WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Virginie Morel Huit etudes melodiques Marie Vermeulin, p

Georges Bizet Symphony in C French Radio Phil Orch/Charles Munch

Karol Kurpinski Two Huts Sinfonia Varsovia/Grzegorz Nowak

Andrzej Panufnik Old Polish Music: Divertimento after Janiewicz Polish Chamber Orch/Mariusz Smolij

Frederic Chopin Waltz in D-flat, Op.64 no.1, Minute Waltz Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischutz Leipzig Radio Choir, Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso

Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe Vienna State Opera Cho, Vienna State Opera Horns/Richard

Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Weber (1943) Israel Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme by Corelli, Op. 42 Jooyoung Kim, p

Arcangelo Corelli Concerto grosso in B-Flat, Op 6/11 I Musici

Alessandro A. Scarlatti Aria, Gia` il sole dal Gange Dmitri Hvorostovsky, br; St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

Francisco Tarrega Sueno David Russell, g

Isaac Albeniz Iberia, Book 1 Cincinnati Sym/Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Francisco Tarrega Isabel David Russell, g

Peter Tchaikovsky String Quartet No. 1 in D, Op. 11 Ying Quartet

Alexander Scriabin Twelve Etudes, Op 8 Chitose Okashiro, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Liszt Six Grand Etudes After Paganini Jooyoung Kim, p

Boris Blacher Variations on a Theme by Paganini, Op 26 (1947) Dresden Phil/Herbert Kegel

George Rochberg Caprice Variations Eliot Fisk, g

Nicolo Paganini Sonatas for Violin & Guitar, Op 3 Gil Shaham, v; Goran Sollscher, g

Amy Beach Violin Sonata in a, Op 34 Diane Pascal, v; Joanne Polk, p

Amy Beach From Grandmother's Garden, Op 97 Joanne Polk, p

Alexander Gretchaninoff Liturgy of the Holy Week, Op 58 Clare College Cho, Cambridge/Timothy Brown

Peter Tchaikovsky All Night Vigil, Op Clare College Cho, Cambridge/Timothy Brown

Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36 Royal Phil/Daniele Gatti

Josef Lanner Die Neapolitaner Waltzes, Op 107 Ensemble Wien

George Stoll Neapolitan Dance Orch/George Stoll

Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride Kollo, t; Berry, b; Bavarian Radio Cho, Munich Radio Orch/Krombholc

Goff Richards Homage to the Noble Grape London Brass

Hans Christian Lumbye Champagne Galop, Op 14 Danish National Radio Sym Orch/Gennady Rozhdestvensky

Johann Strauss II Champagne Polka, Op. 211 Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Edouard Lalo Cello Concerto in d (1877) Stanislav Apolin, vc; Prague Sym Orch/Vladimir Valek

Frederic Chopin Mazurkas, Op. 63 Evgeny Kissin, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)

Ignacio de Jerúsalem: Polychoral Mass in D (1760)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in C 'Coronation' (1779)

John Field: Nocturne No. 9 in e (1821)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Anniversary Accolades (III) – a celebration of an international sampler of musicians who have reached significant milestones in 2024.

JEREMIAH CLARKE (1674-1707): 3 Pieces (Prince of Denmark’s March, Interlude, & King William’s March) –New England Brass Ensemble; E. Power Biggs (1958 Flentrop/Busch Hall, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA)

GUSTAV HOLST (1874-1934): Mars, the bringer of war, fr The Planets (trans. Sykes) --Peter Sykes (1931 Skinner/Girard College Chapel, Philadelphia, PA)

GIACOMO PUCCINI (1858-1924): Sonatas in G (nos. 1, 2 & 7) --Paolo Bottini (1855 Vegezzi-Bossi/Parochial Church, Pavone Canavese, Italy)

FERUCCIO BUSONI (1866-1924): 2 Racconti fantastici (Duello; & Kleine Zaches) –Paolo Bottini (1968 Bevilacqua-2004 Chichi/Collegial Church, Empoli, Italy) Bongiovanni 5191

EDWARD BAIRSTOW (1874-1946): Evening Song –Callum Alger (1895 Walker/St. Matthew’s Church, Northampton, England) Regent 572

OSKAR MERIKANTO (1868-1924): Fantasia & Chorale (Finland in Mourning) –Jan Lehtola (1916 Walcker/Martinikerk, Doesburg, Netherlands)

BAIRSTOW: Sing ye to the Lord —Choir of St. Thomas Church/Gerre Hancock; Michael Kleinschmidt (1956 Aeolian-Skinner+Adams+Trupiano/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Tudors – Sacred music of the Tudor composers Tallis, Gibbons, Byrd, and others was a great influence on and inspiration to composers nearer to our time, including Howells and Vaughan Williams.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893)

Alexander Scriabin: Two Poèmes (1913)

Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto No. 1 'Romántico' (1912)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 in C (1788)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 33 in g (1793)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in A minor Op 33

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story"

Victor Wooten: La Leccio'n Tres

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkainen Legends—Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, piccolo – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/9/2024

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Oberon

Oded Zehavi: Aurora [World Premiere; Cleveland Orchestra Commission]

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e Op 98

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2023

We meet an award-winning saxophone quartet from Texas. A teen flutist who is also a talented figure skater performs Faure. An impressive 16-year-old performs a piece by a guitarist/composer who inspires him, and a violinist from Hong Kong studying in Los Angeles tells us about how a letter from a stranger impacted his life.

Plexus Quartet, 16-17, Saxophone Quartet, from various locations in TX, The Jig Clint Bleil

Erica Wang, 17, Flute, from San Diego, CA, Fantaisie for Flute and Piano, Op. 79 Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Brady Davis, 16, Guitar, from Las Vegas, NV (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award), Le Decameron Noir, I. La Harpe de Guerrier Leo Brouwer (b. 1939)

BREAK PIECE: Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 17 "Tempest" Op. 31 no. 2, Mvmt 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Blues Zhang, 18, Violin, from Los Angeles, CA, Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28 Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Heard under interview: Selections from Blue/s Forms for Unaccompanied Violin, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Celine Chen, 19, Piano, from Valencia, CA, Fanfare Toccata Stephen Hough (b. 1961)

CLOSING PIECE: Reprise The Jig by Clint Bleil performed by Plexus Quartet

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: La Jeunesse d'Hercule (1877)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8 in c (1890)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Urban Sprawl — Alarm Will Sound/Alan Pierson, cond.

Mary Ann Griebling: Viñetas de Criasturas de España — Yang Zeng, violin; José Herrara, cello; Pedro Martinez, cello

Monica Houghton: Ménage à Trois — Almeda Trio

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds — Almeda Trio

Donald Erb: Aura II — Lynn Harrell, cello

Clint Needham: Cradle My Heart — Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory Motet Choir/Dirk Garner cond.; Duo Amaral, guitars

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Enforcing Civil Rights in Schools Today, Catherine E. Lhamon, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Education

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude (1859)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba (900)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)

