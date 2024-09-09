WCLV Program Guide 09-10-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Sebastian Bach Fantasia in c, BWV 906 Andrew Appel, hc

Johann Sebastian Bach "Brandenburg" Concerto No. 2 in F, BWV 1047 Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman

Paul Le Flem Piano Quintet in e (1905) Alain Jacquon, p; Louvigny Quartet

Josquin Des Prez Chanson, "Ce povre/Pauper sum ego" King's Singers

Robert Schumann Romances and Ballades, Op. 67 Stuttgart Radio Cho/Rupert Huber

Robert Schumann Romances and Ballades, Op. 67 Stuttgart Radio Cho/Rupert Huber

Clara Schumann Piano Sonata in g Jozef De Beenhouwer, p

Franz Waxman "Tristan and Isolde" Fantasy Mark Kaplan, v; Cristina Ortiz, p

Richard Wagner "Tristan und Isolde" Heinz Holliger, ob's

Richard Wagner "Tristan und Isolde" Cincinnati Sym Orch/Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Giovanni Kapsberger Corrente II Paul O'Dette, l

Edward Elgar "Severn Suite", Op 87 Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves

Luigi Boccherini Oboe Quintet in d, Op. 55/6 Lajos Lencses, ob; Parisii Quartet

William Alwyn "Seven Irish Tunes" Royal Liverpool Phil/David Lloyd-Jones

Doreen Carwithen "Suffolk Suite" London Sym Orch/Richard Hickox

Rebecca Clarke Piano Trio Clementi Trio

Jeremiah Clarke Suite in D Edward Carroll, tr; William Neil, o

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Adolphe-Charles Adam "La Poupee de Nuremberg" Munich Radio Orch/Kurt Redel

Adolphe Adam "La jolie fille de Gand" Queensland Sym/Andrew Mogrelia

Georges Bizet "La jolie fille de Perth" Suite Orch de Paris/Daniel Barenboim

Stephen Foster Song, "Beautiful Dreamer" Charles Stier, cl; Molly Newton, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Sonata in F, K. 377 Andrew Smith, v; Joshua Pierce, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Canon, "Cantate Domino" Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt

French Anon 15th c "L'Homme armee" Calliope

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 1 in e, Op. 1 Russian State Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in B-Flat, Op. 1, No. 1 Delme String Quartet

Gilbert & Sullivan "Pineapple Poll" Royal Phil/Charles Mackerras

William Williams Sonata, "In Imitation of Birds" Ganassi Consort

Camille Saint-Saens "Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals)" Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson; Mikhail Rudy, Tzimon Barto, p's

5:29:31 Granville Bantock Comedy Overture: "The Frogs" (of Aristophanes, 1935) Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band/Major Peter Parkes

Marin Marais Viola da Gamba Suite in a Juan M Quintana, viga; Attilio Cremonesi, hc; Dolores Costoyas,theorbo

Claudio Monteverdi "Vespro della beata vergine" Michael Murray, o; Empire Brass

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part (1597)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

François Couperin: Suite No. 18: Le Tic-Toc-Choc (1722)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: Gopak (1919)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Max Steiner: Dodge City: Suite (1939)

Manuel Ponce: Chanson from Guitar Sonata No. 3 (1927)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1880)

Jocelyn Chambers: Melting Point (2021)

François Schubert: The Bee (1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau (1738)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Scherzo from Guitar Quintet (1950)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp: Brasilado (1983)

José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 18 for Piano & Violin (1778)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Of Human Bondage: Nora's Theme (1934)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1878)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song (1914)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King's Row: Main Title (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings (1890)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Charles Wilfrid Orr: A Cotswold Hill Tune (1939)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)

