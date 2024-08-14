WCLV Program Guide 08-20-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Gilbert & Sullivan Pineapple Poll Royal Phil/Charles Mackerras
Arthur Sullivan Overture in C, In Memoriam Dublin RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny
Godfried Devreese In Memoriam Moscow Sym/Frederic Devreese
Peter Benoit Piano Concerto, Op 43b, Symphonic Tale Luc Devos, p; Royal Flanders Phil/Frederic Devreese
Alexander Scriabin Twelve Etudes, Op 8 Vladimir Sofronitski, p
Arnold Bax Cortege (1925) London Phil/Bryden Thomson
Arnold Bax Three Pieces for Small Orchestra (1928) English Chamber Orch/Jeffrey Tate
Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 1 in D, Op. 78 Qian Yin, v; Po-Chuan Chiang, p
Nikos Skalkottas 36 Greek Dances BBC Symphony/Nikos Christodoulou
Pablo de Sarasate Introduction and Tarantella, Op 43 Sarah Chang, v; Charles Abramovic, p
Paul Paray Tarantelle (1903) Flavio Varani, p
Franz von Suppe The Beautiful Galatea Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray
Franz von Suppe Humorous Variations on Was kommt dort von der Hoh? Slovak State Phil, Kosice/Alfred Walter
Cornelius Gurlitt Humorous Variations on Ach, du lieber Augustin Douglas Humphreys, p
Edward Elgar Enigma Variations, Op. 36 Cincinnati Sym/Paavo Jarvi
Ina Boyle Song, Roses Robin Tritschler, t; Iain Burnside, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Augusta Holmes Ludus pro Patria Metz Grand Est National Orch/David Reiland
Ernest Chausson Piano Trio in g, Op 3 Trio Solisti
Henry Purcell Amphitryon Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon
John Bull In Nomine IX Alan Feinberg, p
Barbirolli An Elizabethan Suite Berlin Phil/Sir John Barbirolli
Henry Purcell Amphitryon Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon
Reynaldo Hahn Song, L'Heure Exquise Susan Graham, ms; Roger Vignoles, p
Reynaldo Hahn Song, A Chloris Susan Graham, ms; Roger Vignoles, p
Andre Jolivet Flute Concerto (1949) Susan Milan, f; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox
4:19:24 Arthur Sullivan Symphony in E, The Irish Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves EMI/Ang CDM7-64726-2 N/A 35:49
Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado McLaughlin, Howells, Watson, s, Welsh National Opera Orch/Mackerras
Gioachino Rossini Plain-Chant Chinois Paolo Giacometti, p
Gang/Hao Violin Concerto, The Butterfly Lovers Gil Shaham, v; Singapore Sym/Lan Shui
Josef Hofmann Kaleidoskop, Op 40 Shura Cherkassky, p
Antonio Salieri Piccola serenata in B-Flat Il Gruppo di Roma
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Twelve German Dances, K. 586 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
11:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts
A Scottish Chapel
GTMF Orchestra /Donald Runnicles
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture
Felix Mendelssohn - Symphony No. 3 in a Op 56 'Scottish'
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d (1870)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Johann Pachelbel: Canon in D (1700)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)