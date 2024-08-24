WCLV Program Guide 08-25-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ludolf Nielsen From the Mountains, Op. 8 Danish Phil/Frank Cramer

Zdenek Fibich From the Mountains, Op 29 Tomas Visek, p

Wladyslaw Zelenski In the Tatra Mountains Sinfonia Varsovia/Grzegorz Nowak

Vitezslav Novak In the Tatra Mountains, Op 26 Royal Liverpool Phil/Libor Pesek

Kapralova Dubnova Preludia Suite, Op 13 Virginia Eskin, p

Giuseppe Verdi Simon Boccanegra Paata Burchuladze, b; La Scala Orch/Georg Solti

Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata #3 in d, Op 108 Georg Solti, p; Georg Kulenkampff, v

Franz von Suppe Poet and Peasant Vienna Phil/Georg Solti

Bela Bartok The Miraculous Mandarin, Op 19 London Sym Orch/Sir Georg Solti

Percy Grainger Beautiful Fresh Flower Jenny Lin, p

Antonio Soler Clavier Sonata #72 in f Maggie Cole, forte-p

Robert Schumann Introduction and Allegro Appassionato (Konzertstuck), Op. 92 Christian Zacharias, p; Lausanne Chamber Orch

Johannes Brahms Deutsche Volkslieder WoO 34 Die Singphoniker

Eduard Tubin Symphony #11, Unfinished Estonian State Sym Orch/Arvo Volmer

Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in b minor, D. 759, Unfinished Philharmonia/Guido Cantelli

Dietrich Buxtehude Chorale Prelude, Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ Nicholas Danby, o

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Cesar Franck Panis Angelicus Halle Orch and Cho/Maurice Handford

Joseph Jongen Concert a cinq Atlantic Sinfonietta

Olivier Messiaen Quatuor pour la fin du temps Trio Wanderer

Cesar Franck Danse lente (1885) Jean Hubeau, p

Maurice Durufle Three Dances, Op 6 Sydney Sym Orch/Jean-Pierre Jacquillat

Maurice Durufle Notre Pere, Op 14 Voices of Ascension Cho/Dennis Keene

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 6 in D, BWV 1012 Pablo Casals, vc

Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G, BWV 1049 Marlboro Festival Orch/Pablo Casals

Steve Reich Vermont Counterpoint Ransom Wilson, f

Arthur Foote Piano Quintet in a, Op 38 Da Vinci String Quartet, James Barbagallo, p

Leonard Bernstein Song cycle, I Hate Music Blanche Thebom, ms; Leonard Bernstein, p

Josef Lanner Ungarischer Galopp in F (c 1885) Vienna Biedermeier Ensemble

August Labitzky Furioso-Galopp, Op 24 Vienna Biedermeier Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach Pastorale in F, BWV 590 Simon Preston, o (Kreuzbergkirche, Bonn)

Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite, Op 19 Helsingborg Sym/Okko Kamu

Guillaume Dumanoir Suite du Ballet de Stockholm Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall

Ture Rangstrom Song, En Gammal Dansrytm Anne Sofie von Otter, ms, Bengt Forsberg, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

William Byrd: The Bells (1600)

Thomas Tallis: Salve intemerata (1525)

William Byrd: Mass for Four Voices (1592)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'The Fairie Round' (1599)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Naïs: Rigaudons (1748)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Diversions - Once more into the breach, and a further foray into some home-grown repertoire for the ‘King of Instruments’

CHARLES ZEUNER: Organ Concerto No. 1 L’Orchestre d’Trupiano/Karl Loveland; Stephen Pinel (1830 Appleton/Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY)

DAN LOCKLAIR: Ere long we shall see… Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra/Kirk Trevor; Gregory D’Agostino (1979 Rieger-Kloss/Radio Hall, Bratislava, Slovakia)

CHRISTOPHER HOH: Concertino Corona Czech Chamber Philharmonic Pardubice/Stanislav Vavrinek; Karel Maatinek (2004 Rieger-Kloss/Suk Hall, House of Music, Pardubice, Czech Republic)

BENJAMIN BOYLE: Toccata (iii.), fr Organ Concerto, Op. 14 –Hope College Orchestra/Richard Flippo; Huw Lewis (1928 Skinner/Memorial Chapel, Hope College, Holland, MI)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Visit to the Program Archive - This week the annual visit to the Program Archive and Richard Gladwell, the show’s creator and original host. From a program originally broadcast in February 2000, he shares music by Abraham Kaplan, Herbert Howells, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 94 'Was frag ich nach der Welt' (1724)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Concerto Grosso (1739)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Berceuse (1860)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A (1791)

Michael Sahl: Tango from the Exiles' Cafe (1984)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concertino (1816)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND Valerie Kahler & Fred Child

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: 4 African Dances, Op. 58: Movement 3 Allegro con brio Samuel Nebyu, violin; Bethany Brooks, piano

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade for Orchestra in A minor, Op. 33 Minnesota Orchestra; Thomas Sondergaard, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Baxter calling from Hastings, Nebraska

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano

Peteris Vasks: Fantasy for Violin and Strings, Vox amoris (Voice of Love) Nina Tso-Ning Fan, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Saint Paul, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18, No. 4 Movement 4. Allegro Miro String Quartet

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestucke, Op.73 Najee Greenlee, clarinet; Beilin Han, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84 Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No.1 Najee Greenlee, clarinet; Beilin Han, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Adolphus Hailstork: Three Smiles for Tracey Najee Greenlee, clarinet; Beilin Han, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – John Adams, conductor; Aaron Diehl, piano; Thomas Hooten, trumpet; Carolyn Hove, English horn

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

Timo Andres: Made of Tunes (premiere of an LA Phil commission)

Fats Waller: Viper's Drag (encore)

John Adams: City Noir (LA Phil commission)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring—Leonard Bernstein, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; COYO member Elena Ziegler, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/3/24

Valerie Coleman: Umoja

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in D minor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - We’re treated to the magical music of Classical masters Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, and Kreisler. Plus, an 18-year-old soprano finds inspiration in the history of the first African American Opera House in the United States in her hometown of Pittsburgh. And two teens tell us what it’s been like to leave their home countries to study music in New York and Los Angeles

Dániel Hodos, 18, Violin, originally from Budapest, Hungary and currently living in Los Angeles, CA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Marche miniature viennoise Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Amelia Reines, 17, Voice – Soprano, from Pittsburgh, PA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sure on This Shining Night (from Four Songs), Op. 13 No. 3 Samuel Barber (1910-1981), Lyrics by James Agee (1909-1955)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA Song Of The Lark Op. 39, No. 22 Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)

Ashley Chiang, 16, French Horn, originally from Taipei, Taiwan and currently living in New York City, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Horn and Piano in F Major, Op. 17, I. Allegro moderato Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Christopher Tillen, 18, Piano, from Weston, MA Paraphrase de concert sur Rigoletto de Verdi Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Peter Dugan, Piano French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816, Gigue Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA Caténaires Elliott Carter (1908-2012)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade after Plato's 'Symposium' (1954)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphony No. 1 in d (1901)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Seven Sides of a Crystal, for piano and stereo tape (1984) Peter Takács, piano

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007) Marisela Sager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn

Frank Wiley: Chamber Concerto (1980) Karel Paukert, harpsichord; Coventry Chamber Players

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Shaping the Success of the Circle - Kate Borders

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga: Sarabanda (1893)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 18 in c (1765)

George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)

Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella (1300)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp (1951)

