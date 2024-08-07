The Raspberries receive Cleveland’s second Music Keynote after Eric Carmen's death

Cleveland’s second annual "Music Keynote to the City" has gone "all the way” to the Raspberries. The 1970s power pop group was honored in a ceremony on Thursday at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The event also included the premiere of a 2007 concert video by the group.

The Raspberries’ hits include “Go All the Way,” which found renewed popularity in the film “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Frontman Eric Carmen also had many solo hits including “All By Myself” and “Hungry Eyes” from the film “Dirty Dancing.”

Carmen passed away earlier this year, and his widow was on hand alongside former bandmate Jim Bonfanti. Carmen would have been 75 this Sunday. Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy declared August 11 as “Eric Carmen Day” during the event.

Laura Nagele, of Bay Village, was there as a long time fan and said she was excited to hear the group's music blasting into Downtown.

“You’re walking to the bank, you’re walking into your office, I just love that everyone is listening to the Raspberries and Eric Carmen," she said.

Carmen attended Brush High School and grew up playing classical music. His first solo singles were based on the works of Rachmaninoff.

In 1964, he turned to rock 'n' roll during the British Invasion. Carmen later worked with two of his heroes, John Lennon and Ringo Starr.

In his final years, he kept a low profile following a 2015 legal battle with his brother and former manager. That same year, while at the Rock Hall for an exhibit by Graham Nash, he said a lifelong dream was to be interviewed by Terry Gross on NPR’s “Fresh Air.”

The Raspberries formed in 1970, and their best known lineup included Wally Bryson, Dave Smalley and Jim Bonfanti. Smalley and Bonfanti departed in 1973, replaced by Scott McCarl and Michael McBride. The group broke up in 1975. The original lineup reunited from 2004-2009 for a series of well-received concerts.

Carmen’s widow, Amy, was a familiar face sharing the weather on Cleveland TV in the 1990s as Amy Hasten.

Last year, Cleveland’s first Music Keynote went to the members of glam metal band KISS.