5 things to do in NEO: Mural Fest Canton, Ingenuity Fest and more

Mural Fest

Check out a new outdoor gallery of murals Saturday in Downtown Canton. Mural Fest Canton features 14 murals painted by local artists such as Derin Fletcher, Ron Copeland and Kat Francis. Celebrate the public unveiling of the murals with live music and food trucks from noon to 6 p.m. at 4th Street NE between Walnut and Cherry avenues.



Ingenuity Fest

All things flight-related are explored this weekend at the 20th annual Ingenuity Fest in Cleveland's St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. Enjoy music, sculpture, dance, aerial performance, hands-on activities and more relating to this year’s theme: Era of Ascent. The showcase of Northeast Ohio artistry starts Friday at 6 p.m. and continues through Sunday at 6 p.m. at IngenuityLabs in the Hamilton Collaborative.



‘Into the Woods’

Fairy tales are not what they seem in “Into the Woods,” composed by Stephen Sondheim and scripted by James Lapine. Great Lakes Theater opens its season with the Tony Award-winning musical, directed by Victoria Bussert. Venture to a performance Friday through Nov. 10 at the Hanna Theatre in Playhouse Square.



‘The Masque of the Night’

Rubber City Theatre in Akron welcomes an off-Broadway company to present a rendition of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” with live music. “The Masque of the Night” by New Place Players condenses the story into a one-hour production. Catch an evening performance Friday or Saturday at 7 p.m. or a matinee Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.



Euclid Beach nostalgia

Step aboard the Rocket Ship Car at the 19th annual remembrance event of Euclid Beach Park Sunday in Cleveland. The amusement park closed in 1969, but Remembering the Sights & Sounds of Euclid Beach Park will conjure memories of a bygone pastime with Humphrey popcorn balls, historic displays and a car show featuring what people would have driven to the park. Visit 1-5 p.m. at the current Euclid Beach Park, now a part of the Cleveland Metroparks.