WCLV Program Guide 09-11-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Liszt "Annees de pelerinage:" 1st Year, Switzerland (1848-54) Jerome Rose, p

Hans Huber Serenade #1 in E, Op 86, "Summer Nights" Stuttgart Phil/Jorg-Peter Weigle

Zoltan Kodaly "Summer Evening" Orpheus Chamber Orch

Bela Bartok "Hungarian Sketches" Chicago Sym/Sir Georg Solti

Bela Bartok Ten Easy Pieces Jeno Jando, p

Heinrich Schutz Psalmen Davids (1619) Cantus Colln; Musica Fiata

Johann Friedrich Fasch Suite in D Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Guttler

Rene Gerber "Petit concert" Craiova Phil/Modest Cichirdan

Joseph Boudin de Boismortier "Concerto pour Zampogna" Le Concert Spirituel/Herve Niquet

Nicolas Chedeville "Amusement militaire" Francoise Bois Poreur, hurdy-gurdy; Mario Ruskin, hc; Andre Gabriel, musette de cour

John Phillip SOUSA Wisconsin Forward Forever March Royal Artillery Band/Keith Brion

John Phillip SOUSA The Belle of Chicago Razumovsky Sym Orch/Keith Brion

Frederick Converse Violin Sonata in A, Op 1 Kevin Lawrence, v; Phillip Bush, p

Roy Harris Piano Sonata, Op 1 (1928) Geoffrey Burleson, p

John Cage Sonata #5 for Prepared Piano Joshua Pierce, p

Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto in e (unfinished) Jennifer Eley, p; English Chamber Orch/Sayard Stone

Felix Mendelssohn "Anfang und Ende" Ana-Marija Markovina, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Niccolo Piccinni Aria, "O notte o dea del mistero" Janet Baker, ms; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Christoph Willibald Gluck Ballet, "Alessandro (Les Amours d'Alexandre et de Roxane)" Musica Antiqua Koln/Reinhard Goebel

Christoph Willibald Gluck "Orpheus and Eurydice" Croft, Delunsch, Harousseau, Les Musiciens du Louvre/Minkowski

Victor Herbert Cello Concerto #2 in e, Op 30 Lynn Harrell, vc; St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

Victor Herbert "Babes in Toyland" Tubadours

Andrew York "Pacific Coast Highway" Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Aaron Copland "Rodeo" Modern Mandolin Quartet

Elie Siegmeister Western Suite (1945) Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Friedrich Dotzauer String Quintet in d, Op 134 V Beths, v; J Gatwood, v; L Rautenberg, vi; A Bylsma, vc; K Slowik, vc

Friedrich Silcher Chorus, "Mein Maidle" Teisendorf Mens' Chorus/Ernst Gruber

Claude Debussy "etudes," Bk 2 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p

Francois-Joseph Gossec Symphonie a 17 parties Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana/Diego Fasolis

Ernest John Moeran "In the Mountain Country" Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley

Edward MacDowell "Lamia," Symphonic Poem, Op 29 London Sym/Kenneth Klein

Edward MacDowell "Woodland Sketches", Op 51 James Barbagallo, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire from Act 3 (1691)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place (1868)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' (1854)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Sammy Fain: I'll Be Seeing You (1938)

Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918)

Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' (1739)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Cole Porter: Anything Goes: Overture (1934)

Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Earle Hagen: Harlem Nocturne (1939)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Basil Poledouris: The Hunt for Red October: Hymn to the Red October (1990)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Juan Tizol: Caravan (1936)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta (1947)

Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite (1954)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite (1942)

Anton Rubinstein: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1864)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alfred Newman: How to Marry a Millionaire: Fanfare & Street Scene (1950)

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main Title & 'The Larrabee Estate' (1954)

Ferdinand Ries: Piano Trio in c (1826)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

Arthur Honegger: Pacific 231 (1923)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me

Traditional: Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Between Two Worlds: Main Title & Mother and Son (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 (1714)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

Max Steiner: The Big Sleep: Love Themes (1946)

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign forever (1739)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio (1797)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls (2002)

20:00 OVATIONS: Western Reserve Chorale; David Gilson, Artistic Director; Marian Vogel, soprano; Brian Keith Johnson, baritone

Johannes Brahms: Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)

21:30 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem (1888)

George Frideric Handel: L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato: Sweet Bird (1740)

Waldemar Henrique: Boi-Bumba (1956)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Traditional: A la claire fontaine

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

