The McGaffin Carillon Sends off Its Bells With a Concert Sunday Aug. 18
WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with McGaffin carillonneur George Leggiero about the farewell concert and reception Sunday, Aug. 18 at 3, before the bells are sent back to the factory in the Netherlands for refurbishment. They will return in the spring. Click on the link for information about the location in University Circle, how to listen (including a livestream), the performers, and the repertoire.