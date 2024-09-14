WCLV Program Guide 09-15-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Igor Stravinsky "Ragtime" Jenny Lin, p

Michael Haydn Horn Concertino in D Barry Tuckwell, fh; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Igor Stravinsky "Petrouchka" Lomazov-Rackers Piano Duo

Franz Joseph Haydn Violin Concerto in C, H VIIA:1 Marc Destrube, v; Pacific Baroque Orch

Anna Amalie Erwin und Elmire Heike Porstein, s; Thuringisches Kammerorchester Weimar/Martin Hoff

Louis Moreau Gottschalk "The Battle Cry of Freedom," Op 55 Alan Mandel, p

Ungar "Ashokan Farewell" Jay Ungar, Matt Glaser, Evan Stover, fiddles; Russ Barenberg, MMason, g

Edward Joseph Collins Daughter of the South Royal Scottish National Orch/Marin Alsop

Georges Bizet Symphony in C, "Roma" Orch de Bordeaux Aquitaine/Roberto Benzi

Frederic Chopin Polish Songs, Op. 74 Claudie Verhaeghe, s; Jean Micault, p

Erich Wolfgang Korngold "Die tote Stadt," Op. 12 Thomas Hampson, br; Munich Radio Orch/Fabio Luisi

Erich Wolfgang Korngold "Die tote Stadt," Op. 12 Linz Bruckner Orch/Caspar Richter

Erich Wolfgang Korngold "Violanta," Op. 8 BBC Phil/Matthias Bamert

Erich Wolfgang Korngold "Das Wunder der Heliane," Op. 20 (1926) Linz Bruckner Orch/Caspar Richter

Erich Wolfgang Korngold "Violanta," Op. 8 Austrian Radio Orch/Max Schonherr

Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto #2 in E-Flat, Op 32 Dana Protopopescu, p; BRTN Phil/Alexander Rahbari

Robert Schumann "Romanzen fur Frauenstimmen", Op. 69 Stuttgart Radio Cho/Rupert Huber

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johannes Brahms Two Songs for Alto with Viola and Piano, Op 91 Cecil Aronowitz, vi; Janet Baker, ms; Andre Previn, p

Camille Saint-Saens Piano Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 22 Cecile Licad, p; London Phil/Andre Previn

Jacques Offenbach "Gaite Parisienne" Pittsburgh Sym Orch/Andre Previn

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio in b, K. 540 Tom Beghin, forte-p

Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Strings, Op 3 I Fiamminghi/Rudolf Werthen

George Frideric Handel "Sound an Alarm" Chicago Brass Quintet

Franz Schubert "Die Zwillingsbruder," D 647 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br; Bavarian State Opera Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch

Franz Schubert "Die Zwillingsbruder," D 647 Toscana Orch/Donato Renzetti

Franz von Suppe "Franz Schubert" Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter

Antonin Dvorak Piano Trio No. 1 in B-Flat, Op. 21 Lanier Trio

Frederick Delius Part song, "Fruhlingsanbruch" City of Birmingham Sym Cho/Simon Halsey

Edvard Grieg "Peer Gynt" Suite No. 1, Op. 46 St John's, Smith Square, Orch/John Lubbock

David Monrad Johansen "Pictures from Nordland" Suite #1, Op 5 Leif Ove Andsnes, p

Edouard Lalo "Rapsodie norvegienne" (1879) Ruggiero Ricci, v; Radio Luxembourg Orch/Louis de Froment

Claude Debussy "Fantaisie" for Piano and Orchestra (1889) Aldo Ciccolini, p; ORTF National Orch/Jean Martinon

Pierre Phalese "Fantasia" The King's Noyse/David Douglass

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 (1741)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 5 'I will magnify thee' (1718)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Remembering Rachel - A tribute to the extraordinary Canadian composer and performer, Rachel Laurin (1961-2023)

RACHEL LAURIN: Prelude & Fugue in f, Op. 45 Rachel Laurin (1917-1988 Casavant/Church of Saint Anne, Ottawa, Canada)

LAURIN: Omaggio Festivo, Op. 89, fr Douze courtes pièces, Vol. 6). DANIEL FICARRI (b. 1996): Prelude in D.

MAX REGER (1873–1916): Toccata & Fugue in a, fr Zwölf Stücke, Op. 80, nos. 11/12.

LAURIN: Berceuse à Pierre, Op. 61 (fr Douze courtes pièces, Vol. 6).

RAYMOND DAVELUY (1926–2016): Sonata No.7 (III. Tempo di minuetto (Hommage à Haydn) Rachel Laurin (1960 Casavant/Cathedral of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Celebrating Sir John - “A Rutter Festival of Music” on this edition of With Heart and Voice will capture the essence and variety of John Rutter’s contributions to sacred music, as we celebrate his recent knighthood! Join Peter DuBois for the festivities

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 153 'Schau, lieber Gott, wie meine Feind' (1724)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'The Hurdy-Gurdy Men' (1791)

Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances (1824)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1873)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages et la Fürstemberg' (1773)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet: Movement 1 Lento molto The Knights Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Allison Toltz calling from Montreal, Canada

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet No. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89 Molto Moderato Fine Arts Quartet

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Jessie Montgomery: Divided, for cello and orchestra Tommy Mesa, cello; Greenwich Symphony Orchestra; Stuart Malina, conductor Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, Greenwich, CT

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from Petrushka Ilya Shmukler, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, TCU Van Cliburn Concert Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Benjamin Krause: Origin Stories (world premiere) Atlanta Chamber Players Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor

Franz Schubert: Symphony No.6 ‘Little C Major’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 14 in c-Sharp Op 131—Takacs Quartet

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, David Afkham, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/27/2024

Unsuk Chin: subito con forza

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18

Claude Debussy: Etude for the Eight Fingers (encore)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January, 2021 - It’s From the Top’s Annual “Where are They Now” show this week with host, Peter Dugan catching up with musicians who’ve been on the program to find out what they’ve been doing lately and to hear the fantastic music they’ve been making. We revisit two violinist alums who are now a part of the award winning Calidore String Quartet, we speak to an alum harpist who’s founded her own non-profit and we’ll enjoy a thrilling new work for cello

Pianist Lindsay Garritson originally on From the Top at the age of 10 during its first season performs the Anna Landa Preludes, Mvt. II “Filligree”, Mvt. VII. “Divertissement” and Mvt. 12 “Chorale” by Carl Vine from her album “Aphorisms, Piano Music of Carl Vine.”

Cellist Khari Joyner originally on From the Top in 2009 at the age of 17, performs “PetrolMusic” by Khari Joyner from Khari’s album “CelLocomotion”

Violinist Doori Na originally on From the Top in 2006 at the age of 14, performs “Granadina” from Chants d'Espagne (Songs from Spain) by the Joaquín Nin and “Cavatina” from Suite, Op 3 for Violin and Piano by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor with pianist Jason Nong.

Harpist Angelica Hairston originally on From the Top in 2008 at the age of 18, performs Musical Branches by Maurice Draughn in a harp trio with harpists Mason Morton and Charles Overton.

Violinists Ryan Meehan and Jeffrey Meyers, both originally on the show at the age of 17 in 2007 and 2006 respectively, alumni members of the Calidore Quartet which also features violist Jeremy Berry and cellist Estelle Choi, perform String Quartet No. 3, Op.41, Mvt IV Finale by Robert Schumann.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Anthem; Kaddish Prayer (2005; 2007) San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Dorian Gray (1995 rev. 2010) Jason Vieaux, guitar

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997) — Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon Solaris Woodwind Quintet

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Understanding the CMSD School Levy - Panel

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Traditional: Little Red Bird

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mein Jesu (1736)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 17 (1835)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

