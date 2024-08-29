Charlotte Hu's Liszt Metamorphosis
Liszt Metamorphosis—Charlotte Hu, piano (PentaTone 259)
Taiwanese American pianist Charlotte Hu opened the 12 Annuel Philadelphia Young Pianists’ Academy Festival this summer playing the program contained on this digital-only release. The recital booklet contained this from the artist, “In this program, each piece is intricately connected and seamlessly linked to the next, making the whole album a journey. Liszt is portrayed here as a composer of transformation, from his spiritual late work to heartfelt lieder transcriptions, to storied Concert Etudes and virtuosically brilliant Spanish Rhapsody. This is a journey of metamorphosis of the soul and heart.”
Franz Liszt (1811-1886)
Les jeux d'eau à la Villa d'Este, from Années de pèlerinage, S. 163 — Troisième année
Five Lieder Transcriptions:
Leise flehen meine Lieder (F. Schubert)
Auf dem Wasser zu Singen (F. Schubert)
Ave Maria (F. Schubert)
Erlkönig (F. Schubert)
Widmung (R. Schumann)
Three Concert Études, S. 144:
Il lamento
La leggierrezza
Un sospiro
Rhapsodie espagnole, S. 254