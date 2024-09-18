Chanticleer Sings "Music of a Silent World"

[Airdate: September 19, 2024]

On Tuesday, September 24, Cleveland Chamber Music Society will present the ensemble Chanticleer in a program called "Music of a Silent World. WCLV's John Mills caught up with tenor and Assistant Music Director Matthew Mazzola and countertenor Tavian Cox to preview the program.

Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents

Chanticleer: Music of a Silent World

Tuesday, September 24 @ 7:30 p.m.

Disciples Church, Mayfield Heights

Pre-concert talk with David Rothenberg at 6:30 p.m.

