WCLV Program Guide 08-11-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Sergei Rachmaninoff Morceaux de Fantaisie, Op. 3 Howard Shelley, p

Sergei Rachmaninoff Fourteen Songs, Op. 34 Emma Johnson, cl; Julius Drake, p

Anton Rubinstein Caprice Russe, Op 102 Joseph Banowetz, p; Slovak Radio Sym/Robert Stankovsky

Jean-Phillipe Rameau Castor et Pollux Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman

Germaine Tailleferre Suite dans le style Louis XV Nicolas Horvath, p

Alan Hovhaness Prayer of St Gregory Byron Pearson, tr; Arthur Vidrich, o

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 2 in G, Op. 18 Tokyo String Quartet

Aaron Copland The Tender Land Boston Sym/Aaron Copland

Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Milwaukee Sym Orch/Lukas Foss

Leonard Bernstein Five Anniversaries Lara Downes, p

Luigi Boccherini Introduction and Fandango Gregg Nestor, g; Bonnie Janofsky, hc

Luigi Boccherini Cello and Doublebass Sonata in B-Flat Coenraad Boemendaal, vc; Joel Quarrington, db

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon and Cello Sonata in B-Flat, K. 292 Klaus Thunemann, bn; Stephen Orton, vc

Ralph Nicholson Miniature Suite for contrabassoon and piano Susan Nigro, contra-bn; Mark Lindeblad, p

Igor Stravinsky The Firebird Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly

Jean-Philippe Rameau La naissance d'Osiris Capella Savaria/Mary Terey-Smith

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Arthur Foote Air and Gavotte, Op 25 Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell

Rudolph Ganz Piano Concerto in E-Flat, Op 32 Ramon Salvatore, p; Chicago Sinfonietta/Paul Freeman

Rudolph Ganz Song, A Memory Patrice Michaels Bedi, s; Deborah Sobol, p

Paul Taffanel Fantasy on themes from Weber's Der Freischutz Mathieu Dufour, f; Kuang-Hao Huang, p

Francois Borne Fantaisie brillante (on themes from Bizet's Carmen) David Shostac, f; Anita Swearengin, p

Halffter Carmen (1926) Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra/Mark Fitz-Gerald

Max Bruch Eight Pieces, Op. 83 Paul Meyer, cl; Gerard Causse, vi; Francois Rene Duchable, p

Max Bruch Kol Nidrei, Op. 47 Han-Na Chang, vc; London Sym/Mstislav Rostropovich

Bedrich Smetana Memories of Bohemia in the Form of Polkas, Op. 12 Andras Schiff, p

Josef Suk Praga, Op 26 Royal Liverpool Phil/Libor Pesek

English Anon 17th c Hunsdon House David Douglass, v, Paul O'Dette, l, Andrew Lawrence-King, h

Franz Lehar Die lustige Witwe (The Merry Widow) Marilyn Hill Smith, s; Orch/Stuart Barry

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in G, Op. 54, No. 1 Endellion String Quartet

George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Goodyear, p; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

George Gershwin Song, By Strauss Joan Morris, s; William Bolcom, p

Johann Strauss II Waltz, Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op. 325 Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy

Franz Reizenstein Ballet Suite (1940) Joan Yarbrough, p; Robert Cowan, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johan Halvorsen: Andante religioso (1899)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 in C (1816)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Ave Maria (1852)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Fun in Florida – As with its prevailing temperatures, the musical culture of Florida usually is warm and inviting.

ANTHONY HOLBORNE (arr. Picher): Trumpet Allemande.

ROBERT KREUTZ (arr. Callahan): Gift of finest wheat.

FRANZ SCHUBERT: Gloria, fr Mass in G, D. 167.

DICK HYMAN: Evening Thoughts.

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA: El Capitan March.

EUGENE GIGOUT: Toccata in b –William Picher (2019 Schoenstein/Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, Orlando, FL)

CHARLES CALLAHAN: 2 Pieces (Communion; The Rejoicing) –Charles Callahan (1994 Wicks/Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tampa, FL)

PATRICK GOWERS: An Occasional Trumpet Voluntary.

HERBERT HOWELLS: Master Tallis’s Testament, fr 6 Pieces.

FLOR PEETERS: Partita, Awake, my heart, with gladness –David Hill (1998 Harrison/Trinity Episcopal church, Vero Beach, FL)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Meditation – In the heat of summer, and as the pace of life slows for many, we spend time exploring sacred music that inspires meditation and reflection.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)

Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite (1726)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in A (1740)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Pietro Mascagni: Ave Maria (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' (1934)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite (1954)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Air de ballet d'Ascanio Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Margot Garrett, piano

George Enescu: Violin Sonata in A minor "Torso" Alexi Kenney, violin; Inon Barnatan, piano Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Liza Steele, Romain Fardel, and Cleo, calling from New York, New York

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 "Pathetique": Mvt. 2: Adagio cantabile Silvia Capova, piano

Ulysses Kay: Aulos for Solo Flute and Orchestra Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Timothy Lovelace, conductor Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet in E Minor movement 4: Scherzo fuga. Allegro assai mosso Enso String Quartet

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth, Act III - Ballet Music Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Jader Bignamini, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 10:06

Jennifer Higdon: The Sound of Light The Merian Ensemble Emory University, Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta, GA

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D Major: Mvts. 2-4 London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor EBU, Barbican Hall, London, England

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

Enno Poppe: Fett (U.S. Premiere)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2

Frederic Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata—Robert deMaine, cello; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme of Paganini—Yuja Wang, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/28/2023

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Allemande from Suite in A minor (encore)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in E-flat minor Op 111

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2023

New York Philharmonic President and CEO Deborah Borda joins Peter Dugan as co-host and shares insights into her iconic career at the helm of the country’s leading orchestras. She speaks with an inspiring 16-year-old violist who is an emerging leader in her own right. We also meet an articulate young composer who wants her music to bring people joy and healing, a teen clarinetist who has traveled the world with his musical parents, and a pianist with a passion for acting. They give incredible performances of Prokofiev, Enescu, Kovács, and more.

Santiago Del Curto, 15, Clarinet, from Long Island City, NY Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! (5:02) Béla Kovács (1937-2021)

Yuri Lee, 18, Composer, from Tuckahoe, NY Avast, Ye! Maidens Sing (6:29) Yuri Lee (b. 2004)

Iris Hur, 16, Viola, from Paramus, NJ (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Viola in F Major, Op.11 No.4 Mvmt I. Fantasie (3:02) Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

BREAK PIECE: Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12 Mvmt 2 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by Peter Dugan

Jordan Manasse, 16, Piano, from New York, NY Sonata for Piano in D Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Mvmt IV. Vivace (5:51) Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Dexter Doris, 18, Violin, from Hartsdale, NY Pastorale, Menuet triste et Nocturne for Violin and Piano, Four Hands, III. Nocturne (5:45) George Enescu (1881-1955) arr. Adrian Tomescu

CLOSING PIECE: Reprise of Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! Performed by Santiago Del Curto

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Shattered Glass (2007) — Blue Streak Ensemble

Frank Wiley: Rituals of Earth and Fire (1999) — Jameson Cooper, violin

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia Concertante (2010) — Frank Rosenwein, Danna Sundet, oboes; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Peter Otto, Emma Shook, violins; Stanley Konopka, viola; Richard Weiss, cello; Scott Haigh, double bass/Sasha Mäkilä, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 2024 State of the Great Lakes, Jeff Opperman discusses the values of freshwater systems to people, cities and economies, and what the world can learn from our Great Lakes and Northeast Ohio

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto (1945)

