© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

A Preview of BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's 15th Season

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published September 26, 2024 at 2:41 PM EDT
Photograph of Conductor Daniel Meyer
Kristi Hedberg
Conductor Daniel Meyer

[Airdate: September 27, 2024]

This year the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 15th anniversary season. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Conductor and Artistic Director Daniel Meyer about the upcoming season which begins on October 5.

Threads of Time, Struggle and Hope
with Neil Mueller, trumpet
Saturday, October 5

Interlaced Brilliance and Love
with James Thompson, violin
Saturday, November 23

Tapestry of Virtuosity and Folklore
with Afendi Yusuf, clarinet & Amy Zoloto, basset horn
Saturday, March 1, 2025

Knitted Voices of Justice and Faith: I Believe!
With Cleveland Chamber Choir & Katherine Jolly, soprano
Saturday, May 17
Arts & Culture
John Mills
See stories by John Mills