Frank Peter Zimmermann Plays Schumann

[Airdate: September 18, 2024]

The Cleveland Orchestra's 2024-2025 season opens on Thursday, September 19. Between symphonies by Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky is the rarely-performed violin concerto of Robert Schumann. Joining The Cleveland Orchestra for that performance is Frank Peter Zimmermann, who spoke with WCLV's John Mills from his home in Cologne.

Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique

September 19 and 22

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1, “Classical”

R. SCHUMANN Violin Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 6, “Pathétique”