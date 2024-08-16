© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

The McGaffin Carillon Sends off Its Bells With a Concert Sunday Aug. 18

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published August 16, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT
Mikadun
/
Shutterstock

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with McGaffin carillonneur George Leggiero about the farewell concert and reception Sunday, Aug. 18 at 3, before the bells are sent back to the factory in the Netherlands for refurbishment. They will return in the spring. Click on the link for information about the location in University Circle, how to listen (including a livestream), the performers, and the repertoire.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
