WCLV Program Guide 08-31-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Reinhold Gliere Taras Bulba (ballet, 1952) Odessa Phil/Hobart Earle
Mykola Lysenko Suite on Ukrainian Themes, Op 2 Anna Shelest, p
Xaver Scharwenka Piano Trio No. 1 in f-sharp, Op. 1 Seta Tanyel, p; Lydia Mortkovich, v; Colin Carr, vc
Reinhold Gliere Taras Bulba (ballet, 1952) Odessa Phil/Hobart Earle
Paul Hindemith Ploner Musiktag Tasmanian Sym/Werner Andreas Albert
Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 35 in B-Flat English Concert/Trevor Pinnock
Paul Hindemith Flute Sonata (1936) Keith Bryan, f; Karen Keys, p
John Phillip SOUSA The Dwellers in the Western World (1910) Razumovsky Sym Orch/Keith Brion
Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches, Op 51 Dallas Wind Sym/Frederick Fennell
Johann Sebastian Bach Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Vladimir Feltsman, p
Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.1 in a minor, BWV 1041 Moscow Virtuosi/Vladimir Spivakov, v
Johann Sebastian Bach Das Orgelbuchlein, BWV 599/644 Lionel Rogg, o (Silbermann instrument, Arlesheim, Switzerland)
Igor Stravinsky Symphony in Three Movements (1945) Philharmonia Orch/Robert Craft
Leopold Mozart Sinfonia in F New Zealand Chamber Orch/Donald Armstrong
Franz Xaver Mozart Song, Der Schmetterling auf einem Vergissmeinnicht Barbara Bonney, s; Malcolm Martineau, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym/Hiroshi Wakasugi
Richard Strauss Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz
Richard Strauss Salome, Op. 54 Minnesota Orch/Eiji Oue
Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym Orch/Hiroshi Wakasugi
Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin Bamberg Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher
Jean-Philippe Rameau La naissance d'Osiris Capella Savaria/Mary Terey-Smith
Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo in d St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Sergei Rachmaninoff Cello Sonata in g, Op. 19 Mstislav Rostropovich, vc; Alexander Deyukhin, p
Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite, Op. 11 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan
Maurice Ravel Song, Tripatos Elly Ameling, s; Rudolf Jansen, p
Gabriel Faure Pavane, Op 50 Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Edward Elgar Introduction and Allegro, Op 47 Lark String Quartet, San Francisco Ballet Orch/Jean-Louis LeRoux
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F, K. 459 Andreas Staier, fortepiano; Concerto Cologne
Ferruccio Busoni Duettino concertante after Mozart's K 459 Lyubov Bruk, p; Mark Taimanov, p
Andre Philidor Two Canons Nick Norton, tr; Anthony Plog, tr; Ensemble
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 Elmar Oliveira, violin; Principality of Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes
Ernesto Halffter Sonata: Homage to Domenico Scarlatti Andrew Rangell, piano
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz
Antonio Lauro Romanza Sharon Isbin, guitar
Antonio Restucci La disyuntiva Jose Antonio Escobar, guitar
Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 (reconstruction by Gonzalo X. Ruiz) Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett
Joaquin Rodrigo Concierto para una fiesta David Russell, guitar Naples Philharmonic Orchestra (of Florida) Erich Kunzel
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler & Fred Child
Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands, Op. 23: Germany San Francisco Ballet Orchestra; Martin West, conductor
Augusta Holmès: Irlande National Symphony Orchestra, Ireland; Lio Kuokman, conductor EBU, National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco calling from Attleboro, MA
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano
Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71 Giyeon Yoon, violin; Benjamin Loeb, piano; Alex Kerr, violin Collora Piano, Dallas, TX
Florence Price: Somebody's knockin' at yo do', from Negro Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 2 Adagio Jonathan Biss, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas Vol. 4 JB
Florence Price: Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY
Robert Schumann: Arabesque Jonathan Biss, piano
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff
10:00:00 Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym/Hiroshi Wakasugi MHS 514507-L N/A 5:12
10:05:12 Richard Strauss Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz Delos DE-3094 Strauss: Ein Heldenleben; Macbeth; Serenade in E flat major 9:36
10:14:48 Richard Strauss Salome, Op. 54 Minnesota Orch/Eiji Oue Reference Recordings RR-71-CD Exotic Dances From The Opera 9:41
10:24:29 Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym Orch/Hiroshi Wakasugi MHS 514507-L Strauss: Schlagobers, Ballet Music, Op. 70 1:40
10:26:09 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin Bamberg Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher Koch 3-6535-2 Ballet Suites 28:21
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:05:23 Edward Elgar Introduction and Allegro, Op 47 Lark String Quartet, San Francisco Ballet Orch/Jean-Louis LeRoux Arabesque Z-6723 Handel / Schoenberg / Spohr / Elgar - Works For String Quartet And Orchestra 14:59
11:20:22 John Dowland Lord Willoughbie's Welcome Home Nigel North, l L'Oiseau Lyre 452563-2 (12) Dowland: The Collected Works 1:27
11:21:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F, K. 459 Andreas Staier, fortepiano; Concerto Cologne Teldec 80676-2 Piano Concertos Nos. 18 & 19 25:29
11:47:18 Ferruccio Busoni Duettino concertante after Mozart's K 459 Lyubov Bruk, p; Mark Taimanov, p Philips 456736-2 (2) Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Lyubov Bruk and Mark Taimanov 7:11
11:54:29 Andre Philidor Two Canons Nick Norton, tr; Anthony Plog, tr; Ensemble Summit DCD-108 Colors Of The Baroque 1:38
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - We hear Clara Schumann performed on clarinet, a ferocious performance of Rachmaninoff, and a moving new cello work inspired by the pandemic. We also meet an 18-year-old who loves the euphonium so much that he's determined to make it a household name and a young woman who is making an impression on the double bass world
Jamie Park, 18, Double Bass, from Beachwood, OH 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo (4:57) Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)
Veronica Pavlovic, 17, Clarinet, from Seattle, WA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Three Romances, Op. 22 I. Andante molto (3:09) Clara Schumann (1819-1896), arr. for clarinet and piano by Max Opferkuch
Carter Medina, 17, Cello, from Lee’s Summit, MO SEVEN for Solo Cello (7:23) Andrea Casarrubios (b. 1988) Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Jahiem James, 18, Euphonium, from Winter Haven, FL (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Excerpts from Pantomime for Euphonium and Piano (3:04) Philip Sparke (b. 1951)
Isabelle Bruening, 18, Piano, from Newark, DE (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Etudes-tableaux, Op.33 I. Allegro non troppo (2:14) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)
Reprise of 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo Reinhold Glière
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture (1809)
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio in a (1891)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)
Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)
Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)
15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts
Bronfman plays Brahms
Yefim Bronfman with the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus Overture Op 43
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt
Montrose Trio
Peter Tchaikovsky: Trio in A minor, Op. 50
Preview: Arnaud Sussman, Paul Neubauer, David Finckel & Wu Han
Johannes Brahms: Movement 2 from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Franz Waxman – From Berlin to Hollywood
Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: Captains Courageous: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Franz Waxman: Objective, Burma: Parachute Drop—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: Humoresque: Fantasie on Wagner’s ‘Tristan und Isolde’—Nadia Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Leslie Stifelman, piano; London Symphony/Andrew Litton
Franz Waxman (arr John Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard: Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1999 on Stage -- A sample of 10 shows as the millennium approached ranging from the revival of Rodgers & Hart's "Babes in Arms" to the explosive rock musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," plus the extraordinary "Parade" starring Brent Carver
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Tobias Feldmann, violin; BBC Philharmonic, Anja Bihlmaier, conductor, from the 2024 BBC Proms
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61
Sarah Gibson: warp & weft
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in E minor
22:00 OVATIONS: CIM Faculty Recital, recorded 9/23/2023
Jason Vieaux, guitar; Bryan Dumm, cello
Maximo Diego Pujol (b. 1957): Preludio Triston, Tristango en Vos, Candombe en Mi
Jason Vieaux (b. 1973): December Etudes
Resistance is Low
Gavotte in Limbo
One More Blue Daydream
Telephone Game
Walking to Athens
Grow Up So Fast
John Williams (arr. G. Nestor) (b. 1932): Theme from “Schindler’s List”
Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959): Aria from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5
Radames Gnattali (1906-1988): Sonata for Guitar & Violoncello
23:20 QUIET HOUR
Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74 # 3 'Rider' (1793) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 6:21
Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 (1892) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 6:23
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 5:22
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790) Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:20
Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996) Paul Bateman, piano Czech National Symphony Paul Bateman Decca 4825281 5:18
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum (1924) Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 6:58
Franz Strauss: Nocturno Op 7 (1850) Peter Landgren, horn Elan 82260 6:50
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917) Orion Weiss, piano FHR 128 7:00
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp Op 117 # 3 (1892) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 5:51
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 (1726) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 4:39