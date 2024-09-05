5 things to do in Northeast Ohio: Berea Arts Fest, Rubber City Jazz and Blues and more

Berea Arts Fest

Embrace local artistry at the Berea Arts Fest Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Front Street. This free event features a series of works for sale by different artists and has art projects for families to work on throughout the day. Food trucks are on the menu along with performances by Moises Borges and Dancing Wheels.

Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival

Saxophones and trombones return to Akron with the ninth annual Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival. Musicians such as Nick Paparone, Chris Coles and Dan Bruce perform at several different venues, like the Akron Art Museum, Baxter’s Speakeasy and more. The event runs Thursday through Saturday.



Trekking Through Autumn

Explore nature as Medina County puts on their annual Trekking Through Autumn. People who walk eight of the designated trails in Medina County can receive a backpack or a pin that marks their accomplishments. The trail walk begins September 1 and runs through November.



Dance Showcase

Northeast Ohio dancers put on a show Friday at the KeyBank State Theatre in Playhouse Square for this year’s Dance Showcase. Enjoy different styles of dances ranging from ballet to traditional West African dance. Performers include Cleveland Ballet, Inlet Dance Theatre and Djapo Cultural Arts Institute. The show starts at 7 p.m.



Q&A with Carrie Coon

Fans of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” will be happy to find out the Canton Palace Theatre and Massillon Museum are collaborating to bring in award-winning actress Carrie Coon. This event springs from the museum’s exhibit, “Gilding Northeast Ohio: Fashion and Fortune 1870-1900.” People will view an episode from “The Gilded Age” and participate in a question-and-answer session with Coon, who’s originally from Copley. This free, ticketed event is on Sunday at 1 p.m.