A Preview of BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's 15th Season

[Airdate: September 27, 2024]

This year the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 15th anniversary season. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Conductor and Artistic Director Daniel Meyer about the upcoming season which begins on October 5.

Threads of Time, Struggle and Hope

with Neil Mueller, trumpet

Saturday, October 5

Interlaced Brilliance and Love

with James Thompson, violin

Saturday, November 23

Tapestry of Virtuosity and Folklore

with Afendi Yusuf, clarinet & Amy Zoloto, basset horn

Saturday, March 1, 2025