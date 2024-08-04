WCLV Program Guide 08-04-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Johann Strauss II Simplicius Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter Marco Polo 8.223275 Strauss: Famous Overtures 5:42

0:05:42 Josef Strauss Polka Mazur, Wilde Rose, Op. 201 Slovak State Phil/Arthur Kulling Marco Polo 8.223618 Josef Strauss Edition Vol 16 4:20

0:10:02 Johann Strauss, Sr Bouquets, Waltz, Op. 197 Slovak Sinfonietta/Christian Pollack Marco Polo 8.225341 Johann Strauss, Sr. Vol 21 7:35

0:18:57 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Violin Concerto in D, Op. 26 Francesca Dego, v; City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Daniele Rustioni DG 481 6381 Francesca Dego: Violin Concertos by Paganini and Wolf-Ferrari 35:49

0:54:46 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Italian Songs Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Gerald Moore, p EMI/Ang CDM7-63654-2 N/A 1:32

1:00:00 Heinrich von Biber Mystery Sonatas (Rosary) Julia Wedman, v; Ensemble Dorian DSL-92127 (2) Biber Mystery Sonatas 5:17

1:05:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture no.2 in C, Op.72a Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Colin Davis RCA 68344-2 (2) Beethoven: Fidelio 15:36

1:22:29 Witold Lutoslawski Variations on a Theme by Paganini Bernd Glemser, p; Polish National Radio Sym/Antoni Wit Naxos 8.553423 LUTOSLAWSKI, W.: Symphony No. 3 / Paganini Variations (Polish National Radio Symphony, Wit) 9:50

1:32:19 Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 43 Leon Fleisher, p; Cleveland Orch/George Szell Philips 456775-2 (2) Great Pianists of the 20th Century, Volume 27: Leon Fleisher 22:06

1:54:25 Vasili Kalinnikov Chorus, The Skylark Houston Chamber Cho/Robert Simpson MSR Classics MS-1311 Ravishingly Russian: 19th and 20th Century Russian Secular Choral Music * Houston Chamber Choir 1:52

2:00:00 Wagner/Liszt Flying Dutchman Earl Wild, p Ivory Classics 70901 (2) The Virtuosity of Earl Wild 5:43

2:05:43 Franz Schubert Song, Gretchen am Spinnrade, D 118 Yevgeny Kissin, p Philips 456871-2 (2) Great Pianists of the 20th Century: Evgeny Kissin 3:57

2:09:40 David Popper Spinning Song, Op 55/1 Maria Kliegel, vc; Esterhazy Orch/Gerhard Markson Naxos 8.554657 POPPER: Romantic Cello Showpieces 2:52

2:12:32 Antonin Dvorak The Golden Spinning Wheel, Op 109 Berlin Phil/Simon Rattle EMI/Ang CDC5-58019-2 (2) N/A 27:50

2:40:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Song, Die kleine Spinnerin, K. 531 Elly Ameling, s; Dalton Baldwin, p Philips 426735-2 Introducing Mozart (The Complete Mozart Edition) 1:39

2:42:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat, K. 417 Richard Watkins, fh; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox MCA Classics MCAD-25229 Mozart: Horn Concertos and Concert Rondo 12:40

2:54:41 English ANON 16th c My Lord of Oxenford's Maske Baltimore Consort Dorian DSL-90601 Gut Wind And Wire 1:44

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Vesperae solennes de confessore, K. 339 Barbara Schlick, s; Amsterdam Baroque Cho, Orch/Ton Koopman Erato 10705-2 Mozart: Requiem 5:40

3:05:40 Ottorino Respighi Vetrate di Chiesa (Church Windows) Orchestra London Canada/Uri Mayer Radio Canada Int'l SMCD-5146 Respighi, Hindemith, Fiala 24:27

3:30:07 Max Reger Thirty Little Chorale Preludes, Op 135a Klaas Bolt, o Intersound 1002 N/A 1:31

3:31:38 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29, Wir danken dir, Gott (We thank you, God) Paul Esswood, ct; Vienna Concentus Musicus/Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 8.35034 (2) Complete Cantatas Vol. 5 23:25

3:55:03 English Anon 17th c The Mountebanks' Dance at Grayes Inn Denmark Concentus Musicus/Aksel H Mathiesen Nonesuch H-71153 Masque Music - Instrumental And Vocal Music From The Stuart Masque 1:37

4:00:00 Albert Roussel Impromptu, Op 21 Susanna Mildonian, h Pavane ADW-7190-2 N/A 5:42

4:05:42 Alexandre Tansman Berceuse (Hommage a` Roussel) Margaret Fingerhut, p Chandos CHAN-8578 Hommages 3:43

4:09:25 Albert Roussel Symphony #4 in A, Op 53 French National Orch Erato ECD-88226 Roussel: Symphonie No. 2, Symphonie No. 4 21:53

4:33:03 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A Krystian Zimerman, p; Boston Sym Orch/Seiji Ozawa DG 423571-2 Klavierkonzerte Nos 1 & 2 - Totentanz - Piano Concertos - Concertos Pour Piano 21:53

4:54:56 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Tango Jascha Heifetz, v; Emanuel Bay, p RCA 61737-2 (2) The Heifetz Collection, Volume 6: 1946-1947 1:50

5:00:00 Gioachino Rossini Mose' in Egitto Royal Opera House Cho, Royal Opera House Orch/Gardelli Seraphim S-60275 Italian Opera Choruses 5:12

5:05:12 Nicolo Paganini Introduction and Variations on Dal tuo stellato, from Mose Gil Shaham, v; Goran Sollscher, g DG 437837-2 Paganini for Two 7:12

5:12:24 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Violin Concerto #2, Op 66, I profeti Jascha Heifetz, v; Los Angeles Phil/Alfred Wallenstein RCA 61774-2 The Heifetz Collection, Volume 43: Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto no. 2 Il profeti 29:00

5:43:09 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in G, Wq 182/1 (Hamburg Symphony #1) Camerata Bern/Thomas Furi Denon CO-73326 N/A 11:25

5:54:34 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces, Op. 43 Walter Gieseking, p Pearl GEMM-CD-9933 N/A 1:41

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Orlando Gibbons: Lord Salisbury's Pavane & Galliard (1610)

Giovanni Palestrina: Agnus Dei from Pope Marcellus Mass (1562)

Giovanni Palestrina: Missa 'O Rex Gloriae' (1570)

William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 (1470)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Not So Silent – Music from and for films brings along its own vivid, imaginary scenarios.

MIKLOS ROZSA: Quo Vadis Domine, fr Quo Vadis.

ROZSA: Mary, fr King of Kings.

FRANK CORDELL: Khartoum –Roger Fisher (1911 Forster & Andrews/City Hall, Hull, England) Vista 1052

BURTON LANE & WALTER DONALDSON: Kid Millions Medley –Jim Riggs (1927 Barton/Granada Theater, Kansas City, KS) RTR Productions 105

JOHN WILLIAMS: Suite from E. T. (The Extra-Terrestrial) –Simon Gledhill (Wurlitzer/Sanfilippo Music Salon, Barrington, IL) Musical Contrasts 210

PETER RICHARD CONTE: Improvisations on Disney Movie Themes (Chim-Chim, Cher-ee; When you wish upon a star; So this is love; Casey Junior; Alice in Wonderland; Once upon a dream; A spoonful of sugar; I’m late; A dream is a wish your heart makes; Zip-a-dee-doo-dah) –Peter Richard Conte (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC) JAV 147

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals -This edition of With Heart and Voice features spectacular sacred music from several centuries for choir, organ, and instruments.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 2 in c (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 3 (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 45 in E-Flat (1797)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat 'St. Anne' (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F Movement 4: Finale Berlin Philharmonic; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Haydn Symphonies 88-92 EMI 94237 Music: 04:27

Gao Hong: Reminiscences of my hometown Gao Hong, pipa; Ye Yu, bassoon; Kenwood Symphony Orchestra; Dennis Friesen-Carper, conductor International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:21

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sarah Hopkins calling from Scarsdale, New York Music: 9:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 9, "Kreutzer" - Movement 1: Adagio sostenuto.Presto Josef Suk, violin; Jan Panenka, piano Album: Beethoven Violin Sonatas No. 5 No.9 Josef Suk, Jan Panenka Supraphon 11-0709 Music: 14:23

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 74 No. 3, "The Rider" Michael Roth and Arturo Delmoni, violins; Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 21:56

Eduardo di Capua: O sole mio Apollo Chamber Players Album: European Folkscapes Navona Records 5941

Lukas Foss: Capriccio for Cello and Piano Zlatomir Fung, cello; Orion Weiss, piano ChamberFest Cleveland, Kulas Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH Music: 5:57

Wang Jie: The Night When You See Again Daryl Robinson, organ; Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Bates Recital Hall, Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 21:23

Grazyna Bacewicz: Concerto for String Orchestra German Chamber Orchestra; Gabriel Adorjan, conductor EBU, Kurt Weill Festival, Dessau, St. John's Church, Dessau, Germany Music: 14:58

14:00 SPECIAL Cleveland International Piano Competition Semi-Final Round, live from Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Music Center

17:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/2/2024

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Anton Webern): Ricercare from A Musical Offering BWV 1079

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor Opus 7

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 1 (encore)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E (1883)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 “Circus” Paragon Brass Quintet (Summit 484) 9:34

Dawn Sonntag: Denali Reflections Amphion’s String Quartet (CCG 04-12-15) 9:59

Jennifer Conner: Truth ‘twixt visions twined Stephen Sms, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hayden, percussion (CCG 09-25-11) 9:35

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music Solaris Wind Quintet (Akron New Arts 04-10-03) 10:30

Daniel McCarthy: Stomp! (String Quartet No. 5) Harrington String Quartet (Albany 950) 10:22

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)

Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

