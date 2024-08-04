WCLV Program Guide 08-03-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 George Frideric Handel Solomon Fine Arts Quartet Naxos 8.500250 (90) Beethoven Complete Edition 2:11

0:02:11 George Frideric Handel Solomon Orpheus Chamber Orch DG 429390-2 Adagio - Canon 2:57

0:05:08 George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite No. 2 in F Seong-Jin Cho, p DG 4863018 The Handel Project 8:37

0:15:37 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 14 in c-sharp, Op. 131 Amadeus String Quartet DG 423473-2 (7) Beethoven: Complete String Quartets 39:17

0:54:54 Johanna Kinkel Song, Die Zigeuner, Op. 7/6 Tuula Nienstedt, ms; Uwe Wegner, p Christophorus CHE-0068-2 Lieder 1:49

1:00:00 Ernst von Dohnanyi Pierette's Veil Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati Mercury 434338-2 Wienerwalzer Paprika 5:45

1:05:45 Camille Saint-Saens Wedding Cake (Caprice-Valse), Op. 76 Maria de la Pau, p; City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Louis Fremaux EMI/Ang CDM7-69386-2 N/A 6:45

1:12:30 Alexander Glazunov Wedding Procession, Op 21 USSR Sym Orch/Evgeni Svetlanov Melodiya SUCD-1000157 From the Middle Ages, Elegie To the Memory of a Hero, Slavonic Festival, Wedding Procession 7:28

1:19:58 Leo Weiner Hungarian Wedding Dance Janos Starker, vc; Gyorgy Sebok, p Mercury 434358-2 Starker Plays Chopin / Bartok / Mendelssohn 3:43

1:25:23 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F Linde Consort/Hans-Martin Linde Virgin 61240-2 Handel: Water Music 29:22

1:54:45 Johann Georg Walther Chorale Prelude, Herzlich tut mich verlangen Klaas Bolt, o Intersound 1002 N/A 1:40

2:00:00 Johann Ernst Altenburg Concerto for Seven Trumpets and Timpani Hubert Laws, f; Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp Ess.a.y CD-1035 Baroque Trumpetissimo 5:25

2:05:25 Richard Strauss Piano Trio No. 1 in A (1877) Amelia Piano Trio Naxos 8.570896 STRAUSS, R.: Piano Trios Nos. 1 and 2 / Works for Piano Quartet (Amelia Piano Trio, Mandel) 16:24

2:21:49 Richard Strauss Le bourgeois gentilhomme, Op. 60 Orpheus Chamber Orch DG 435871-2 Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, Divertimento Op. 86 1:40

2:23:29 Eduard Tubin Symphony #2, The Legendary (1938) Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi BIS CD-304 Symphony No.2 (1937) The Legendary / Symphony No.6 (1954) 31:45

2:55:14 Stefano Bernardi Sinfonia a 8 Doulce Memoire/Denis Raisin-Dadre Astree E-8808 Henri IV And Marie de Medicis Messe de Mariage 1:38

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etudes (1851) Claudio Arrau, p Philips 416458-2 12 Etudes D'execution Transcendante, 3 Etudes De Concert 5:05

3:05:05 Johann Strauss II Polka schnell, Auf der Jagd, Op. 373 Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy Sony SBK-48164 Strauss: Viennese Waltzes And Polkas 2:22

3:07:27 Johann Friedrich Fasch Two-Horn Concerto in D, Die Jagd Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Guttler Berlin Classics 0011712-BC (2) N/A 13:53

3:21:20 John Bull The King's Hunt Charivari Agreable Ensemble Signum SIGCD-009 The Fitzwilliam Virginal Book 3:50

3:25:10 Max Reger Blatter und Bluten, Op 58 Jean Martin, p Naxos 8.550932 REGER: Six Piano Pieces / Silhouetten / Blatter und Bluten 1:12

3:26:22 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, D. 485 Cologne Radio Sym Orch/Gunter Wand RCA 60100-2-RG Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major, D485, etc. 27:15

3:53:37 Franz Schubert Song, Die Macht der Liebe, D 308 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br; Gerald Moore, p DG 437215-2 (9) Schubert: Lieder 1:41

4:00:00 Peter Tchaikovsky Six Piano Pieces, Op. 19 Mischa Maisky, vc; Orpheus Chamber Orch DG 453460-2 Tchaikovsky Rococo variations/Andante cantabile.. 4:52

4:04:52 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet #7 in e, G 451 Zoltan Tokos, g; Danubius String Quartet Naxos 8.550731 BOCCHERINI: Guitar Quintets, Vol. 3 20:43

4:27:13 Joachim Raff Piano Concerto in c, Op 185 Michael Ponti, p; Hamburg Sym Orch/Richard Kapp Vox CDX-5067 (2) N/A 27:26

4:54:39 Max Reger Wiegenlied, Op 79d/1 Pieter Wispelwey, vc; Paolo Giacometti, p Channel Classics CCS-9596 Reger: Cello Suite No 1 in G major, Op 131c No 1, etc. 1:23

5:00:00 Jules Massenet Thais James Ehnes, v; Quebec Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi Analekta FL2-3151 French Showpieces 5:39

5:05:39 Frank Bridge Isabella (1907) BBC Welsh National Orch/Richard Hickox Chandos CHAN-9950 Bridge: Orchestral Works, Vol. 1 18:00

5:25:29 Cesar Franck Violin Sonata in A David Oistrakh, v; Sviatoslav Richter, p Mobile Fidelity MFCD-909 Oistrakh and Richter Perform Sostakovich and Franck 30:02

5:55:31 Jean Francaix L'Heure du berger Prague Wind Quintet Praga PRD-250126 Francaix: WIND QUINTET No.1, No.2 - LE GAY PARIS - L'HEURE DU BERGER 1:51

05:56:24 Fela Sowande: Nostalgia from 'African Suite' (1955) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 3:40

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 8570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071 07:15:13 Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F Movement 4: Finale Berlin Philharmonic; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Haydn Symphonies 88-92 EMI 94237 Music: 04:27

Gao Hong: Reminiscences of my hometown Gao Hong, pipa; Ye Yu, bassoon; Kenwood Symphony Orchestra; Dennis Friesen-Carper, conductor International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:21

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sarah Hopkins calling from Scarsdale, New York Music: 9:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 9, "Kreutzer" - Movement 1: Adagio sostenuto.Presto Josef Suk, violin; Jan Panenka, piano Album: Beethoven Violin Sonatas No. 5 No.9 Josef Suk, Jan Panenka Supraphon 11-0709 Music: 14:23

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 74 No. 3, "The Rider" Michael Roth and Arturo Delmoni, violins; Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 21:56

Eduardo di Capua: O sole mio Apollo Chamber Players Album: European Folkscapes Navona Records 5941

Lukas Foss: Capriccio for Cello and Piano Zlatomir Fung, cello; Orion Weiss, piano ChamberFest Cleveland, Kulas Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH Music: 5:57

Wang Jie: The Night When You See Again Daryl Robinson, organ; Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Bates Recital Hall, Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 21:23

Grazyna Bacewicz: Concerto for String Orchestra German Chamber Orchestra; Gabriel Adorjan, conductor EBU, Kurt Weill Festival, Dessau, St. John's Church, Dessau, Germany Music: 14:58

09:54:51 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude No. 10 Op 34 # 10 (1933) Midori, violin Sony 52568 2:06

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians. We meet young musicians from all over the country, from South Carolina to California. A 17-year-old cellist fulfills a childhood dream to be on From the Top and kicks off the program with a gorgeous Beethoven piece. We also hear a beautiful Chopin Nocturne, a Barber Sonata played by a teen flutist, and a young mandolin player shows off her gorgeous new instrument with a performance of Bach.

Danielle Yoon, 16, Cello, from Frisco, TX Sonata No. 5 in D major, Op. 102 No. 2 for Cello and Piano I. Allegro con brio (4:58) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

William Gannon, 17, Piano, from Mendota Heights, MN Fantasy in C Major ("Wanderer-Fantasie"), D.760, Op.15 I. Allegro con fuoco ma non troppo (6:00) Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Kei Obata, 17, Violin, from Andover, MA Wellenspiel (Waves at Play) - Characteristic Piece for Violin and Piano (2:08) Edwin Grasse (1884-1954)

Carrera Stamile, 16, Mandolin, from Roebuck, SC Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006 for Solo Violin I. Preludio (4:09) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano Courante from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Julin Cheung, 16, Flute, from Philadelphia, PA Canzone for Flute and Piano (3:31) Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

Nathaniel Zhang, 15, Piano, from Folsom, CA Nocturne in D-flat Major, Op. 27 No. 2 (5:36) Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

CLOSING PIECE: Reprise from Nathaniel Zhang, Nocturne in D-flat Major, Op. 27 No. 2, by Frédéric Chopin

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

13:00:29 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:25

13:12:19 Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 431653 8:03

13:21:53 Ferruccio Busoni: Turandot Suite Op 41 (1911) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 24:16

13:48:06 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937) Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80125 6:23

13:54:50 Ferruccio Busoni: From the Age of Pigtails Op 28 # 1 (1888) Per Enoksson, violin BIS 784 1:56

14:00 SPECIAL Cleveland International Piano Competition Semi-Final Round, live from Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Music Center

16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt

Music of John Corigliano

Sonata for violin & piano (1963)--Lara St. John, violin; Martin Kennedy, piano

Mr. Tambourine Man: Poems of Bob Dylan (2000)--Melinda Whittington, soprano; Martin Kennedy, piano

STOMP (2010) for scordatura violin (dedicated to Lara St. John)--Lara St. John, Violin

Preview: Urbanarias - Charles Ives: “Tom Sails Away”

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman, Hollywood Dynasty

George Gershwin: My One and Only—Peter Donohoe (EMI 54280) 0:38

Alfred Newman: Street Scene—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 6:25

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare (Cinemascope version)—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri Philips 432109 0:22

Alfred Newman: Selznick Int’l Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:14

Alfred Newman (arr Angela Morley): Cathie’s Theme from Wuthering Heights–Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

Alfred Newman: The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts–Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 223750) 4:05

Alfred Newman: Gunga Din: Main title & Finale–Brandenburg Philharmonic/Richard Kaufman (Marco Polo 223608) 4:37

Alfred Newman: The Mark of Zorro: Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3010) 4:42

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite–Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 434932) 6:46

Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 3:23

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 5:06

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80141) 7:19

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Food, Glorious Food" - We will hit the all-you-can-eat buffet table, where you will find meat pies, fruits and 18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:40 Alan Menken-Howard Ashman Be Our Guest Jerry Orbach The Music Behind the Magic Disney 50086-00144

18:02:32 00:01:41 Frank Loesser Abbondanza Chorus The Most Happy Fella -- Original Broadway Cast Sony S2K48010

18:04:34 00:01:32 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein That's the Way It Happens Isabel Bigley, Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast DRG 09026-61480

18:06:06 00:03:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb It Couldn't Please Me More Lotte Lenya, Jack Gilford Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:09:07 00:03:13 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Ice Cream Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831-968-2

18:12:39 00:01:53 Stephen Schwartz Bread Chorus The Baker's Wife -- London Cast TER TER21175

18:14:32 00:03:39 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein This Was a Real Nice Clambake Chorus Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival Angel CDQ5-55199

18:18:30 00:02:40 Cole Porter Tale of the Oyster Kaye Ballard Cole Porter Revisited Painted Smiles PSCD-124

18:21:14 00:03:29 Clark Gesner Suppertime Bill Hinnant You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Decca B'way 012-159851

18:25:28 00:03:32 Lionel Bart Food, Glorious Good Chorus Oliver! -- 1994 London Revival Angel 2435-55456

18:28:58 00:02:26 Stephen Sondheim The Worst Pies in London Angela Lansbury Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5033

18:31:50 00:01:27 Trudi Rittman-Carolyn Leigh Hook's Tango Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:33:13 00:02:20 Leslie Bricusse-Anthony Newley The Candy Man Aubrey Woods Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory -- Film Soundtrac Hip-O HIPD-40020

18:35:37 00:01:18 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Green Eggs and Ham Chorus Suessical the Musical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159792

18:36:55 00:01:48 Irving Berlin Meat and Potatoes Jack Haskell, Stanley Grover Mr. President -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48212

18:38:57 00:03:39 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Street Cries Chorus Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast London 0SA-13116

18:42:45 00:02:25 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green I Can Cook, Too Nancy Walker On the Town -- Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:45:20 00:02:36 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sara Lee Jim Walton And the World Goes 'Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

18:47:59 00:04:01 Leonard Bernstein-A.J. Lerner The President Jefferson March John Reardon Leonard Bernstein Revisited Painted Smiles PSCD1377

18:52:20 00:00:40 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:11 00:03:31 Irving Berlin Filler: I Say It's Spinach and to Hell with It Crista Moore Face the Music -- Studio Cast DRG CD94781

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

19:00:09 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

19:18:17 Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60 (1918) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Erich Leinsdorf ASV 809 35:26

19:56:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in e-Flat Op 33 # 6 'Snowstorm' (1911) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Deutsche Gram 459634 1:43

20:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Steve Seel – Finnish Radio Symphony, Sakari Oramo, conductor; Inmo Yang, violin

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava Op 1

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 19

Dora Pejacevic: Symphony for Large Orchestra in f-Sharp Op 41

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5—Jukka-Pekka Saraste, conductor (RCA 7822)

22:00 OVATIONS: Opus 2-1-6, recorded July 18 at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Transformer Station, presented by WCLV/Ideastream Public Media in the series Third Thursdays with host Bill O’Connell

Original Soundscape 1 – string trio

"Minor Swing" + "Djangology" – by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grapelli - all players

"A Moveable Feast," by Carl Baldassarre – string quartet

"Fall," by John Kalman – string quartet

"Goin' Home," by Dvorak – all players

"Why Don't We Do It In The Road," by The Beatles – all players

"Symphony No. 31 Variations," by Haydn – string trio + bass

"Ain't Misbehavin'," by Fats Waller – all players

"Misty," by Errol Garner – string trio

"Girl From Ipanema," by Tom Jobim – trio

"Manha de Carnaval," Luiz Bonfa – quartet

"Tico Tico," by Zequina Abreu - string quartet

Original Soundscape 2 - all players

23:06 QUIET HOUR

23:04:20 Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 4:51

23:09:11 Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894) Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 7:35

23:16:47 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Berceuse Op 47 (1860) Alan Marks, piano Nimbus 5014 4:47

23:21:42 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890) Euclid Quartet Afinat 2401 6:13

23:27:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 (1791) Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:14

23:35:10 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 (1823) Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

23:42:59 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 4:22

23:47:22 John Dowland: Come, heavy Sleep (1597) Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef Atma 2650 2:58

23:50:20 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892) Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

23:56:19 Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911) Janine Jansen, violin Decca 15249 3:15

