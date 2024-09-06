WCLV Program Guide 09-08-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Giuseppe Torelli Sinfonia con Tromba in D Sandro Verzari, tr; Ensemble/Flavio Colusso

Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in g, R 577, "per l'orchestra da Dresda" Freiburg Baroque Orch/Gottfried von der Goltz

Mily Balakirev Symphony #1 in C Royal Philharmonic Orch/Thomas Beecham

Alexander Scriabin Twelve Etudes, Op 8 Vladimir Sofronitski, p

Edvard Grieg Four Psalms, Op. 74 Malmo Chamber Cho/Dan-Olof Stenlund

Edvard Grieg Violin Sonata No. 1 in F, Op. 8 Augustin Dumay, v; Maria-Joao Pires, p

Ralph Vaughan Williams March, "Sea Songs "(1923) Bournemouth Sinfonietta/George Hurst

Ralph Vaughan Williams Partita for Double String Orchestra (1939-48) London Sym Orch/Bryden Thomson

Thomas Morley Madrigal, "Sing we and chant it!" King's Singers

Alexander Scriabin Etudes, Op 8 Chitose Okashiro, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 21 in A, K. 134 Prague Chamber Orch/Charles Mackerras

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Song, "Als Luise die Briefe," K. 520 Mitsuko Shirai, ms; Hartmut Holl, p

Serge Prokofiev "Romeo and Juliet" Suite No. 2, Op. 64ter Royal Scottish National Orch/Neeme Jarvi

Serge Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet," Op 64 Martha Argerich, p; Sergei Babayan, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Fisher Tull "Sarabande & Gigue" (1974) Ronald Caravan, sx; Sar-Shalom Strong, p

Georg Philipp Telemann Suite in G, "La Bizarre" Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York/Richard

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 Pieter Wispelwey, vc

John David Lamb "Three Antique Dances" Ronald Caravan, sx; Sar-Shalom Strong, p

Edmund Rubbra Sinfonietta, Op 163 City of London Sinfonia/Hans-Hubert Schonzeler

John Gay "The Beggar's Opera" Minstrelsy

Richard Wagner "Tannhauser" Hakan Hagegard, br; Ambrosian Singers, Philharmonia Orch/Marek Janowski

Richard Wagner "Die Feen" Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Edo de Waart

Richard Wagner "Parsifal" Berlin Phil/Daniel Barenboim

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in C, Op. 9, No. 1 Festetics String Quartet

Henry Purcell Trumpet and Organ Suite in d Maurice Andre, tr; Francois Houbart, o

Giovanni Gabrieli "Canzon Duodecimi Toni a 10" London Brass

Carl Maria von Weber "Grand Duo Concertant" in E-Flat, Op 48 Charles Neidich, cl; Robert Levin, forte-p

Arthur Foote String Suite in E, Op 63 London Sym/Kenneth Klein

Vaughan Williams English Folksong Suite Royal Liverpool Phil/John Wilson

Frank Bridge Song, "All things that we clasp" Janice Watson, s; Roger Vignoles, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite (1150)

Thomas Tallis: Missa Salve Intemerata (1540)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Ave Maria (1852)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Big Bruckner Bicentennial Blast - Celebrating one of the great Romantic Era symphonists, Anton Bruckner (1824-1896), whose music was in no little part inspired by his life as an organist

BRUCKNER: Prelude in E-flat (1837) Erwin Horn (1988 Klais/Frauenkirche, Nuremberg, Germany)

BRUCKNER (trans. Horn): Adagio-Allegro (i.), fr Symphony No. 5 in B-flat (1873) Hansjörg Albrecht (2020 Klais/St. Margaret’s Church, Munich, Germany)

BRUCKNER (trans. Albrecht): Abendzauber (1878) Hansjörg Albrecht (1913-2015 Rieger/Konzerthaus, Vienna, Austria)

JOHANNA DODERER: Bruckner Window (Pinus, 2021) Hansjörg Albrecht (2011-2019 Klais/St. Michael’s Church, Munich, Germany)

BRUCKNER (trans. Horn): Scherzo (iii.), fr Symphony No. 3 in d (1877) Hansjörg Albrecht (2003-2019 Klais/Church of St Peter, Munich, Germany)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: School Days - August and September beckon students back to school, and on the next With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share wonderful sacred music featuring choirs from secondary schools and colleges both in the US and the UK. Sharpen your pencils!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)

Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary (1695)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Exodus (1739)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite (1940)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985)

Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 (1799)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Kevin Puts: Credo: I. the Violin Guru of Katonah Miro Quartet

Ye Xiaogang: Sichuan Image (excerpts) Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra; Bian Zushan, conductor CNSMG, Chengdu City Concert Hall, China

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Gina Doorn calling from Los Alamos, NM

Leos Janacek: Jenufa - Act 1 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic; Charles Mackerras, conductor

Caroline Shaw: Microfictions, Volume 1 Caroline Shaw, reader; Miro Quartet La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

Nadia Boulanger: Vers la vie nouvelle (Toward a New Life) Lucy Mauro, piano

Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces for Cello and Piano Clive Greensmith, cello; Esther Park, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Movement 4-5 Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Juan Pablo Contreras: Mariachitlan Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jaime Martin, conductor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Louis Langrée, conductor; Martin Chalifour, violin; Joanne Pearce Martin, organ

Jonathon Bailey Holland: Assemble

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose suite

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celesta—Esa Pekka Salonen, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell: A live membership campaign program

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - We’re in Philadelphia where we meet a local teen composer who aspires to create more opportunities for fellow Black composers and learn how co-host Joseph Conyers, Philadelphia Orchestra’s principal bassist, is making an impact through his service to the community. We also hear a young violinist perform a phenomenal work by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery

Rhyuhn Green, 17, Piano, from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Symbiosis by Rhyuhn Green (b. 2006)

Gabriela Salvador Riera, 17, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Rhapsody No. 2 for solo violin by Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

Joshua Rascón, 18, Flute, from Greeley, Colorado (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Suite, Op.34 - III. Romance by Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937)

Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Peter Dugan and Joseph Conyers Adoration by Florence Price (1887-1953)

Eunice Park, 17, Harp, from Springfield, Virginia (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Aria in Classic Style by Marcel Grandjany (1891-1975)

Ethan Kim, 12, Guitar, from Herndon, Virginia Libra Sonatine - III. Fuoco by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Reprise of Symbiosis by Rhyuhn Green (b. 2006)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Serenade for String Orchestra (1893)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade Suite (1922)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 in d (1894)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Sloan: Ruminations Shawn Teichmer, alto saxophone; Rob Ferguson, marimba

Katherine O’Connell: Vermont Sonnets (1999) Lisa Rainsong, soprano; Dana McCormick, piano

Jeffrey Mumford: undiluted days Gramercy Trio

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters (2012) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Remarks from: James Zogby, President of the Arab American Institute

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Concerto after Torelli (1717)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Traditional: In dulci jubilo (1570)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'

Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)

