5 things to do in NEO: Nightlight shows ‘DÌDI,’ cartooning workshop and more

The Nightlight screens ‘DÌDI’ in Akron

The Nightlight’s feature film of the week, “DÌDI,” won an audience award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Oscar-nominated Sean Wang, the film follows the life of an Asian-American boy as he goes through his teenage years. This coming-of-age film is onscreen through August 29 in Akron.

Cartooning workshop in Massillon

Learn to draw with cartoonist Douglas Laubacher in a workshop hosted by the Massillon Museum. The pen and ink cartooning workshop teaches you how to draw using the same tools that cartoonists use to create their art. The workshop runs Saturday from 1-3 p.m. and is meant for adults and children over the age of eight. Registration is required.



'Beneath the Beautification' exhibit

Experience an exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art curated and created completely by teenagers. Students from the museum’s Currently Under Curation fellowship program chose 21 artworks that meant something to them personally in response to the question: “What is adornment?” The exhibit is on view through September 27.



Cuyahoga Valley juried art exhibit

Come support local artists as the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center puts on its 39th Annual Juried Exhibition. Those who come can expect to see a series of different art works in several different mediums, such as three-dimensional art, water-based art and photography. The exhibit is on view through September 5 in Cuyahoga Falls.



River Gallery show of ceramics

Enjoy a plethora of ceramic pieces by local artists at the River Gallery in Rocky River. This exhibit shows off the unique work of past recipients of the R. Guy Cowan scholarship, in memory of the ceramic artist and educator from the Cleveland Institute of Art. The exhibit is on view through September 21 at the Old Detroit Road gallery.