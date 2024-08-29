WCLV Program Guide 08-31-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Reinhold Gliere Taras Bulba (ballet, 1952) Odessa Phil/Hobart Earle

Mykola Lysenko Suite on Ukrainian Themes, Op 2 Anna Shelest, p

Xaver Scharwenka Piano Trio No. 1 in f-sharp, Op. 1 Seta Tanyel, p; Lydia Mortkovich, v; Colin Carr, vc

Reinhold Gliere Taras Bulba (ballet, 1952) Odessa Phil/Hobart Earle

Paul Hindemith Ploner Musiktag Tasmanian Sym/Werner Andreas Albert

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 35 in B-Flat English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Paul Hindemith Flute Sonata (1936) Keith Bryan, f; Karen Keys, p

John Phillip SOUSA The Dwellers in the Western World (1910) Razumovsky Sym Orch/Keith Brion

Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches, Op 51 Dallas Wind Sym/Frederick Fennell

Johann Sebastian Bach Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Vladimir Feltsman, p

Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.1 in a minor, BWV 1041 Moscow Virtuosi/Vladimir Spivakov, v

Johann Sebastian Bach Das Orgelbuchlein, BWV 599/644 Lionel Rogg, o (Silbermann instrument, Arlesheim, Switzerland)

Igor Stravinsky Symphony in Three Movements (1945) Philharmonia Orch/Robert Craft

Leopold Mozart Sinfonia in F New Zealand Chamber Orch/Donald Armstrong

Franz Xaver Mozart Song, Der Schmetterling auf einem Vergissmeinnicht Barbara Bonney, s; Malcolm Martineau, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym/Hiroshi Wakasugi

Richard Strauss Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Richard Strauss Salome, Op. 54 Minnesota Orch/Eiji Oue

Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym Orch/Hiroshi Wakasugi

Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin Bamberg Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher

Jean-Philippe Rameau La naissance d'Osiris Capella Savaria/Mary Terey-Smith

Sergei Rachmaninoff Scherzo in d St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Sergei Rachmaninoff Cello Sonata in g, Op. 19 Mstislav Rostropovich, vc; Alexander Deyukhin, p

Jean Sibelius Karelia Suite, Op. 11 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Maurice Ravel Song, Tripatos Elly Ameling, s; Rudolf Jansen, p

Gabriel Faure Pavane, Op 50 Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Edward Elgar Introduction and Allegro, Op 47 Lark String Quartet, San Francisco Ballet Orch/Jean-Louis LeRoux

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F, K. 459 Andreas Staier, fortepiano; Concerto Cologne

Ferruccio Busoni Duettino concertante after Mozart's K 459 Lyubov Bruk, p; Mark Taimanov, p

Andre Philidor Two Canons Nick Norton, tr; Anthony Plog, tr; Ensemble

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 Elmar Oliveira, violin; Principality of Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

Ernesto Halffter Sonata: Homage to Domenico Scarlatti Andrew Rangell, piano

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz

Antonio Lauro Romanza Sharon Isbin, guitar

Antonio Restucci La disyuntiva Jose Antonio Escobar, guitar

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 (reconstruction by Gonzalo X. Ruiz) Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett

Joaquin Rodrigo Concierto para una fiesta David Russell, guitar Naples Philharmonic Orchestra (of Florida) Erich Kunzel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler & Fred Child

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands, Op. 23: Germany San Francisco Ballet Orchestra; Martin West, conductor

Augusta Holmès: Irlande National Symphony Orchestra, Ireland; Lio Kuokman, conductor EBU, National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco calling from Attleboro, MA

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71 Giyeon Yoon, violin; Benjamin Loeb, piano; Alex Kerr, violin Collora Piano, Dallas, TX

Florence Price: Somebody's knockin' at yo do', from Negro Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 2 Adagio Jonathan Biss, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas Vol. 4 JB

Florence Price: Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Robert Schumann: Arabesque Jonathan Biss, piano

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

10:00:00 Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym/Hiroshi Wakasugi MHS 514507-L N/A 5:12

10:05:12 Richard Strauss Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz Delos DE-3094 Strauss: Ein Heldenleben; Macbeth; Serenade in E flat major 9:36

10:14:48 Richard Strauss Salome, Op. 54 Minnesota Orch/Eiji Oue Reference Recordings RR-71-CD Exotic Dances From The Opera 9:41

10:24:29 Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym Orch/Hiroshi Wakasugi MHS 514507-L Strauss: Schlagobers, Ballet Music, Op. 70 1:40

10:26:09 Richard Strauss Dance Suite after Couperin Bamberg Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher Koch 3-6535-2 Ballet Suites 28:21

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:05:23 Edward Elgar Introduction and Allegro, Op 47 Lark String Quartet, San Francisco Ballet Orch/Jean-Louis LeRoux Arabesque Z-6723 Handel / Schoenberg / Spohr / Elgar - Works For String Quartet And Orchestra 14:59

11:20:22 John Dowland Lord Willoughbie's Welcome Home Nigel North, l L'Oiseau Lyre 452563-2 (12) Dowland: The Collected Works 1:27

11:21:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F, K. 459 Andreas Staier, fortepiano; Concerto Cologne Teldec 80676-2 Piano Concertos Nos. 18 & 19 25:29

11:47:18 Ferruccio Busoni Duettino concertante after Mozart's K 459 Lyubov Bruk, p; Mark Taimanov, p Philips 456736-2 (2) Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Lyubov Bruk and Mark Taimanov 7:11

11:54:29 Andre Philidor Two Canons Nick Norton, tr; Anthony Plog, tr; Ensemble Summit DCD-108 Colors Of The Baroque 1:38

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - We hear Clara Schumann performed on clarinet, a ferocious performance of Rachmaninoff, and a moving new cello work inspired by the pandemic. We also meet an 18-year-old who loves the euphonium so much that he's determined to make it a household name and a young woman who is making an impression on the double bass world

Jamie Park, 18, Double Bass, from Beachwood, OH 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo (4:57) Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)

Veronica Pavlovic, 17, Clarinet, from Seattle, WA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Three Romances, Op. 22 I. Andante molto (3:09) Clara Schumann (1819-1896), arr. for clarinet and piano by Max Opferkuch

Carter Medina, 17, Cello, from Lee’s Summit, MO SEVEN for Solo Cello (7:23) Andrea Casarrubios (b. 1988) Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Jahiem James, 18, Euphonium, from Winter Haven, FL (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Excerpts from Pantomime for Euphonium and Piano (3:04) Philip Sparke (b. 1951)

Isabelle Bruening, 18, Piano, from Newark, DE (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Etudes-tableaux, Op.33 I. Allegro non troppo (2:14) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Reprise of 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo Reinhold Glière

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture (1809)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio in a (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)

Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)

15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts

Bronfman plays Brahms

Yefim Bronfman with the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus Overture Op 43

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt

Montrose Trio

Peter Tchaikovsky: Trio in A minor, Op. 50

Preview: Arnaud Sussman, Paul Neubauer, David Finckel & Wu Han

Johannes Brahms: Movement 2 from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Franz Waxman – From Berlin to Hollywood

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Captains Courageous: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Objective, Burma: Parachute Drop—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Humoresque: Fantasie on Wagner’s ‘Tristan und Isolde’—Nadia Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Leslie Stifelman, piano; London Symphony/Andrew Litton

Franz Waxman (arr John Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard: Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1999 on Stage -- A sample of 10 shows as the millennium approached ranging from the revival of Rodgers & Hart's "Babes in Arms" to the explosive rock musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," plus the extraordinary "Parade" starring Brent Carver

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Tobias Feldmann, violin; BBC Philharmonic, Anja Bihlmaier, conductor, from the 2024 BBC Proms

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61

Sarah Gibson: warp & weft

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in E minor

22:00 OVATIONS: CIM Faculty Recital, recorded 9/23/2023

Jason Vieaux, guitar; Bryan Dumm, cello

Maximo Diego Pujol (b. 1957): Preludio Triston, Tristango en Vos, Candombe en Mi

Jason Vieaux (b. 1973): December Etudes

Resistance is Low

Gavotte in Limbo

One More Blue Daydream

Telephone Game

Walking to Athens

Grow Up So Fast

John Williams (arr. G. Nestor) (b. 1932): Theme from “Schindler’s List”

Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959): Aria from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5

Radames Gnattali (1906-1988): Sonata for Guitar & Violoncello

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74 # 3 'Rider' (1793) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 6:21

Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 (1892) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 6:23

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 5:22

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790) Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:20

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996) Paul Bateman, piano Czech National Symphony Paul Bateman Decca 4825281 5:18

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum (1924) Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 6:58

Franz Strauss: Nocturno Op 7 (1850) Peter Landgren, horn Elan 82260 6:50

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917) Orion Weiss, piano FHR 128 7:00

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp Op 117 # 3 (1892) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 5:51

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 (1726) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 4:39

