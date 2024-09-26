On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
A Preview of BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's 15th Season
[Airdate: September 27, 2024]
This year the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 15th anniversary season. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Conductor and Artistic Director Daniel Meyer about the upcoming season which begins on October 5.
Threads of Time, Struggle and Hope
with Neil Mueller, trumpet
Saturday, October 5
Interlaced Brilliance and Love
with James Thompson, violin
Saturday, November 23
Tapestry of Virtuosity and Folklore
with Afendi Yusuf, clarinet & Amy Zoloto, basset horn
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Knitted Voices of Justice and Faith: I Believe!
With Cleveland Chamber Choir & Katherine Jolly, soprano
Saturday, May 17