A 1:40

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Alan Hovhaness Trumpet and Organ Sonata Anthony Plog, tr; Ladd Thomas, o Crystal S-362 N/A 5:07

3:05:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 101 in D, "Clock" St Luke's Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc CD-80311 Haydn: Symphony No. 101 'The Clock'/ Symphony No. 104 'London' 26:59

3:32:06 Georges Auric "La Belle et la Bête" (1948) Moscow Sym/Adriano Marco Polo 8.223765 AURIC : La Belle et la Bête 1:26

3:33:32 Darius Milhaud "La cheminee du roi Rene," Op 205 Danish National Symphony Wind Quintet Naxos 8.557356 French Music for Wind Quintet 12:49

3:46:21 Arthur Honegger "Mermoz" (1943) Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson DG 435438-2 N/A 7:57

3:54:18 Georges Auric "La Belle et la Bête" (1948) Moscow Sym/Adriano Marco Polo 8.223765 AURIC : La Belle et la Bête 1:49

4:00:00 Joseph Rheinberger Motet, "Meditabor," Op 133/2 Gonville and Caius College Cho/Geoffrey Webber; Helen Cole, h ASV CDDCA-989 Rheinberger: Sacred Choral Music 3:14

4:03:14 Joseph Rheinberger Motet, "Anima nostra," Op 133/3 Gonville and Caius College Cho/Geoffrey Webber; Helen Cole, h ASV CDDCA-989 Rheinberger: Sacred Choral Music 2:20

4:05:34 Joseph Rheinberger Improvisation on Themes from "The Magic Flute", Op 51 Horst Gobel, p Thorofon CTH-2091 N/A 12:28

4:18:02 Jean Françaix "Hommage a l'ami Papageno" (1984) Jean Françaix, p; Mainz Wind Ensemble Wergo WER-60143 N/A 8:46

4:26:48 Josef Gelinek "Air des mysteres d'Isis" Cyprien Katsaris, p Sony SK-52551 Mozartiana 4:43

4:33:10 Edward Elgar "In the South (Alassio)" Overture, Op. 50 Royal Phil/Yondani Butt ASV CDDCA-619 Elgar: In The South, Froissart, Meditation, Coronation March 21:49

4:54:59 William Brade Almand and Gaillard Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Sony SBK-63061 The Glorious Sound of Brass - Renaissance and Baroque Masterpieces 1:44

5:00:00 Antonin Dvorak Four Romantic Pieces, Op 75 Pinchas Zukerman, v; Marc Neikrug, p Philips 416158-2 Salut D'Amour 5:15

5:05:15 Antonin Dvorak Romance in f minor, Op. 11 Gil Shaham, v; Orpheus Chamber Orch DG 449923-2 Gil Shaham: Violin Romances 11:56

5:18:54 George Enescu Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat ("Study Symphony") Romanian National Radio Orch/Horia Andreescu Olympia OCD-441 Enescu: Complete Orchestral Works, Vol. 1 - Symphony No.1 In E Flat Major, Op.13 / Romanian Overture / Study Symphony No.4 36:13

5:55:07 Pietro Paolo Borrono "Pavana chiamata la Milanesa" Ronn McFarlane, l Dorian DOR-90236 Lute and Vocal Music - MONTEVERDI, C. / FRESCOBALDI, G. / NEGRI, C. / BORRONO, P.P. / CACCINI, G. (The Italian Lute Song) 1:32

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:45 Pablo Casals Sardana Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla Decca 002792002 "Sheku Kanneh-Mason - Inspiration"

06:07:56 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in Eb Arturo Sandoval, trumpet London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661 "Arturo Sandoval - The Classical Album"

06:29:27 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) EMI Classics 62617 "The Legendary Casals"

06:31:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourree I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) Pearl 0045 "Pablo Casals Plays Bach - The Electrical Recordings"

06:36:17 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (recorded Marlboro, VT, 1966) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 45892 "Bach: Orchestral Suites Nos. 2 & 3; Fourteen Canons"

07:01:00 Fernando Obradors "Canciones clasicas espanolas" Ailyn Perez, soprano; Iain Burnside, piano Opus Arte 9013 "Poeme d'un jour"

07:15:28 Pablo Ziegler Suite Canyengue Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Borromeo String Quartet Flutewine 6168920449 "Elegante - New Flute Music from South America"

07:33:55 Enrique Granados Torrijos (Incidental Music) (texts by Fernando Periquet) (1894) Barcelona Symphony Orchestra; Cor Madrigal Pablo Gonzalez Naxos 8573263 "Granados: Orchestral Works, vol. 1"

07:52:05 Adolfo Mejia Manopili Teresita Gomez, piano Universidad de Antioquia n/a "Teresita Gomez"

07:56:55 Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano MSR 1136 "Recordando - Elena Casanova"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Henriette Bosmans: Impressions: Calm Night Lucia Swarts, cello; Elena Malinova, piano Album: Out of the Shadows Challenge 72888 Music: 4:31

Pedro Saenz: Trio for Violin, Viola, & Cello Michael Roth, violin; Leah Ferguson, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Unitarian Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT Music: 9:55

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Danusha Goska calling from Paterson, NJ Music: 10:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 Movement 2 Adagio Daniel Barenboim, piano Album: 50 Best Relaxing Piano Warner Music: 4:35

Henriette Bosmans: Sonata for Cello and Piano in A minor Ekstasis Duo Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 21:45

Felipe Villanueva: Tercera Mazurka Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Album: Salon Mexicano Cedille 132 Music: 4:13

Francis Poulenc: Sonata No. 1 FP 119: 1. Allegro con fuoco Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:30

Richard Heuberger arr. Fritz Kreisler: Midnight Bells from Der Opernball Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:19

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne & Cortege Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:21

Anatol Kos-Anatolsky: Kolomiyka from the ballet Soychyne Krylo ("The Jay's Wing") Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 2:30

Johannes Brahms: Sonata No. 1 in G major, Op. 78: 1. Vivace ma non troppo Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:32

Percy Grainger arr. Fritz Kreisler: Molly on the Shore Daniel Dastoor, violin; Chris Soong, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Music Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 2:57

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

10:02:28 Modest Mussorgsky "Intermezzo in modo classico" Russian State Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov RCA 68406-2 Without The Sun: Works For Orchestra 7:48

10:10:16 Anatol Liadov "Kikimora (Russian Folk Tale)," Op 63 Mexico City Phil/Enrique Batiz ASV CDDCA-657 The Enchanted Lake & Other Orchestral Works 8:39

10:19:55 Anatol Liadov "Baba-Yaga (Russian Folk Tale)," Op 56 Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev DG 447084-2 The Enchanted Kingdom 3:35

10:23:30 Peter Tchaikovsky "Sleeping Beauty", Op. 66 Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev DG 457634-2 (2) The Sleeping Beauty 1:45

10:25:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 16 in B-Flat, K. 570 Mikhail Pletnev, p Mel/BMG 25181-2 Pletnev: Tchaikovsky, Shchedrin, Prokofiev, Mozart 27:36

10:54:51 Anon 13th c, French "Danse" Pro Arte Recorder Ensemble Lyrichord LEMS-8030 The Recorder 1:42

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 101 in D, "Clock" St Luke's Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc CD-80311 Haydn: Symphony No. 101 'The Clock'/ Symphony No. 104 'London' 26:59

11:34:06 Georges Auric "La Belle et la Bete" (1948) Moscow Sym/Adriano Marco Polo 8.223765 AURIC : La Belle et la Bete 1:26

11:36:32 Darius Milhaud "La cheminee du Roi Rene," Op 205 Danish National Symphony Wind Quintet Naxos 8.557356 French Music for Wind Quintet 12:49

11:49:21 Arthur Honegger "Mermoz" (1943) Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson DG 435438-2 N/A 7:57

11:57:18 Georges Auric "La Belle et la Bete" (1948) Moscow Sym/Adriano Marco Polo 8.223765 AURIC : La Belle et la Bete 1:49

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - This week, we are treated to iconic performances from the late Romantic period including Amy Beach’s swoon-worthy Romance, Cassado’s dance suite for solo cello, and Fauré's devastatingly beautiful Élégie on alto saxophone. We also meet a clarinetist who speaks about spending time in nature in his home state of Washington and a 15-year-old double bassist with a wide range of interests, including making people feel comfortable with classical music.

Laura Wang, 18, Violin, from Lexington, Massachusetts (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23 by Amy Beach (1867-1944) (6:09)

Aydin Iqbal, 17, Clarinet, from Bellevue, Washington Première Rhapsodie for Clarinet and Piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) (7:50)

Maereg Million, 15, Double Bass, from Wayland, Massachusetts Chanson Triste, Op. 2 by Serge Koussevitzky (1874-1951) (4:06)

Excerpt from A Child is Born by Thad Jones Performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Sanket Vankayalapati, 17, Saxophone, from Weston, Massachusetts Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), arr. James M. Guthrie (b. 1953) (6:16)

Benjamin Smith, 18, Cello, from Columbia, Missouri (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Suite for Cello Solo - III. Intermezzo e Danza Finale by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966) (5:43)

Reprise of Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23 by Amy Beach Performed by Laura Wang and Peter Dugan

12:58:58 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Air (1773) Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 0:46

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

13:00:39 William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 7:17

13:08:26 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances Op 59 (1957) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 8:39

13:18:44 William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905) BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66848 20:32

13:40:09 Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 D 593/2 (1817) Maria João Pires, piano Deutsche Gram 427769 5:54

13:48:00 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1945) Jascha Heifetz, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic Alfred Wallenstein RCA 7963 21:41

14:11:00 Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b S 178 (1853) André Watts, piano Sony 62664 28:31

14:39:59 Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014) Voces8 Decca 29601 4:43

14:46:12 Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds Op 6 (1888) Gianluca Luisi, piano Chantilly Quintet Naxos 570790 9:54

14:56:31 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Gavotte Op 112 (1919) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:22

15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts

Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra/ Donald Runnicles; Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont Overture Op 84

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 15

16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt

Washington Saxophone Quartet

J. B. Singelée: Premier Quatour, Op. 53 (1857) Finale

Bob Mintzer: Saxophone Quartet No. 3 (2001)

Jean Absil: Suite on Popular Romanian Themes Op 90 (1956)

Samuel Barber (arr J. van der Linden): Adagio Op 11 (1936)

Michael Nyman: Songs for Tony (1993)

Pat Metheny: In Her Family (1987)

Preview: Peter Kolkay

Henri Dutilleux: Sarabande et Cortège

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The E. M. Forster Trilogy

Richard Robbins: A Room with a View: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz (Angel/EMI 28596) 17:09

Richard Robbins: Maurice: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 15:44

Richard Robbins: Howard’s End: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 18:02

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Last Words (and Music) - We turn our attention to some of the last songs written by 13 giants of the American theater: Gershwin, Porter, Arlen, Kern, Rodgers, Hammerstein and more. An hour of fascinating and often deeply personal words and music

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:10 George Gershwin-Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay Gene Kelly Gene Kelly at MGM Rhino R272437

18:04:01 00:02:31 Irving Berlin Wait Until You're Married Liz Larsen, Sal Viviano Unsung Irving Berlin Varese Sarabanda VSD2-5632

18:06:56 00:02:09 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Edelweiss Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:09:19 00:04:22 R.Rodgers-M.Charnin You Could Not Please Me More George Hearn, Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay 05288-13602

18:13:35 00:01:13 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Time Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay 05288-13602

18:15:42 00:02:30 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Come In, Mornin' Arthur Siegel, Denise Nolan Kurt Weill Revisited Painted Smiles PS1359

18:18:08 00:03:39 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson River Chanty Steven Kimbrough Kurt Weill: This Is the Life Arabesque 26724-06579

18:22:03 00:02:37 Charles Strouse-Alan Jay Lerner Dance a Little Closer Liz Robertson, Len Cariou Dance a Little Closer -- Original B'way Cast TER CDTER1174

18:25:03 00:03:28 Sigmund Romberg-Leo Robin My Heart Won't Say Goodbye David Atkinson The Girl in Pink Tights -- Origina B'way Cast DRG DRG19019

18:29:41 00:03:40 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill When It Happens to You Lynne Winterseller Unsung Musicals Varese Sarabande VSD5564

18:33:54 00:03:01 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Nobody Else but Me Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2

18:37:11 00:06:42 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart To Keep My Love Alive Vivienne Segal A Connecticut Yankee -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013560

18:44:35 00:01:45 Cole Porter Wouldn't It Be Fun? George Hall Aladdin -- TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:46:48 00:02:44 Harold Arlen I Had a Love Once Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly: Rare Songs by Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD2401

18:49:53 00:02:25 Yip Harburg-Phi Springer Time, You Old Gypsy Man Yip 18:52:25 00:00:35 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:11 00:03:44 R.Rodgers-Martin Charnin Every Day Comes Something Beautiful Sally Ann Howes, George Hearn I Remember Mama -- Studio Cast Jay 05288-13602

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:43 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' S 97 (1848) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 15:35

19:20:21 Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 33:20

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Elim Chan, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45

22:00 OVATIONS: Heidi Skok, contralto; John Simmons, piano; Randal Fusco, piano

George Frideric Handel: Partenope: Furibondo (Arsace)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Weiche, Wotan! Weiche (Erde)

Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder

Matthew C. Saunders: Short Psalms

Richard Rogers: The Sound of Music: Climb Ev’ry Mountain

Jill Jackson-Miller and Sy Miller: Let There Be Peace on Earth

23:25 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:25:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 (1912) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 6:20

23:31:38 John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:25

23:37:08 Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens (1610) Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 8:30

23:45:39 Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting Op 53 # 1 (1890) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 4:28

23:50:15 Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 3:28

23:53:45 Traditional: The Water is Wide Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:01

23:56:46 Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911) Stefan Welsch, cello Naxos 551438 3:01

