WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Chanticleer Sings "Music of a Silent World"

John Mills
Published September 18, 2024 at 3:24 PM EDT
Chanticleer

[Airdate: September 19, 2024]

On Tuesday, September 24, Cleveland Chamber Music Society will present the ensemble Chanticleer in a program called "Music of a Silent World. WCLV's John Mills caught up with tenor and Assistant Music Director Matthew Mazzola and countertenor Tavian Cox to preview the program.

Cleveland Chamber Music Society presents
Chanticleer: Music of a Silent World
Tuesday, September 24 @ 7:30 p.m.
Disciples Church, Mayfield Heights
Pre-concert talk with David Rothenberg at 6:30 p.m.
John Mills
