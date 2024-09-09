WCLV Program Guide 09-10-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Johann Sebastian Bach Fantasia in c, BWV 906 Andrew Appel, hc
Johann Sebastian Bach "Brandenburg" Concerto No. 2 in F, BWV 1047 Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman
Paul Le Flem Piano Quintet in e (1905) Alain Jacquon, p; Louvigny Quartet
Josquin Des Prez Chanson, "Ce povre/Pauper sum ego" King's Singers
Robert Schumann Romances and Ballades, Op. 67 Stuttgart Radio Cho/Rupert Huber
Clara Schumann Piano Sonata in g Jozef De Beenhouwer, p
Franz Waxman "Tristan and Isolde" Fantasy Mark Kaplan, v; Cristina Ortiz, p
Richard Wagner "Tristan und Isolde" Heinz Holliger, ob's
Richard Wagner "Tristan und Isolde" Cincinnati Sym Orch/Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Giovanni Kapsberger Corrente II Paul O'Dette, l
Edward Elgar "Severn Suite", Op 87 Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves
Luigi Boccherini Oboe Quintet in d, Op. 55/6 Lajos Lencses, ob; Parisii Quartet
William Alwyn "Seven Irish Tunes" Royal Liverpool Phil/David Lloyd-Jones
Doreen Carwithen "Suffolk Suite" London Sym Orch/Richard Hickox
Rebecca Clarke Piano Trio Clementi Trio
Jeremiah Clarke Suite in D Edward Carroll, tr; William Neil, o
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Adolphe-Charles Adam "La Poupee de Nuremberg" Munich Radio Orch/Kurt Redel
Adolphe Adam "La jolie fille de Gand" Queensland Sym/Andrew Mogrelia
Georges Bizet "La jolie fille de Perth" Suite Orch de Paris/Daniel Barenboim
Stephen Foster Song, "Beautiful Dreamer" Charles Stier, cl; Molly Newton, p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Sonata in F, K. 377 Andrew Smith, v; Joshua Pierce, p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Canon, "Cantate Domino" Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt
French Anon 15th c "L'Homme armee" Calliope
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 1 in e, Op. 1 Russian State Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov
Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in B-Flat, Op. 1, No. 1 Delme String Quartet
Gilbert & Sullivan "Pineapple Poll" Royal Phil/Charles Mackerras
William Williams Sonata, "In Imitation of Birds" Ganassi Consort
Camille Saint-Saens "Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals)" Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson; Mikhail Rudy, Tzimon Barto, p's
5:29:31 Granville Bantock Comedy Overture: "The Frogs" (of Aristophanes, 1935) Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band/Major Peter Parkes
Marin Marais Viola da Gamba Suite in a Juan M Quintana, viga; Attilio Cremonesi, hc; Dolores Costoyas,theorbo
Claudio Monteverdi "Vespro della beata vergine" Michael Murray, o; Empire Brass
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)
John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part (1597)
Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
François Couperin: Suite No. 18: Le Tic-Toc-Choc (1722)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)
Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)
Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)
Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
Max Steiner: Dodge City: Suite (1939)
Manuel Ponce: Chanson from Guitar Sonata No. 3 (1927)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)
Jocelyn Chambers: Melting Point (2021)
François Schubert: The Bee (1850)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau (1738)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1875)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Scherzo from Guitar Quintet (1950)
Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp: Brasilado (1983)
José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)
Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Of Human Bondage: Nora's Theme (1934)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song (1914)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)
Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King's Row: Main Title (1942)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)
Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)
Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)
John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907)
Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)
Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
Charles Wilfrid Orr: A Cotswold Hill Tune (1939)
Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)
William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)
Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)